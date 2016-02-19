The Social Psychology of Tourist Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080257945, 9781483146676

The Social Psychology of Tourist Behaviour

1st Edition

International Series in Experimental Social Psychology

Authors: Philip L. Pearce
Editors: Michael Argyle
eBook ISBN: 9781483146676
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 166
Description

The Social Psychology of Tourist Behaviour is a seven-chapter book that describes tourists, tourism, and tourist psychology. The book particularly explores economic, geographical, anthropological, and sociological studies of tourism. Subsequent chapters look into the social role of tourist; an approach to tourist motivation; social contact between tourists and hosts; and environmental settings of tourist behavior. The book will be useful for advanced undergraduates, graduate students and relevant practitioners, and in some cases for a rather broader public in the field of social psychology.

Table of Contents


1. Tourists, Tourism and Tourist Psychology I

Introduction

Economic Studies of Tourism

Geographical Studies of Tourism

Anthropological Studies of Tourism

Sociological Studies of Tourism

Other Travel Literature

Summary

References

2. The Social Role of the Tourist

Introduction

Tourists and Others

Some Refinements to the Tourist Role

An Illustrative Study of Tourist Roles

References

3. An Approach to Tourist Motivation

Introduction

Historical Approaches to Travel Motivation

Contemporary Approaches to Travel Motivation

References

4. Social Contact Between Tourists and Hosts

Introduction

An Analysis of Tourist-Host Contact Situations

Attempts to Improve Tourist-Host Contact Difficulties

Host Perceptions of Tourists

Tourists' Perceptions of the Local People

The Large-scale Surveys

Small-scale Social Psychological Studies of Tourist Attitude Change

References

5. Tourists and the Environment

Introduction

Conceptions of Tourist Environments

Attitude Change to Tourist Environments

Environmental Interpretation and Orientation

Maps and Orientation

References

6. Inside the Tourists' Perspective

Introduction

The Social Role of the Tourist

Tourist Motivation

The Social Contact between Tourist and Host

Tourists and the Environment

Overview

References

7. Research Directions

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
166
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146676

About the Author

Philip L. Pearce

About the Editor

Michael Argyle

