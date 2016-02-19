The Structure and Metabolism of the Pancreatic Islets
The Structure and Metabolism of the Pancreatic Islets: A Centennial of Paul Langerhans' Discovery is a collection of that presents the advancement in the field of pancreatic islet research, particularly in the area of biosynthesis and secretion of insulin. The title also serves as a commemorative material to Paul Langerhans' work. The text first covers the differentiation and growth of the endocrine pancreas, and then proceeds to tackling α- and ß-cells. Next, the selection deals with the glucose metabolism of the pancreatic islets. The text also discusses the biosynthesis and storage of insulin, along with insulin release. The seventh part details pancreatic islets and diabetes. The book will be of great use to students, researchers, and practitioners of medicine.
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Participants
Opening Address
Paul Langerhans. A Memorial Lecture
Part I. Differentiation and Growth of the Endocrine Pancreas
Islet Cell Proliferation in Experimental and Genetic Diabetes
The Significance of Agranular and Ciliated Islet Cells
Present State of the Evidence for Mixed Endocrine and Exocrine Pancreatic Cells in Spiny Mice
Observations on the Type and Origin of the Hormone-producing Cells in the Zollinger-Ellison and Verner-Morrison Syndrome
Catecholamines in a Transplantable Islet-cell Tumor of the Golden Hamster
Comparison of Cultured and Transplanted Islets of the Guinea-pig
Mono-layer Culture of Pancreatic Islet Cells
Control of Endocrine Function in Organ Cultures of Fetal Rat Pancreas
Part II. Morphology and Physiology of the α-Cells
The Fine Structure of Pancreatic α-Cells Under Normal and Experimental Conditions
Intracellular "α-Granulolysis" in α-Cells of Diabetic Animals
The Cellular Origin of Pancreatic Glucagon
Isolation and Histochemical Characterization of Islet α-Cells
Mono-aminergic Mechanisms in the Pancreatic α-Cells
Regulation of Glucagon Release In Vivo
Glucagon Secretion in Normal Rats and Hamsters and in Hamsters with a Transplantable Islet Cell Tumor
Part III. Morphology of ß-Cell Function
Ultra-structural Aspects of the Function of Rabbit ß-Cells
The Mechanism of Emiocytic Insulin Release
Evidence for Different Modes of Insulin Secretion
Histochemical Evidence for a Sulfonylurea Effect on the Zinc Content of the Pancreatic Islets
Role of Sulfhydryl Compounds and Heavy Metals in the Synthesis and Storage of Insulin
Comparative Histochemical Studies of Mammalian Pancreatic Islets
Part IV. Glucose Metabolism of the Pancreatic Islets
Glucose Phosphorylation and Glucose Oxidation in Mouse Pancreatic Islets and the Release of Insulin
Glucose-6-Phosphatase in Pancreatic ß-Cell Metabolism
The Activity Pattern of Enzymes Associated with Glycogen Metabolism in the Islets of Langerhans
On the Functional Significance of the Pancreatic ß-Cell Glycogen
The Role of the Pentose Phosphate Pathway in Insulin Secretion
Photo-kinetic Measurements of the ATP and ADP Levels in Isolated Islets of Langerhans
Quantitative Enzyme Pattern and Insulin Content of Human Islets of Langerhans
Electrical Activity in Islet Cells
Oxygen Consumption of the ß-Cells in Relation to Insulin Release
Respiration of the ß-Cells in the Presence of Sulfonylureas
Part V. Biosynthesis and Storage of Insulin
Pro-insulin and Insulin Biosynthesis
Distribution and Radioactivity of Acid-Ethanol Soluble Protein, Pro-insulin, and Insulin in Sub-cellular Fractions from Islet Tissue of the Cod (Gadus Callarias)
Ribonucleic Acid and Protein Synthesis in Isolated Cod-fish Islets
Ribonucleic Acid Metabolism and Insulin Synthesis
Demonstration of Pro-insulin in the ß-Cells of Bovine Islets by a Specific Fluorescent Antibody
Preparation and Properties of Isolated Mammalian Insulin Storage Granules
Properties of Isolated ß-Granules in SuspensionKY
Part VI. Insulin Release
In Vitro Studies Suggesting a Two-compartmental Model for Insulin Secretion
Dynamics of Insulin Secretion: Comparison of Various In Vitro Preparations
Biochemical, Pharmacological, and Physiological Aspects of the Adenylcyclase-Phosphodiesterase System in the Pancreatic ß-Cells
Feedback Regulation of Insulin Secretion by Insulin: Role of 3',5'-Cyclic AMP
A Possible Role of the Pancreatic α1 and α2-Cells as Local Regulators of Insulin Secretion
Intestinal Hormones and Insulin Release and Biosynthesis
The Insulin-releasing Activity of Extracts of the Porcine Intestinal Tract
The Effect of Glucose on the Insulin Secretion in Foetal and Newborn Rats
Effects of Different Metabolites on the Storage and Release of Insulin by Duck Pancreas In Vitro
Ionic Mechanisms in the Regulation of Insulin Secretion
Part VII. Pancreatic Islets and Diabetes
Remarks on Pancreatic ß-Cells in Spontaneous and Experimental Diabetes in Small Laboratory Rodents
Insulin Synthesis and Secretion by Isolated Islets of Spontaneously Diabetic Chinese Hamsters
Pancreatic Glucagon Secretion
The Pancreatic ß-Cells in the Pathogenesis of Human Diabetes Mellitus
Part VIII. Summing up of the Conference
Summing up of the Conference
Index of Authors and Participants in the Discussions
Subject Index
