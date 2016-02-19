The Sounds of the Diseased Heart - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723603597, 9781483193366

The Sounds of the Diseased Heart

1st Edition

Authors: Aldo A. Luisada
eBook ISBN: 9781483193366
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 402
Description

The Sounds of the Diseased Heart presents the comprehensive study on auscultation and phonocardiography. It discusses the description of the sounds of the normal heart. It addresses the dynamic interpretation of cardiovascular murmurs.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the abnormal first heart sound; hypertrophy or dilatation of the left ventricular wall; dilatation of the pulmonary artery; moderate pulmonary stenosis; atrial septal defect; changes in the duration of ejection; ventricular type of triple rhythm; and differential diagnosis between the pulmonary component, the opening snap, and the third sound. The general interpretation of triple and quadruple rhythms is fully covered. The dynamic correlations of cardiovascular murmurs are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the semilunar valve stenosis. The mitral valve and tricuspid valve defects are presented completely. A chapter is devoted to the esophageal phonocardiography. The book can provide useful information to cardiologists, doctors, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Page

Introduction

Part I — Systematic Phonocardiography

Chapter 1 — The Abnormal First Sound

Chapter 2 — The Abnormal Second Sound

Chapter 3 — Abnormal Third and Fourth Sounds and The "Gallop Rhythms"

Chapter 4 — Systolic and Diastolic Clicks

Chapter 5 — Friction Rubs

Chapter 6 — A Dynamic Interpretation of Cardiovascular Murmurs

Part II — Clinical Phonocardiography

Chapter 7 — Mitral Valve and Tricuspid Valve Defects

Chapter 8 — Aortic Valve and Pulmonary Valve Defects

Chapter 9 — Left-To-Right Shunts, Coarctation of the Aorta

Chapter 10 — Complex Malformations

Chapter 11 — Disturbances of the Heart Rate and Rhythm

Chapter 12 — Myocardial Diseases

Chapter 13 — Coronary Heart Disease

Chapter 14 — Pericardial Heart Disease

Chapter 15 — Hypertensive Heart Disease

Chapter 16 — Pulmonary Heart Disease

Chapter 17 — Aortic and Pulmonary Artery Diseases

Chapter 18 — Syphilitic Cardiovascular Disease

Chapter 19 — Bacterial Endocarditis

Chapter 20 — The Continuous Murmur

Chapter 21 — Vascular Murmurs, Thoracic and Extrathoracic

Chapter 22 — Heart Failure

Part III — Borderline Conditions

Chapter 23 — Deformity of the Chest

Chapter 24 — The Senile Heart

Chapter 25 — The Heart In Pregnancy

Chapter 26 — Functional and Innocent Systolic Murmurs

Chapter 27 — Functional Diastolic Murmurs

Chapter 28 — Unusual Sound Phenomena (Honk, Whoop, Crunch)

Chapter 29 — Sounds Caused By Artificial Valves and By Pacemakers

Index


About the Author

Aldo A. Luisada

