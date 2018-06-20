The Single Server Queue, Volume 8

@from:R.M. Lynch @qu:For the researcher, this is an excellent reference for single server queue problems. The reference lists are extensive... complete author and subject indexes are included. The material is concise, well organized, and well presented. @source:Computing Reviews @from:R.L. Disney @qu:...a `must have' for the serious student of queueing theory. @source:Mathematical Reviews @from:C.W. Marshall @qu:...a major treatment of the theoretical stochastic processes associated with single server queues. Cohen remarks in the Preface that Queueing Theory continues to be a subject of wide applicability and interest. It is fortunate that this continuing interest can draw, when occasion demands, upon the body of extensive, carefully presented theory contained in this book. @source:Technometrics