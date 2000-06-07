The Technician's EMI Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750672337, 9780080518589

The Technician's EMI Handbook

1st Edition

Clues and Solutions

Authors: Joseph Carr
eBook ISBN: 9780080518589
Paperback ISBN: 9780750672337
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 7th June 2000
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
50.99
43.34
6000.00
5100.00
75.44
64.12
73.95
62.86
55.95
47.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
53.95
45.86
42.99
36.54
6000.00
5100.00
65.95
56.06
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A hands-on guide to finding the sources of electromagnetic interference and then fixing the problems. Includes basic theory of EMI as well as detailed explanations of why this problem is becoming more serious as the international scope of the communications and electronics industries grow. This book is not a textbook, but rather a handbook that will become a constant source of reference for anyone who runs into trouble with EMI. Includes chapters on grounding, circuit shielding and filtering, preventing EMI in circuit design, as well as EMI sources such as power lines, transmitters, television, consumer electronics, telephones, automobiles, and the ever-frustrating mystery EMI.

There are very few other books available even though EMI is constantly discussed and cursed. Most of the books on the market are about how to prevent EMI in circuit design or approaches to understanding the theory behind EMI. Though this information is important, especially to an engineering audience, these books hold no value at all to the technicians and hands-on practitioners in the fields of communications and servicing.These savvy professionals know that the book they are looking for and need is just not on the market. To get the information they need, this group is forced to read every magazine article they can find on the subject and rely on the advice of other professionals whether through technician groups or newsgroups. This book fills a void in the telecommunications and electronics industries by providing practical troubleshooting information.

Key Features

  • Addresses the technician's needs and interests
  • Written by an eminent authority in the field
  • Covers correction and prevention of problems with EMI

Readership

Technicians; anyone who works in the wireless communications market as well as people in the maintenance and installation of satellite, telecommunications, and electronics systems

Table of Contents

Introduction the the EMI Problem
Electrical and Electromagnetic Fundamentals
Fundamentals of Electromagnetic Interference
Grounding Methods for RF Systems
Shielding Electronic Circuit
Filtering Electronic Circuits
AC Power Line & Electrical Device EMI
Controlling Transmitter Spurious Emissions
Telephones and EMI
Noise Cancellation Bridges
Locating EMI Sources
EMI to Television, Cable TV and VCR Equipment
EMI to Consumer Electronics
EMI From Computers
Mystery EMI, Rusty Downspouts and All That
Radio Receiver Basics
Dealing with Radio Receiver System EMI
Electrostatic Discharge(ESD)
Regulatory Issues

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080518589
Paperback ISBN:
9780750672337

About the Author

Joseph Carr

Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.

Affiliations and Expertise

US Defense Department

Reviews

"This book is not a textbook, but rather a handbook that will become a constant source of reference for anyone who runs into trouble with EMI." --Electronic Servicing and Technology

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.