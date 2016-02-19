The Sounds of the Diseased Heart presents the comprehensive study on auscultation and phonocardiography. It discusses the description of the sounds of the normal heart. It addresses the dynamic interpretation of cardiovascular murmurs.

Some of the topics covered in the book are the abnormal first heart sound; hypertrophy or dilatation of the left ventricular wall; dilatation of the pulmonary artery; moderate pulmonary stenosis; atrial septal defect; changes in the duration of ejection; ventricular type of triple rhythm; and differential diagnosis between the pulmonary component, the opening snap, and the third sound. The general interpretation of triple and quadruple rhythms is fully covered. The dynamic correlations of cardiovascular murmurs are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the semilunar valve stenosis. The mitral valve and tricuspid valve defects are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the esophageal phonocardiography. The book can provide useful information to cardiologists, doctors, students, and researchers.