The Sounds of the Diseased Heart
1st Edition
Description
The Sounds of the Diseased Heart presents the comprehensive study on auscultation and phonocardiography. It discusses the description of the sounds of the normal heart. It addresses the dynamic interpretation of cardiovascular murmurs.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the abnormal first heart sound; hypertrophy or dilatation of the left ventricular wall; dilatation of the pulmonary artery; moderate pulmonary stenosis; atrial septal defect; changes in the duration of ejection; ventricular type of triple rhythm; and differential diagnosis between the pulmonary component, the opening snap, and the third sound. The general interpretation of triple and quadruple rhythms is fully covered. The dynamic correlations of cardiovascular murmurs are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the semilunar valve stenosis. The mitral valve and tricuspid valve defects are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the esophageal phonocardiography. The book can provide useful information to cardiologists, doctors, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Contents
Page
Introduction
Part I — Systematic Phonocardiography
Chapter 1 — The Abnormal First Sound
Chapter 2 — The Abnormal Second Sound
Chapter 3 — Abnormal Third and Fourth Sounds and The "Gallop Rhythms"
Chapter 4 — Systolic and Diastolic Clicks
Chapter 5 — Friction Rubs
Chapter 6 — A Dynamic Interpretation of Cardiovascular Murmurs
Part II — Clinical Phonocardiography
Chapter 7 — Mitral Valve and Tricuspid Valve Defects
Chapter 8 — Aortic Valve and Pulmonary Valve Defects
Chapter 9 — Left-To-Right Shunts, Coarctation of the Aorta
Chapter 10 — Complex Malformations
Chapter 11 — Disturbances of the Heart Rate and Rhythm
Chapter 12 — Myocardial Diseases
Chapter 13 — Coronary Heart Disease
Chapter 14 — Pericardial Heart Disease
Chapter 15 — Hypertensive Heart Disease
Chapter 16 — Pulmonary Heart Disease
Chapter 17 — Aortic and Pulmonary Artery Diseases
Chapter 18 — Syphilitic Cardiovascular Disease
Chapter 19 — Bacterial Endocarditis
Chapter 20 — The Continuous Murmur
Chapter 21 — Vascular Murmurs, Thoracic and Extrathoracic
Chapter 22 — Heart Failure
Part III — Borderline Conditions
Chapter 23 — Deformity of the Chest
Chapter 24 — The Senile Heart
Chapter 25 — The Heart In Pregnancy
Chapter 26 — Functional and Innocent Systolic Murmurs
Chapter 27 — Functional Diastolic Murmurs
Chapter 28 — Unusual Sound Phenomena (Honk, Whoop, Crunch)
Chapter 29 — Sounds Caused By Artificial Valves and By Pacemakers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193366