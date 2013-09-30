The Theory and Practice of the Dewey Decimal Classification System
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
A brief history of the Dewey Decimal Classi¢cation; Governance and revision of the DDC; Introduction to the text in four volumes; Basic plan and structure; Subject analysis and locating class numbers; Tables and rules for precedence of classes; Number-building; Use of Table 1: standard subdivisions; Use of Table 2: geographical areas, historical periods and persons; Use of Table 3: subdivisions for the arts, individual literatures and for literary forms; Use of Table 4 and Table 6: subdivisions of individual languages and their language families; Use of Table 5: ethnic and national groups; Multiple synthesis; Using the relative index.
Description
The Dewey Decimal Classification system (DDC) is the world’s most popular library classification system. The 23rd edition of the DDC was published in 2011. This second edition of The Theory and Practice of the Dewey Decimal Classification System examines the history, management and technical aspects of the DDC up to its latest edition. The book places emphasis on explaining the structure and number building techniques in the DDC and reviews all aspects of subject analysis and number building by the most recent version of the DDC. A history of, and introduction to, the DDC is followed by subject analysis and locating class numbers, chapters covering use of the tables and subdivisions therein, multiple synthesis, and using the relative index. In the appendix, a number of academically-interesting questions are identified and answered.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive chronology of the DDC from its inception in 1876, to the present day
- Describes the governance, revision machinery and updating process
- Gives a table of all editors of the DDC
Readership
Practitioners and students of library and information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 30th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634043
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347385
Reviews
"This second edition discusses the 23rd edition (DDC23)…One difference in the two editions is each chapter in the second edition begins with an abstract of the chapter and a list of key words."--Technicalities
"...essentially an updating of the first edition. lt is 102 pages longer than the first edition, which is parti y due to the larger typeface in the second edition and a better design of the content." --Technicalities, Jul-Aug 2014
"...a very thorough and methodical work that goes beyond merely explaining the process of assigning numbers to explaining which procedure to follow in the case of specialised subjects with multiple topics...factual and informative without being dry."--Australian Library Journal, Vol 63, No 4
About the Authors
M. P. Satija Author
M. P. Satija is a Professor of Library and Information Science at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, India. He has been writing about the DDC and other related areas in knowledge organization, in international journals, for the last two decades. He has collaborated with the two successive chief editors of the DDC, and is the Indian Coordinator of the International Society for Knowledge Organization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Guru Nanak Dev University, India