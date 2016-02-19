The Theory of Matrices
2nd Edition
With Applications
Table of Contents
Maxtrix Algebra. Determinants, Inverse Matrices, and Rank. Linear, Euclidean, and Unitary Spaces. Linear Transformations and Matrices. Linear Transformations in Unitary Spaces and Simple Matrices. The Jordan Canonical Form: A Geometric Approach. Matrix Polynomials and Normal Forms. The Variational Method. Functions of Matrices. Norms and Bounds for Eigenvalues. Perturbation Theory. Linear Matrix Equations and Generalized Inverses. Stability Problems. Matrix Polynomials. Nonnegative Matrices. Appendix 1. A Survey of Scalar Polynomials. Appendix 2. Some Theorems and Notions from Analysis. Appendix 3. Suggestions for Further Reading. Index.
Description
In this book the authors try to bridge the gap between the treatments of matrix theory and linear algebra. It is aimed at graduate and advanced undergraduate students seeking a foundation in mathematics, computer science, or engineering. It will also be useful as a reference book for those working on matrices and linear algebra for use in their scientific work.
Readership
Undergraduate, and graduate students in a variety of possible programs where this subject matter is required.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 24th May 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080519081
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124355606
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Lancaster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Calgary
Miron Tismenetsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
IBM Scientific Center, Technion City, Haifa, Israel