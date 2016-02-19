The Special Status of Coronals: Internal and External Evidence - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125449663, 9781483219325

The Special Status of Coronals: Internal and External Evidence

1st Edition

Phonetics and Phonology, Vol. 2

Editors: Carole Paradis Jean-François Prunet
eBook ISBN: 9781483219325
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1991
Page Count: 250
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Phonetics and Phonology, Volume 2: The Special Status of Coronals: Internal and External Evidence contains a phonetic survey of coronal articulations and discusses many aspects of the phonological behavior of coronals as opposed to noncoronals.

This book discusses the asymmetry and visibility in consonant articulations, coronal places of articulation, and underspecification of coronals in English. The cluster condition in Attic Greek, palatalization and representation of coronal, and relationship between laterality and coronality are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the cross-linguistic survey of consonant harmony, coronals in child phonology, and coronal transparency in vowel spreading.

This volume is intended for graduate students and scholars interested in phonology, phonetics, general linguistics, psycholinguistics, or language pathology.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Introduction: Asymmetry and Visibility in Consonant Articulations

1. Background

2. Central Concepts

3. On the Special Status of Coronals

4. Some Theoretical Implications

5. Conclusion

References

Coronal Places of Articulation

1. Introduction

2. Terminology

3. Descriptions of Coronals

4. Features Proposed for Coronals

5. Discussion

References

Coronals and the Phonotactics of Nonadjacent Consonants in English

1. Introduction

2. Distinguishing MSCs from SSCs

3. The Underspecification of Coronals in English

References

Coronals, Consonant Clusters, and the Coda Condition

1. Introduction

2. The Special Behavior of Coronals: English

3. The Special Behavior of Coronals: Menomini

4. The Cluster Condition: Diola Fogny

5. Coronals Again: The Cluster Condition in Attic Greek

6. The Coda Condition and Place Features: Japanese

7. A Mixed Case: Finnish

8. Issues in Underspecification

9. Conclusions

References

Palatalization and Coronality

1. Introduction

2. Palatalization and the Representation of Coronal

3. An Alternative Solution

4. Palatalization and Secondary Articulation

5. Conclusion

References

On the Relationship between Laterality and Coronality

1. Introduction

2. Assumptions

3. The SV Hypothesis

4. The Coronal Properties

5. Conclusion

References

Consonant Harmony Systems: The Special Status of Coronal Harmony

1. Introduction

2. Cross-Linguistic Survey of Consonant Harmony

3. Theoretical Framework

4. Harmony Systems and the Scansion Parameter

5. Consonant Harmony across Place of Articulation

6. Chumash Coronal Harmony

7. Tahltan Coronal Harmony

8. Conclusions

References

On the Universality of the Coronal Articulator

1. Introduction

2. Two Theories for the Place Node

3. The Coronal Node in Sanskrit

4. Korean Place Assimilation

5. On the Universality of the Articulator Nodes

References

The Underspecification of Coronals: Evidence from Language Acquisition and Performance Errors

1. Introduction

2. Something versus Nothing

3. Coronals in Speech Errors

4. Coronals in Child Phonology

5. Other Explanations

6. Discussion and Conclusions

References

On the Special Status of Coronals in Aphasia

1. Introduction

2. Method

3. Segmental Representation

4. Substitutions and Consonant Harmonies: Predictions

5. Consonant Epenthesis and Syncopation Processes

6. Coronal Transparency in Vowel Spreading

7. Conclusion

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
250
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219325

About the Editor

Carole Paradis

Affiliations and Expertise

Département de langues et linguistique, Université Laval, Québec, Canada

Jean-François Prunet

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.