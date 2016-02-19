The Socio-Political Complex: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Political Life explores the socio-political complex and the whys of politics. Adopting an interdisciplinary approach, this book covers topics ranging from political science and other sciences to political culture; man's physiological and psychological drives; groups and group dynamics; metaphysical and material variations of values; social semantics; and bourgeois nationalism. This monograph is comprised of 14 chapters and opens with a discussion on man's psychological, anthropological, social, economic, and socio-psychological dimensions. A historical review of the conversion of power into authority is then presented, and bourgeois nationalism is described as the pervasive shape of contemporary politics. The last two chapters consider the contours of political institutions, processes, behavior, and systems, with emphasis on pluralism, government, and the Constitution. A brief epilogue reflects on some political phenomena that furnish the fabric for ""the emperor's new clothes."" This book will appeal to both social and political scientists, as well as students and that segment of the general public interested in social problems and politics.

Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

I. Policy and Polity

II. The Perspective

III. Scope of Political Science

IV. Political Science and Other Sciences

V. The Art

VI. The Sermon

Chapter 2 Beyond Aristotle's "Political Animal"

I. Physiological Drives

Homo Sapiens

The Social Animal

II. Psychological Drives

Domination Drive

Challenge, Excitement and Game

The Search for—and the Fear of—the Unknown

III. Sociological Needs

Liberty

Order

Justice

Chapter 3 Group Fermentations and Dynamics

I. The Individual and the Group

II. Group Association

III. Affectional and Functional Relations

Affectional Relations

Functional Relations

Common Grounds of Affectional and Functional Relations

IV. Size and Nature of Groups

V. Family and Kinship, Clan and Tribe

VI. From Simpler to More Complex Groups

Cumulative Economy

Functional Social Differentiation

Affectional Communal Identification

Differentiation and Identification, Functional and Affectional

VII. The Range of Group Identity

VIII. Group Integration

Chapter 4 Values and Related Matters

I. Interests

II. Interest-Value Insularity

III. Interest-Orienting Properties of Values

IV Interest-Justifying Properties of Values

V. Metaphysical and Material Variations of Values

Chapter 5 Crystallization of Values

I. Beliefs

II. Myths

Fascism

National Socialism

III. Ideology

IV. The Belief-Myth-Ideology Spectrum

Chapter 6 Signs and Symbols, Rituals and Norms

I. From Signs to Symbols

II. Rituals

III. Symbolic Stratification

IV. Norms

Moral Norms

Ethical Norms

Legal Norms

V. Normative Interplay

Chapter 7 Value/Norm-Forming Agencies and Processes

I. Family

II. Family and Church

III. Family, Church and Education

The Apprentice

The Scribe and the Cleric

The Philosopher

The Pedagogue

IV. New Churches: Ideological and Mythical Systems

V. Mass Media

VI. Family, Church, Education, Party, Media and Peers

Chapter 8 Social Semantics

I. Choice

II. Temperaments and Valuational Congruity/Incongruity

The Adventurer and the Conserver

Anti-Norms

False Values

Image and Role

III. Reference Groups

Age, Sex and Race

Intelligence and Education

Status, Wealth and Class

IV. From Conformity to Revolt

Conformity and Consent

Acquiescence and Apathy

Dissent and Civil Disobedience

Revolt: Radical and Reactionary Extremism

Chapter 9 Total Environment and Man

I. Man Explained

Man the Organic Product

Man the System

Man the Historical Product

Man the Spiritual Being

II. Man Organized

Economic and Social "Natural Laws" and Survival of the Fittest

Socio-Psychologically Arranged Contentment and Material Affluence

III. Man the Central Science

IV. Culture

Human Energy and Its Exploitation

Cross Cultural Fertilization

Tradition, Transition and Modernity

Chapter 10 Power

I. The Sources of Power

II. The Spheres of Power

Chapter 11 Political Culture

Interaction and Interpenetration of Power Complexes

I. Conversion of Power into Authority

Consecration

Constitutionalization

II. Transitional Period in the West

Laws: Natural, Customary, Common and Statutory

Sovereignty and the State

The Bourgeoisie

III. Western Evolution towards Modernization

The Case of Great Britain

France

The United States and the Soviet Union

Chapter 12 The Modern West, or the Triumph of Bourgeois Nationalism

I. Fatalism and Concernment

II. Activism/Pacifism of Ruler and Ruled

Happiness and Freedom: Utilitarian, Liberal and Democratic

Social Justice: Socialism and Anarchism, Utopian and Scientific

Statism

III. Towards a National Bourgeoisie

Nationalism

Chapter 13 Polity

I. The State, Its Head and the Government

Monism or "Confusion" of Powers

II. Pluralism

Separation of Powers

Fusion and Indirect Separation of Powers

III. Constitution

"Distribution" of Sovereignty

Distribution of Authority according to Angles of Vision

Chapter 14 People and Government

I. Representation

Electoral Arrangements

The People and the Public

II. Criteria for Popular Participation

From the Individual to the Group: Political Parties

From the Party to the Government

III. The "Business" of Government: Politicians and Bureaucrats

IV. The Role of Government

Epilogue

I. Institutional Turgescence

II. Authority Redundance

III. The Ideal/Real/Hypocritical Loop

Notes and References

Index