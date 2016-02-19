The Strength of Materials
2nd Edition
A Treatise on the Theory of Stress Calculations for Engineers
Authors: John Case
eBook ISBN: 9781483221557
Imprint: Arnold
Published Date: 1st January 1932
Page Count: 574
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Arnold 2032
- Published:
- 1st January 1932
- Imprint:
- Arnold
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221557
About the Author
John Case
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.