The Technician's EMI Handbook

A hands-on guide to finding the sources of electromagnetic interference and then fixing the problems. Includes basic theory of EMI as well as detailed explanations of why this problem is becoming more serious as the international scope of the communications and electronics industries grow. This book is not a textbook, but rather a handbook that will become a constant source of reference for anyone who runs into trouble with EMI. Includes chapters on grounding, circuit shielding and filtering, preventing EMI in circuit design, as well as EMI sources such as power lines, transmitters, television, consumer electronics, telephones, automobiles, and the ever-frustrating mystery EMI.

There are very few other books available even though EMI is constantly discussed and cursed. Most of the books on the market are about how to prevent EMI in circuit design or approaches to understanding the theory behind EMI. Though this information is important, especially to an engineering audience, these books hold no value at all to the technicians and hands-on practitioners in the fields of communications and servicing.These savvy professionals know that the book they are looking for and need is just not on the market. To get the information they need, this group is forced to read every magazine article they can find on the subject and rely on the advice of other professionals whether through technician groups or newsgroups. This book fills a void in the telecommunications and electronics industries by providing practical troubleshooting information.