The Spleen and Some of Its Diseases
1st Edition
Being the Bradshaw Lecture of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, 1920
Description
The Spleen and Some of its Diseases provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the spleen. This book discusses the role that spleen plays in the etiology of diseases whose most obvious symptoms are evoked by associated or consecutive affections of other organs. Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the anatomy of the spleen, which is entirely covered with peritoneum and is situated behind the fundus of the stomach. This text then describes the first recorded case of splenectomy. Other chapters consider the effect of splenectomy in man and animals upon the general health, upon the blood, and upon the various tissues. This book discusses as well the biochemical investigations upon the spleen and upon the metabolic activities of the body. The final chapter deals with the determination of the functional capacity of all the various organs. This book is a valuable resource for surgeons and physicians.
Table of Contents
I.-Anatomy of the Spleen
Relations
Peritoneal Attachments
Blood-Supply
Surface Markings
Significance of Anatomical Features
Occasional Absence
II.-The Surgery of the Spleen
History
Association of Spleen with Laughter, and with Speed in Running
Early Records of Splenectomy
Experimental Observations
Cases of Absent Spleen
Splenectomy in Modern Times
III.-On the Functions of the Spleen
Brief Consideration of the Minute Anatomy and Physiology of the Spleen and Liver
Lines of Inquiry and Research
Results of Splenectomy in Animals
Questions Suggested Thereby
Connections of the Spleen with Other Organs
The Spleen as a Member of the Hemopoietic System
Reticulo-endothelial System
Digestive System
Sympathico-endocrine System
IV.-The Pathology of Splenic Diseases
Pathological Changes Grouped according to Affinities between Causal Agents and Parts of Spleen-Liver System Affected—Varieties of Toxins Entering or Leaving Spleen, and Their Actions
V.-The Clinical and Associated Phenomena in Splenic Disease
Anemia
Jaundice
Petechial Hemorrhages
Muscular Weakness
Pyrexia
Splenomegaly
Leucocytosis
Spleen and Hncmorrhagic Diathesis
Urobilin in the Urine
VI.-Pernicious Anemia (Addison's Anemia, Idiopathic Anemia)
History
'Primary' and 'Secondary' Misleading as Applied to Anemia
The Blood in Anemia
Pathology of Pernicious Anemia
Source of Toxin
Important Signs and Symptoms
Treatment by Splenectomy
VII.-Leukemia
History
Development of Science of Hematology
Pathology
Symptoms
Acute Leukemia
Chronic Leukemia
Treatment
VIII.-Hodgkin's Disease
History
Pathology
Disorders of the Reticulo-endothelial System
Symptoms
Treatment
IX.-Splenic Anemia (Banti's Disease)
History
Clinical Features
Differential Diagnosis
Pathogenesis
Treatment
X.-Hemolytic Jaundice
History
Congenital and Acquired Types
Symptoms
Pathogenesis
Treatment
XI.-Gaucher's Disease, Von Jaksch's Disease, Polycy
XII.-Differential Diagnosis
XIII.-On the Liver in Some of Its Relations to the Spleen
Multiple Pathological Classifications of Cirrhosis a Source of Confusion
Further Consideration of Minute Anatomy and Physiology of Liver
Method of Production of Cirrhosis
Circulatory and Infective Causes
Relationship of Spleen
Conception of Liver Acinus as Divided into Solid and Tubular Portions with Different Functions
Portal and Biliary Cirrhosis as Variants of a Single Type
Surgical Treatment and Its Aims
XIV.-Conclusion
Splenic Diseases not Isolated Entities but Local Manifestations of Systemic Disorder
Search to be Made for Site of Lesion and Type of Infective Agent at Work
Details
- No. of pages:
- 144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 1921
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483194240