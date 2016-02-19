The Special Functions and Their Approximations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124599017, 9780080955605

The Special Functions and Their Approximations, Volume 53A

1st Edition

Editors: Yudell Luke
eBook ISBN: 9780080955605
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 348
Description

A detailed and self-contained and unified treatment of many mathematical functions which arise in applied problems, as well as the attendant mathematical theory for their approximations. many common features of the Bessel functions, Legendre functions, incomplete gamma functions, confluent hypergeometric functions, as well as of otherw, can be derived. Hitherto, many of the material upon which the volumes are based has been available only in papers scattered throughout the literature.

Details

No. of pages:
348
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080955605

About the Editors

Yudell Luke Editor

