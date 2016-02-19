The Structure of Earnings and the Measurement of Income Inequality in the U.S - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444883209, 9781483296401

The Structure of Earnings and the Measurement of Income Inequality in the U.S, Volume 184

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Slottje
eBook ISBN: 9781483296401
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th October 1989
Page Count: 217
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Trends in the Labor Market. On the Generation, Measurement and Description of the Size Distribution of Income. Hypotheses on How Observed Distributions are Generated. Measuring Inequality. Axiom-Based Inequality Measurement and Theil's Entropy Measures. Approximating the Observed Income Distribution: Parametric Forms. The Lorenz Curve: A Nonparametric Description of the Observed Distribution. Identifying Distributional Forms Utilizing the &kgr; - Criterion. Introduction. The Test. Approximating Income Distributions: The Beta Distribution of the Second Kind. Introduction. The Model. The Beta Distribution of the Second Kind and Income Inequality Across States for Various Population Subgroups. Empirical Results. Policy Implications. Another Example: The Size Distribution of Labor and Nonlabor Income. Summary and Conclusions. Inequality across Demographic Groups. Measuring Income Inequality. Empirical Results for Various Demographic Groups. The Distribution of Earnings across Occupations. Introduction. A Description of the Data. The Empirical Results. Summary and Concluding Remarks. A Review and Summary of our Findings. Future Research Applications.

Description

The various issues involved in measuring income inequality in the U.S. are analyzed in this book. In describing the level of inequality inherent in a particular graduation it is important which income recipient and which data set is used and also the measure of income inequality used as the appropriate summary statistic.

Recent trends in labor markets are examined and the book attempts to trace the impact of these trends on the distribution of income for various age, race and occupational cohorts, and across states. Some new methods for analyzing inequality in a multidimensional framework are also discussed. This book provides one of the most comprehensive treatments of income inequality available to date.

Details

No. of pages:
217
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1989
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483296401

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Daniel Slottje Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Economics, SMU, Dallas, TX, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.