The Therapeutic Relationship in Complementary Health Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443053191

The Therapeutic Relationship in Complementary Health Care

1st Edition

Authors: Annie Mitchell Maggie Cormack
Paperback ISBN: 9780443053191
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 13th May 1998
Page Count: 176
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Research-based and clinically relevant, this patient centered text explores the crucial role of "non-specific" aspects of treatment: trust, care, positive expectations and understanding in the healing process. Explores how the important relationship between patient and therapist provides the context for healing through research evidence from placebo studies, psychotherapy outcome studies, and studies of doctor/patient communication.

Table of Contents

Promoting Self-Healing Through the Therapeutic Relationship. The Nature of Health and Illness. Towards a Model of Treatment in Health Care. What Do Patients Want?. Communication and Illness: the Meaning of Illness for Patients. What Makes Change Happen in Treatment?. Power in Treatment. The Process of Treatment. The Health of the Practitioner/ Conclusion: Centrality of the Therapeutic Relationship.

Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443053191

About the Author

Annie Mitchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Psychology and Clinical Director, Doctorate in Clinical and Community Psychology, School of Psychology, Washington Singer Building, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK

Maggie Cormack

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, Washington Singer Laboratories, University of Exter, Exter, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.