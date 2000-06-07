The Technician's EMI Handbook
1st Edition
Clues and Solutions
Description
A hands-on guide to finding the sources of electromagnetic interference and then fixing the problems. Includes basic theory of EMI as well as detailed explanations of why this problem is becoming more serious as the international scope of the communications and electronics industries grow. This book is not a textbook, but rather a handbook that will become a constant source of reference for anyone who runs into trouble with EMI. Includes chapters on grounding, circuit shielding and filtering, preventing EMI in circuit design, as well as EMI sources such as power lines, transmitters, television, consumer electronics, telephones, automobiles, and the ever-frustrating mystery EMI.
There are very few other books available even though EMI is constantly discussed and cursed. Most of the books on the market are about how to prevent EMI in circuit design or approaches to understanding the theory behind EMI. Though this information is important, especially to an engineering audience, these books hold no value at all to the technicians and hands-on practitioners in the fields of communications and servicing.These savvy professionals know that the book they are looking for and need is just not on the market. To get the information they need, this group is forced to read every magazine article they can find on the subject and rely on the advice of other professionals whether through technician groups or newsgroups. This book fills a void in the telecommunications and electronics industries by providing practical troubleshooting information.
Key Features
- Addresses the technician's needs and interests
- Written by an eminent authority in the field
- Covers correction and prevention of problems with EMI
Readership
Technicians; anyone who works in the wireless communications market as well as people in the maintenance and installation of satellite, telecommunications, and electronics systems
Table of Contents
Introduction the the EMI Problem
Electrical and Electromagnetic Fundamentals
Fundamentals of Electromagnetic Interference
Grounding Methods for RF Systems
Shielding Electronic Circuit
Filtering Electronic Circuits
AC Power Line & Electrical Device EMI
Controlling Transmitter Spurious Emissions
Telephones and EMI
Noise Cancellation Bridges
Locating EMI Sources
EMI to Television, Cable TV and VCR Equipment
EMI to Consumer Electronics
EMI From Computers
Mystery EMI, Rusty Downspouts and All That
Radio Receiver Basics
Dealing with Radio Receiver System EMI
Electrostatic Discharge(ESD)
Regulatory Issues
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2000
- Published:
- 7th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080518589
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750672337
About the Author
Joseph Carr
Joe Carr devoted his life to furthering a wider understanding of electronics and spreading his passion for radio, becoming one of the USA’s best known technical authors with over 25 books and hundreds of magazine articles to his name. Newnes is proud to have published a number of his recent titles, including his last book, RF Components and Circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
US Defense Department
Reviews
"This book is not a textbook, but rather a handbook that will become a constant source of reference for anyone who runs into trouble with EMI." --Electronic Servicing and Technology