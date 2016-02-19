The Tetracyclic Diterpenes
1st Edition
Description
International Series of Monographs in Organic Chemistry, Volume 9: The Tetracyclic Diterpenes covers the physico-chemical properties, stereochemistry, reactions, and synthesis of various tetracyclic diterpene compounds. Each chapter of this eight-chapter book describes specific tetracyclic diterpene. The opening chapters focus on the members of the kaurene-phyllocladene class, which are best known and most widely distributed of the tetracyclic diterpenes. The subsequent chapters deal with other classes, including gibberellins, the stachene class, tetracyclic diterpenes alkanoids, and aconite alkaloids. The final chapters consider the synthesis and biosynthesis of tetracyclic diterpenes. This book will prove useful to organic chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. The Kaurene-Phyllocladene Class
3. The Gibberellins
4. The Stachene Class
5. The Tetracyclic Diterpene Alkaloids
6. The Aconite Alkaloids
7. The Synthesis of the Tetracyclic Diterpenes
8. The Biosynthesis of the Tetracyclic Diterpenes
Appendix
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 142
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483278889