The Tetracyclic Diterpenes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080125503, 9781483278889

The Tetracyclic Diterpenes

1st Edition

Authors: J. R. Hanson
Editors: D. H. R. Barton R. A. Raphael
eBook ISBN: 9781483278889
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 142
Description

International Series of Monographs in Organic Chemistry, Volume 9: The Tetracyclic Diterpenes covers the physico-chemical properties, stereochemistry, reactions, and synthesis of various tetracyclic diterpene compounds. Each chapter of this eight-chapter book describes specific tetracyclic diterpene. The opening chapters focus on the members of the kaurene-phyllocladene class, which are best known and most widely distributed of the tetracyclic diterpenes. The subsequent chapters deal with other classes, including gibberellins, the stachene class, tetracyclic diterpenes alkanoids, and aconite alkaloids. The final chapters consider the synthesis and biosynthesis of tetracyclic diterpenes. This book will prove useful to organic chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. The Kaurene-Phyllocladene Class

3. The Gibberellins

4. The Stachene Class

5. The Tetracyclic Diterpene Alkaloids

6. The Aconite Alkaloids

7. The Synthesis of the Tetracyclic Diterpenes

8. The Biosynthesis of the Tetracyclic Diterpenes

Appendix

Index

Other Titles in the Series

About the Author

J. R. Hanson

About the Editor

D. H. R. Barton

R. A. Raphael

