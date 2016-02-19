The Sorcerer's Apprentice
1st Edition
An Anthropology of Public Policy
Description
The Sorcerer's Apprentice: An Anthropology of Public Policy sees the community in a global and national view, raises a statement saying that society itself is policy making, and asks what societies can achieve if they did things differently.
The book is divided into five parts. Part I discusses the challenge of policy and explains how anthropology is a social science. Part II covers the analysis and policy of the village universe, the urban contribution, and elements of the nation state, international connections, and the ""supra-nation"". Part III includes the innovation and genesis of ideas, resources and their management, change, conflict, and resistance. Part IV discusses the process of technical assistance, politics and conflict, the relationship between the politician and the social scientist, the mastery of judgment, and the organization of social sciences, and Part V talks about the values, choice, and the problems of the social sciences.
Sociologists, anthropologists, and politicians, especially those who would like to know the importance of the social studies, its relation to society and politics, and the global community would find the text a good read.
Table of Contents
The Author
Acknowledgments
Perspectives
Part I Policy and Anthropology
1 The Challenge of Policy
2 Anthropology as Social Science
Part II A Structure of World Society
Prologue to Part II
3 Analysis of the Village Universe
4 Policy in the Village Universe
5 The Village Extended
6 The Urban Contribution
7 Elements of the Nation-State
8 International Connections
9 Supra-nation
Part III Movement in the Social System
Prologue to Part III
10 Innovation and the Genesis of Ideas
11 Resources and Their Management
12 Of Change, Conflict, and Resistance
Part IV Styles of Action
Prologue to Part IV
13 The Process of Technical Assistance
14 Working Close to the Community
15 Of Politics and Conflict
16 Politician as Sorcerer; Social Scientist as Apprentice
17 On the Mastery of Judgment
18 The Social Sciences Organized
Part V Values and Options
19 Values, Choice, and the Problem of Science
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483147697