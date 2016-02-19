The Theory of Matrices - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124355606, 9780080519081

The Theory of Matrices

2nd Edition

With Applications

Authors: Peter Lancaster Miron Tismenetsky
eBook ISBN: 9780080519081
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124355606
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th May 1985
Page Count: 570
Table of Contents

Maxtrix Algebra. Determinants, Inverse Matrices, and Rank. Linear, Euclidean, and Unitary Spaces. Linear Transformations and Matrices. Linear Transformations in Unitary Spaces and Simple Matrices. The Jordan Canonical Form: A Geometric Approach. Matrix Polynomials and Normal Forms. The Variational Method. Functions of Matrices. Norms and Bounds for Eigenvalues. Perturbation Theory. Linear Matrix Equations and Generalized Inverses. Stability Problems. Matrix Polynomials. Nonnegative Matrices. Appendix 1. A Survey of Scalar Polynomials. Appendix 2. Some Theorems and Notions from Analysis. Appendix 3. Suggestions for Further Reading. Index.

Description

In this book the authors try to bridge the gap between the treatments of matrix theory and linear algebra. It is aimed at graduate and advanced undergraduate students seeking a foundation in mathematics, computer science, or engineering. It will also be useful as a reference book for those working on matrices and linear algebra for use in their scientific work.

Readership

Undergraduate, and graduate students in a variety of possible programs where this subject matter is required.

Details

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080519081
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124355606

About the Authors

Peter Lancaster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Calgary

Miron Tismenetsky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

IBM Scientific Center, Technion City, Haifa, Israel

