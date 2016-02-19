The Social Psychology of Tourist Behaviour
1st Edition
International Series in Experimental Social Psychology
Authors: Philip L. Pearce
Editors: Michael Argyle
eBook ISBN: 9781483146676
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 166
Description
The Social Psychology of Tourist Behaviour is a seven-chapter book that describes tourists, tourism, and tourist psychology. The book particularly explores economic, geographical, anthropological, and sociological studies of tourism. Subsequent chapters look into the social role of tourist; an approach to tourist motivation; social contact between tourists and hosts; and environmental settings of tourist behavior. The book will be useful for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and relevant practitioners, and in some cases for a rather broader public in the field of social psychology.
Table of Contents
1. Tourists, Tourism and Tourist Psychology I
Introduction
Economic Studies of Tourism
Geographical Studies of Tourism
Anthropological Studies of Tourism
Sociological Studies of Tourism
Other Travel Literature
Summary
References
2. The Social Role of the Tourist
Introduction
Tourists and Others
Some Refinements to the Tourist Role
An Illustrative Study of Tourist Roles
References
3. An Approach to Tourist Motivation
Introduction
Historical Approaches to Travel Motivation
Contemporary Approaches to Travel Motivation
References
4. Social Contact Between Tourists and Hosts
Introduction
An Analysis of Tourist-Host Contact Situations
Attempts to Improve Tourist-Host Contact Difficulties
Host Perceptions of Tourists
Tourists' Perceptions of the Local People
The Large-scale Surveys
Small-scale Social Psychological Studies of Tourist Attitude Change
References
5. Tourists and the Environment
Introduction
Conceptions of Tourist Environments
Attitude Change to Tourist Environments
Environmental Interpretation and Orientation
Maps and Orientation
References
6. Inside the Tourists' Perspective
Introduction
The Social Role of the Tourist
Tourist Motivation
The Social Contact between Tourist and Host
Tourists and the Environment
Overview
References
7. Research Directions
References
Index
