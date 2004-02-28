The Strategic Management of Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843340416, 9781780630656

The Strategic Management of Technology

1st Edition

A Guide for Library and Information Services

Authors: David Baker
eBook ISBN: 9781780630656
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843340423
Paperback ISBN: 9781843340416
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2004
Page Count: 330
Table of Contents

Strategic technology management; Invention, innovation, improvement, integration; Strategy formulation I: scenario planning; Strategy formulation II: systems thinking; Strategy implementation; Summary; The case studies.

Description

Aimed at professionals within Library and Information Services (LIS), this book is about the management of technology in a strategic context. The book is written against a backdrop of the complete transformation of LIS over the last twenty years as a result of technology. The book aims to provide managers and students of LIS at all levels with the necessary principles, approaches and tools to respond effectively and efficiently to the constant development of new technologies, both in general and within the Library and Information Services profession in particular. It looks at the various aspects of strategy development and IT management, and reviews the key techniques for successful implementation of strategy and policy.

Key Features

  • Written from a highly knowledgeable and well-respected practitioner in the field
  • Draws on the author’s wide-ranging practical experience of major strategy development and project management in technology within the library and information services field
  • Provides practical and realistic solutions to real-world problems

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

…provides a useful overview of the topic for library and information managers., Australian Library and Information Association

About the Authors

David Baker Author

Professor David Baker has published widely in the field of Library and Information Studies, with eighteen monographs and over 100 articles to his credit. He has spoken worldwide at numerous conferences, led workshops and seminars. His other key professional interest and expertise has been in the field of human resources, where he has also been active in major national projects.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Strategic Information Management, University of St Mark and St John, Plymouth, Devon, UK

