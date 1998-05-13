The Therapeutic Relationship in Complementary Health Care
1st Edition
Description
Research-based and clinically relevant, this patient centered text explores the crucial role of "non-specific" aspects of treatment: trust, care, positive expectations and understanding in the healing process. Explores how the important relationship between patient and therapist provides the context for healing through research evidence from placebo studies, psychotherapy outcome studies, and studies of doctor/patient communication.
Table of Contents
Promoting Self-Healing Through the Therapeutic Relationship. The Nature of Health and Illness. Towards a Model of Treatment in Health Care. What Do Patients Want?. Communication and Illness: the Meaning of Illness for Patients. What Makes Change Happen in Treatment?. Power in Treatment. The Process of Treatment. The Health of the Practitioner/ Conclusion: Centrality of the Therapeutic Relationship.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 176
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 1998
- Published:
- 13th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443053191
About the Author
Annie Mitchell
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Psychology and Clinical Director, Doctorate in Clinical and Community Psychology, School of Psychology, Washington Singer Building, University of Exeter, Exeter, UK
Maggie Cormack
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, Washington Singer Laboratories, University of Exter, Exter, UK