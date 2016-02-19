The Socio-Political Complex
1st Edition
An Interdisciplinary Approach to Political Life
The Socio-Political Complex: An Interdisciplinary Approach to Political Life explores the socio-political complex and the whys of politics. Adopting an interdisciplinary approach, this book covers topics ranging from political science and other sciences to political culture; man's physiological and psychological drives; groups and group dynamics; metaphysical and material variations of values; social semantics; and bourgeois nationalism. This monograph is comprised of 14 chapters and opens with a discussion on man's psychological, anthropological, social, economic, and socio-psychological dimensions. A historical review of the conversion of power into authority is then presented, and bourgeois nationalism is described as the pervasive shape of contemporary politics. The last two chapters consider the contours of political institutions, processes, behavior, and systems, with emphasis on pluralism, government, and the Constitution. A brief epilogue reflects on some political phenomena that furnish the fabric for ""the emperor's new clothes."" This book will appeal to both social and political scientists, as well as students and that segment of the general public interested in social problems and politics.
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
I. Policy and Polity
II. The Perspective
III. Scope of Political Science
IV. Political Science and Other Sciences
V. The Art
VI. The Sermon
Chapter 2 Beyond Aristotle's "Political Animal"
I. Physiological Drives
Homo Sapiens
The Social Animal
II. Psychological Drives
Domination Drive
Challenge, Excitement and Game
The Search for—and the Fear of—the Unknown
III. Sociological Needs
Liberty
Order
Justice
Chapter 3 Group Fermentations and Dynamics
I. The Individual and the Group
II. Group Association
III. Affectional and Functional Relations
Affectional Relations
Functional Relations
Common Grounds of Affectional and Functional Relations
IV. Size and Nature of Groups
V. Family and Kinship, Clan and Tribe
VI. From Simpler to More Complex Groups
Cumulative Economy
Functional Social Differentiation
Affectional Communal Identification
Differentiation and Identification, Functional and Affectional
VII. The Range of Group Identity
VIII. Group Integration
Chapter 4 Values and Related Matters
I. Interests
II. Interest-Value Insularity
III. Interest-Orienting Properties of Values
IV Interest-Justifying Properties of Values
V. Metaphysical and Material Variations of Values
Chapter 5 Crystallization of Values
I. Beliefs
II. Myths
Fascism
National Socialism
III. Ideology
IV. The Belief-Myth-Ideology Spectrum
Chapter 6 Signs and Symbols, Rituals and Norms
I. From Signs to Symbols
II. Rituals
III. Symbolic Stratification
IV. Norms
Moral Norms
Ethical Norms
Legal Norms
V. Normative Interplay
Chapter 7 Value/Norm-Forming Agencies and Processes
I. Family
II. Family and Church
III. Family, Church and Education
The Apprentice
The Scribe and the Cleric
The Philosopher
The Pedagogue
IV. New Churches: Ideological and Mythical Systems
V. Mass Media
VI. Family, Church, Education, Party, Media and Peers
Chapter 8 Social Semantics
I. Choice
II. Temperaments and Valuational Congruity/Incongruity
The Adventurer and the Conserver
Anti-Norms
False Values
Image and Role
III. Reference Groups
Age, Sex and Race
Intelligence and Education
Status, Wealth and Class
IV. From Conformity to Revolt
Conformity and Consent
Acquiescence and Apathy
Dissent and Civil Disobedience
Revolt: Radical and Reactionary Extremism
Chapter 9 Total Environment and Man
I. Man Explained
Man the Organic Product
Man the System
Man the Historical Product
Man the Spiritual Being
II. Man Organized
Economic and Social "Natural Laws" and Survival of the Fittest
Socio-Psychologically Arranged Contentment and Material Affluence
III. Man the Central Science
IV. Culture
Human Energy and Its Exploitation
Cross Cultural Fertilization
Tradition, Transition and Modernity
Chapter 10 Power
I. The Sources of Power
II. The Spheres of Power
Chapter 11 Political Culture
Interaction and Interpenetration of Power Complexes
I. Conversion of Power into Authority
Consecration
Constitutionalization
II. Transitional Period in the West
Laws: Natural, Customary, Common and Statutory
Sovereignty and the State
The Bourgeoisie
III. Western Evolution towards Modernization
The Case of Great Britain
France
The United States and the Soviet Union
Chapter 12 The Modern West, or the Triumph of Bourgeois Nationalism
I. Fatalism and Concernment
II. Activism/Pacifism of Ruler and Ruled
Happiness and Freedom: Utilitarian, Liberal and Democratic
Social Justice: Socialism and Anarchism, Utopian and Scientific
Statism
III. Towards a National Bourgeoisie
Nationalism
Chapter 13 Polity
I. The State, Its Head and the Government
Monism or "Confusion" of Powers
II. Pluralism
Separation of Powers
Fusion and Indirect Separation of Powers
III. Constitution
"Distribution" of Sovereignty
Distribution of Authority according to Angles of Vision
Chapter 14 People and Government
I. Representation
Electoral Arrangements
The People and the Public
II. Criteria for Popular Participation
From the Individual to the Group: Political Parties
From the Party to the Government
III. The "Business" of Government: Politicians and Bureaucrats
IV. The Role of Government
Epilogue
I. Institutional Turgescence
II. Authority Redundance
III. The Ideal/Real/Hypocritical Loop
Notes and References
Index
