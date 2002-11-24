Parallel Computing is a compelling vision of how computation can seamlessly scale from a single processor to virtually limitless computing power. Unfortunately, the scaling of application performance has not matched peak speed, and the programming burden for these machines remains heavy. The applications must be programmed to exploit parallelism in the most efficient way possible. Today, the responsibility for achieving the vision of scalable parallelism remains in the hands of the application developer.

This book represents the collected knowledge and experience of over 60 leading parallel computing researchers. They offer students, scientists and engineers a complete sourcebook with solid coverage of parallel computing hardware, programming considerations, algorithms, software and enabling technologies, as well as several parallel application case studies. The Sourcebook of Parallel Computing offers extensive tutorials and detailed documentation of the advanced strategies produced by research over the last two decades