The Senses: A Comprehensive Reference, Volume 5
1st Edition
Description
This book presents the most current scientific understanding behind most common pain disorders. Clinical scientists involved in pain science will gain a basic understanding of the causes of many types of pain and will be able to discuss various therapies with patients. Researchers new to pain science will gain an overall understanding of pain pathophysiology and targets for pain treatments. Covering every major aspect of pain science, from molecular and cellular pathways of pain to pain disorders and their treatments, Science of Pain bridges basic and clinical research like no other book on the topic. Edited by world-renowned pain scientist and Editor-in-Chief of the journal PAIN, Allan Basbaum, this book is an in-depth reference for basic and clinical scientists in pain research who must understand the basic science of pain, and help develop new treatment strategies for pain disorders.
Key Features
- Presents the most current scientific understanding of neuroscience of pain, written by the world's leading experts
- Integrates basic neuroscience research and clinical aspects of pain disorders
- Covers both neurobiological basis and clinical treatment for a pain disorder (e.g., migraine, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, post-stroke pain)
- Covers pain pathways and mechanisms both in text and in full-color illustrations
- Includes topics specific to gender and age group addressing the trend in research toward developing individualized treatments
Readership
clincial neuroscientists involved in pain science; research neuroscientists involved in pain science
Table of Contents
Preface by Basbaum and Bushnell<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">1 The Adequate Stimulus <BR id=""CRLF"">R.D. Treede Johannes Gutenberg-University, Mainz, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2 Pain Theories <BR id=""CRLF"">F. Cervero McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3 Anatomy of Nociceptors <BR id=""CRLF"">S. Mense Institut für Anatomie und Zellbiologie, Universität Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4 Molecular Biology of the Nociceptor/Transduction<BR id=""CRLF""> M.S. Gold University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5 Zoster-Associated Pain and Nociceptors<BR id=""CRLF"">H. Maija Helsinki University Hospital, Helsinki, Finland <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6 Ectopic Generators<BR id=""CRLF"">M. Devor Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7 Sodium Channels<BR id=""CRLF"">John N. Wood University College London, London, UK <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8 Physiology of Nociceptors<BR id=""CRLF"">M. Ringkamp Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">9 Itch<BR id=""CRLF"">E. Carstens University of California, Davis, CA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">10 Thermal Sensation (Cold and Heat) through Thermosensitive TRP Channel Activation<BR id=""CRLF"">Makoto Tominaga National Institutes of Natural Sciences, Okazaki, Japan <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">11 The Development of Nociceptive Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">G.J. Hathway University College London, London, UK <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">12 Appropriate/Inappropriate Developed Pain Paths<BR id=""CRLF"">J. Schouenborg Lund University, Lund, Sweden <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">13 Pain Control: A Child-Centered Approach<BR id=""CRLF"">Patricia A. McGrath The University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">14 Assaying Pain-Related Genes: Preclinical and Clinical Correlates<BR id=""CRLF""> V.E. Scott Global Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Abbott Park, IL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">15 Evolutionary Aspects of Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">E.T. Walters University of Texas at Houston, Medical School, Houston, TX, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">16 Redheads and Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">J.S. Mogil McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">17 Autonomic Nervous System and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">W. Jänig Physiologisches Institut, Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">18 Sympathetic Blocks for Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">Sharma Columbia University, New York, NY, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">19 Sprouting in Dorsal Root Ganglia<BR id=""CRLF"">E.M. McLachlan Prince of Wales Medical Research Institute, Randwick, NSW, Australia <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">20 Vagal Afferent Neurons and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">W. Jänig Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">21 Sex, Gender, and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">R.B. Fillingim University of Florida College of Dentistry, Community Dentistry and Behavioral Science Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">22 Neurotrophins and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">Lorne M. Mendell State University of New York, Stony Brook, NY, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">23 Morphological and Neurochemical Organization of the Spinal Dorsal Horn<BR id=""CRLF"">A. Ribeiro-da-Silva McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">24 Spinal Cord Physiology of Nociception<BR id=""CRLF"">A.R. Light University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">25 What is a Wide-Dynamic-Range Cell<BR id=""CRLF"">D. Le Bars INSERM U-713, Paris, France<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">26 Spinal Cord Mechanisms of Hyperalgesia and Allodynia<BR id=""CRLF"">T.J. Coderre McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">27 Glycine Receptors<BR id=""CRLF"">H.U. Zeilhofer University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">28 Pain Following Spinal Cord Injury <BR id=""CRLF"">R.P. Yezierski Comprehensive Center for Pain Research and The McKnight Brain Institute, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">29 Long-Term Potentiation in Pain Pathways<BR id=""CRLF"">J. Sandkühler Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">30 Immune System, Pain and Analgesia<BR id=""CRLF"">H.L. Rittner Charité ? Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Campus Benjamin Franklin, Berlin, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">31 Mechanisms of Glial Activation after Nerve Injury<BR id=""CRLF"">L.R. Watkins University of Colorado at Boulder, Boulder, CO, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">32 Trigeminal Mechanisms of Nociception: Peripheral and Brainstem Organization<BR id=""CRLF"">D.A. Bereiter University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">33 Migraine ? A Disorder Involving Trigeminal Brainstem Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">P.J. Goadsby University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">34 Tooth Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">M.R. Byers University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">35 Ascending Pathways: Anatomy and Physiology<BR id=""CRLF"">D. Lima Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">36 Dorsal Columns and Visceral Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">W.D. Willis Jr. University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">37 Visceral Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">G.F. Gebhart University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">38 Irritable Bowel Syndrome<BR id=""CRLF"">S. Bradesi University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">39 Pain in Childbirth<BR id=""CRLF"">U. Wesselmann The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">40 Urothelium as a Pain Organ<BR id=""CRLF"">L.A. Birder University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">41 The Brainstem and Nociceptive Modulation<BR id=""CRLF"">M.M. Heinricher Oregon Health science University, Portland, OR, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">42 Emotional and Behavioral Significance of the Pain Signal and the Role of the Midbrain Periaqueductal Gray (PAG)<BR id=""CRLF"">K. Keay University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">43 The Thalamus and Nociceptive Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">J.O. Dostrovsky University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">44 Psychophysics of Sensations Evoked by Stimulation of the Human Central Nervous System<BR id=""CRLF"">S. Ohara Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">45 Nociceptive Processing in the Cerebral Cortex<BR id=""CRLF"">R.D. Treede Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">46 Phantom Limb Pai<BR id=""CRLF"">H. Flor Central Institute of Mental Health, Mannheim, Germany <BR id=""CRLF"">47 Human Insular Recording and Stimulation<BR id=""CRLF"">F. Mauguière Lyon I University and INSERM U879, Bron, France<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">48 The Rostral Agranular Insular Cortex<BR id=""CRLF"">L. Jasmin Neurosurgery and Gene Therapeutics Research Institute, Los Angeles, CA, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">49 Descending Control Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">K. Ren University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">50 Diffuse Noxious Inhibitory Controls (DNIC)<BR id=""CRLF"">D. Le Bars INSERM U-713, Paris, France<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">51 Fibromyalgia <BR id=""CRLF"">R. Staud University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">52 Pain Perception ? Nociception during Sleep<BR id=""CRLF"">G.J. Lavigne Université de Montréal, Montreal, QC, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">53 Pharmacological Modulation of Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">A. Dray AstraZeneca Research and Development, Montreal, PQ, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">54 Forebrain Opiates<BR id=""CRLF"">J.-K. Zubieta University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">55 Neuropathic Pain: Basic Mechanisms (Animal)<BR id=""CRLF"">M.H. Ossipov University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">56 Animal Models and Neuropathic Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">I. Decosterd University of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">57 Neuropathic Pain: Clinical<BR id=""CRLF"">R. Baron Christian-Albrechts-Universität Kiel, Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">58 Neurogenic Inflammation in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)<BR id=""CRLF"">F. Birklein University of Mainz, Mainz, Germany<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">59 Complex Regional Pain Syndromes<BR id=""CRLF"">R. Baron Christian-Albrechts-Universität Kiel, Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">60 Poststroke Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">T.S. Jensen Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">61 Psychophysics of Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">R.H. Gracely University of Michigan Health System, VAMC, Ann Arbor, MI, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">62 Consciousness and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">M. Devor Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">63 Assessing Pain in Animals<BR id=""CRLF"">S.W.G. Derbyshire University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">64 Psychological Modulation of Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">D.D. Price University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">65 The Placebo Effect <BR id=""CRLF"">F. Benedetti University of Turin Medical School, Turin, Italy <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">66 Hypnotic Analgesia <BR id=""CRLF"">P. Rainville Université de Montréal, Montreal, QC, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1056
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 6th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080877785
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123746252
About the Editor-in-Chief
Allan Basbaum
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Anatomy, University of California, San Francisco, USA
Akimichi Kaneko
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Seijoh University School of Rehabilitation, Aichi Ken, Japan
Gordon Shepherd
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Neurobiology, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA
Gerald Westheimer
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of the Graduate School Division of Neurobiology and Clinical Professor of Optometry, University of California, Berkeley, USA