The Special Status of Coronals: Internal and External Evidence
1st Edition
Phonetics and Phonology, Vol. 2
Description
Phonetics and Phonology, Volume 2: The Special Status of Coronals: Internal and External Evidence contains a phonetic survey of coronal articulations and discusses many aspects of the phonological behavior of coronals as opposed to noncoronals.
This book discusses the asymmetry and visibility in consonant articulations, coronal places of articulation, and underspecification of coronals in English. The cluster condition in Attic Greek, palatalization and representation of coronal, and relationship between laterality and coronality are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the cross-linguistic survey of consonant harmony, coronals in child phonology, and coronal transparency in vowel spreading.
This volume is intended for graduate students and scholars interested in phonology, phonetics, general linguistics, psycholinguistics, or language pathology.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Introduction: Asymmetry and Visibility in Consonant Articulations
1. Background
2. Central Concepts
3. On the Special Status of Coronals
4. Some Theoretical Implications
5. Conclusion
References
Coronal Places of Articulation
1. Introduction
2. Terminology
3. Descriptions of Coronals
4. Features Proposed for Coronals
5. Discussion
References
Coronals and the Phonotactics of Nonadjacent Consonants in English
1. Introduction
2. Distinguishing MSCs from SSCs
3. The Underspecification of Coronals in English
References
Coronals, Consonant Clusters, and the Coda Condition
1. Introduction
2. The Special Behavior of Coronals: English
3. The Special Behavior of Coronals: Menomini
4. The Cluster Condition: Diola Fogny
5. Coronals Again: The Cluster Condition in Attic Greek
6. The Coda Condition and Place Features: Japanese
7. A Mixed Case: Finnish
8. Issues in Underspecification
9. Conclusions
References
Palatalization and Coronality
1. Introduction
2. Palatalization and the Representation of Coronal
3. An Alternative Solution
4. Palatalization and Secondary Articulation
5. Conclusion
References
On the Relationship between Laterality and Coronality
1. Introduction
2. Assumptions
3. The SV Hypothesis
4. The Coronal Properties
5. Conclusion
References
Consonant Harmony Systems: The Special Status of Coronal Harmony
1. Introduction
2. Cross-Linguistic Survey of Consonant Harmony
3. Theoretical Framework
4. Harmony Systems and the Scansion Parameter
5. Consonant Harmony across Place of Articulation
6. Chumash Coronal Harmony
7. Tahltan Coronal Harmony
8. Conclusions
References
On the Universality of the Coronal Articulator
1. Introduction
2. Two Theories for the Place Node
3. The Coronal Node in Sanskrit
4. Korean Place Assimilation
5. On the Universality of the Articulator Nodes
References
The Underspecification of Coronals: Evidence from Language Acquisition and Performance Errors
1. Introduction
2. Something versus Nothing
3. Coronals in Speech Errors
4. Coronals in Child Phonology
5. Other Explanations
6. Discussion and Conclusions
References
On the Special Status of Coronals in Aphasia
1. Introduction
2. Method
3. Segmental Representation
4. Substitutions and Consonant Harmonies: Predictions
5. Consonant Epenthesis and Syncopation Processes
6. Coronal Transparency in Vowel Spreading
7. Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1991
- Published:
- 28th February 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483219325
About the Editor
Carole Paradis
Affiliations and Expertise
Département de langues et linguistique, Université Laval, Québec, Canada