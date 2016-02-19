The Strength of Materials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483196527, 9781483221557

The Strength of Materials

2nd Edition

A Treatise on the Theory of Stress Calculations for Engineers

Authors: John Case
eBook ISBN: 9781483221557
Imprint: Arnold
Published Date: 1st January 1932
Page Count: 574
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
70.95
60.31
56.99
48.44
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Arnold 2032
Published:
Imprint:
Arnold
eBook ISBN:
9781483221557

About the Author

John Case

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.