The Strategic Management of Technology
1st Edition
A Guide for Library and Information Services
Table of Contents
Strategic technology management; Invention, innovation, improvement, integration; Strategy formulation I: scenario planning; Strategy formulation II: systems thinking; Strategy implementation; Summary; The case studies.
Description
Aimed at professionals within Library and Information Services (LIS), this book is about the management of technology in a strategic context. The book is written against a backdrop of the complete transformation of LIS over the last twenty years as a result of technology. The book aims to provide managers and students of LIS at all levels with the necessary principles, approaches and tools to respond effectively and efficiently to the constant development of new technologies, both in general and within the Library and Information Services profession in particular. It looks at the various aspects of strategy development and IT management, and reviews the key techniques for successful implementation of strategy and policy.
Key Features
- Written from a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field
- Draws on the author’s wide-ranging practical experience of major strategy development and project management in technology within the library and information services field
- Provides practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2004
- Published:
- 28th February 2004
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630656
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843340423
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843340416
Reviews
…provides a useful overview of the topic for library and information managers., Australian Library and Information Association
About the Authors
David Baker Author
Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK