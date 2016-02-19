The Study of Metal Structures and Their Mechanical Properties
1st Edition
Pergamon Unified Engineering Series
The Study of Metal Structures and Their Mechanical Properties focuses on metal structures and their mechanical properties. Topics covered range from the crystalline state of metal structures to lattice geometry and crystal symmetry, along with dislocations and lattice faults. Electrons in metals are also discussed, along with alloys and dispersions.
Comprised of 13 chapters, this book begins with an introduction to networks of points in space, or "space lattices", followed by a detailed account of the geometry of crystal lattices and the symmetry of crystals. Subsequent chapters focus on electrons in metals; alloys and dispersions; lattice faults; some properties of dislocations; and elastic strain and internal stress. Some basic techniques are purposely illustrated by simple but significant applications. The unidirectional plastic strain and static strength displayed by a single-phase metal at normal temperature are examined, together with the basic processes of cyclic strain and fatigue strength. The final three chapters deal with combined unidirectional and cyclic strain; deformation at elevated temperatures and creep strength; and the problem of developing economic material with small plasticity that is small enough to permit high strength but large enough to damp any sudden crack growth.
This monograph will be of interest to undergraduates who plan a serious study of material science and to established engineers who still like to think about how things work.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgment
One. The Crystalline State
1.1 The Space-Lattice
1.2 Crystalline Solids
1.3 Typical Structures
Two. Lattice Geometry and Crystal Symmetry
2.1 Lattice Planes
2.2 Lattice Direction
2.3 Lattice Spacings
2.4 Zones
2.5 Crystal Symmetry
2.6 Hermann-Mauguin System
2.7 The 230 Space Groups
2.8 Some Reference Sources
Three. Electrons in Metals
3.1 Basic Problem
3.2 Drude-Lorentz Model
3.3 Sommerfeld Model
3.4 Bloch or Brillouin Zone Model
3.5 Conductors and Insulators
3.6 Stability Factor
3.7 Developments
Four. Alloys and Dispersions
4.1 Solid Solution
4.2 Interstitial Alloying
4.3 Substitutional Solution
4.4 Chemical Equilibrium
4.5 Physical Conditions of Alloys
4.6 Ordering
4.7 Some Reference Sources
Five. Lattice Faults
5.1 Structure-Sensitivity
5.2 Typical Insensitive Properties
5.3 Contrast with Structure-Sensitive Properties
5.4 Boundary Faults
5.5 For Further References
Six. Some Properties of Dislocations
(A) The Single Dislocation
6.1 The Continuum Dislocation
6.2 Stress Round a Dislocation
6.3 Dislocation Energy
6.4 Dislocation Density ρ
6.5 Dislocation Movement and Plastic Strain
6.6 Force on a Dislocation
6.7 Dislocations and Observed Slip
6.8 Compound Dislocations
6.9 Dislocation Sources
6.10 Partial Dislocations and Stacking Faults
6.11 Climb of Dislocations and Cross Slip
6.12 Reversible and Irreversible Slip
(B) Dislocation Interactions and Strain-Hardening
6.13 Force Between Parallel Dislocations
6.14 Strain-Hardening
6.15 For Further Reference
Seven. Experimental Approach
7.1 Main Techniques
(A) Optical Metallography
7.2 Principles
7.3 Slip Markings
7.4 Surface Rumpling
7.5 Etching
(B) Metal Monocrystals
7.6 Large Metal Monocrystals
(C) X-Ray Diffraction
7.7 Principles
7.8 Reflection Geometry
7.9 Recording the Reflections
7.10 Applications to Deformation
(D) Electron Microscopy
7.11 Principles
7.12 Replica Technique
7.13 Structure of Thin Foils
Eight. Elastic Strain and Internal Stress
8.1 Static Elasticity
8.2 X-Ray Procedure
8.3 Mild-Steel Type of Lattice Stress/Strain Curve
8.4 Copper Type of Lattice Stress/Strain Curve
8.5 Scatter of Internal Stress
8.6 Macrostresses
8.7 Heyn Stresses
8.8 Developments
Nine. Unidirectional Plastic Strain and Static Strength at Normal Temperature
9.1 Basic Problem
9.2 Single Crystal
9.3 Ductile Polycrystalline Metal
9.4 Ductile-Brittle Transition
9.5 Strain-Ageing
9.6 Prolonged Yield
9.7 Asymmetry of Hardening
9.8 Thermal Recovery and Recrystallization
9.9 Twinning
9.10 Fracture by Unidirectional Stress or Strain
9.11 Prolonged Strain and Preferred Orientation
9.12 Other Developments
Ten. Cyclic Strain and Fatigue Strength
10.1 Plastic Fatigue
10.2 Distinctive Mechanical Properties
10.3 Distinctive Microstructural Changes
10.4 H Range
10.5 F Range
10.6 S Range
10.7 Special Cases
10.8 Pseudo-Elastic Fatigue
10.9 Failure Processes in General
10.10 Other Developments
Eleven. Combined Unidirectional and Cyclic Strain
11.1 Cycle-Induced Instability
11.2 Creep Under Repeated Stress
11.3 Creep Under Cyclic Torsion and Steady Axial Tension (Cold-Worked Metal)
11.4 Creep Under Cyclic Torsion and Steady Axial Tension (Annealed Metal)
11.5 Creep Under Cyclic Torsion Alone
11.6 Yield Criteria Under Combined Axial Tension and Cyclic Torsion
11.7 Fracture by Combined Unidirectional and Cyclic Strain
11.8 Developments
Twelve. Deformation at Elevated Temperatures and Creep Strength
12.1 Basic Problem
12.2 The Distinctive Mechanical Properties
12.3 Distinctive Structural Changes
12.4 Analytical Representation of Creep Curves
12.5 Creep Fracture
12.6 Creep Resistance
12.7 Other Developments
Thirteen. Search for Strong Solids
13.1 Problem of Strength
13.2 Solute Strengthening
13.3 Precipitation and Dispersion Hardening
13.4 Composites
13.5 Other Developments
Appendices
A(1) Atomic Radii
A(2) Crystal Structure of Solid Elements
B Formula for Spacing d of Plane (hkl)
C Some Standard Reference Sources
Index
No. of pages: 400
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184265