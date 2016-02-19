The Theory of Jets in an Ideal Fluid, Volume 93

Pure and Applied Mathematics, Volume 39: The Theory of Jets in an Ideal Fluid provides a general idea of the theory of jets. This book serves as an introduction to the classical problems in the theory and provides some knowledge of the fundamentals of hydromechanics.

Organized into 12 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the theory of plane, steady flow of an ideal, incompressible fluid. This text then examines the jet flow of an unbounded current about a flat plate, placed perpendicular to the flow. Other chapters consider a number of problems involving the plane flow of fluid out of vessels. This book discusses as well the physical importance of Brillouin's condition and also the problem of cavitational flow. The final chapter deals with the flows of weightless fluid in order to know the effect of surface tension forces.

This book is a valuable resource for marine and hydraulic engineers.