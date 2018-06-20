The Single Server Queue - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444854520, 9780444596246

The Single Server Queue, Volume 8

2nd Edition

Authors: J.W. Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780444596246
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Table of Contents

I. Stochastic Processes. II. The Single Server Queue. III. Some Variants of the Single Server Queue. IV. Some Recent Developments. Appendix. Notes on the Literature. References. References Supplement. Index.

Description

This classic work, now available in paperback, concentrates on the basic models of queueing theory. It has a dual aim: to describe relevant mathematical techniques and to analyse the single server queue and its most important variants.

@from:R.M. Lynch @qu:For the researcher, this is an excellent reference for single server queue problems. The reference lists are extensive... complete author and subject indexes are included. The material is concise, well organized, and well presented. @source:Computing Reviews @from:R.L. Disney @qu:...a `must have' for the serious student of queueing theory. @source:Mathematical Reviews @from:C.W. Marshall @qu:...a major treatment of the theoretical stochastic processes associated with single server queues. Cohen remarks in the Preface that Queueing Theory continues to be a subject of wide applicability and interest. It is fortunate that this continuing interest can draw, when occasion demands, upon the body of extensive, carefully presented theory contained in this book. @source:Technometrics

