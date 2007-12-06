The Senses: A Comprehensive Reference, Volume 5

Preface by Basbaum and Bushnell<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">1 The Adequate Stimulus <BR id=""CRLF"">R.D. Treede Johannes Gutenberg-University, Mainz, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">2 Pain Theories <BR id=""CRLF"">F. Cervero McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">3 Anatomy of Nociceptors <BR id=""CRLF"">S. Mense Institut für Anatomie und Zellbiologie, Universität Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">4 Molecular Biology of the Nociceptor/Transduction<BR id=""CRLF""> M.S. Gold University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">5 Zoster-Associated Pain and Nociceptors<BR id=""CRLF"">H. Maija Helsinki University Hospital, Helsinki, Finland <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">6 Ectopic Generators<BR id=""CRLF"">M. Devor Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">7 Sodium Channels<BR id=""CRLF"">John N. Wood University College London, London, UK <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">8 Physiology of Nociceptors<BR id=""CRLF"">M. Ringkamp Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">9 Itch<BR id=""CRLF"">E. Carstens University of California, Davis, CA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">10 Thermal Sensation (Cold and Heat) through Thermosensitive TRP Channel Activation<BR id=""CRLF"">Makoto Tominaga National Institutes of Natural Sciences, Okazaki, Japan <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">11 The Development of Nociceptive Systems<BR id=""CRLF"">G.J. Hathway University College London, London, UK <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">12 Appropriate/Inappropriate Developed Pain Paths<BR id=""CRLF"">J. Schouenborg Lund University, Lund, Sweden <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">13 Pain Control: A Child-Centered Approach<BR id=""CRLF"">Patricia A. McGrath The University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">14 Assaying Pain-Related Genes: Preclinical and Clinical Correlates<BR id=""CRLF""> V.E. Scott Global Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Abbott Park, IL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">15 Evolutionary Aspects of Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">E.T. Walters University of Texas at Houston, Medical School, Houston, TX, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">16 Redheads and Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">J.S. Mogil McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">17 Autonomic Nervous System and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">W. Jänig Physiologisches Institut, Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">18 Sympathetic Blocks for Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">Sharma Columbia University, New York, NY, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">19 Sprouting in Dorsal Root Ganglia<BR id=""CRLF"">E.M. McLachlan Prince of Wales Medical Research Institute, Randwick, NSW, Australia <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">20 Vagal Afferent Neurons and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">W. Jänig Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel, Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">21 Sex, Gender, and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">R.B. Fillingim University of Florida College of Dentistry, Community Dentistry and Behavioral Science Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">22 Neurotrophins and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">Lorne M. Mendell State University of New York, Stony Brook, NY, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">23 Morphological and Neurochemical Organization of the Spinal Dorsal Horn<BR id=""CRLF"">A. Ribeiro-da-Silva McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">24 Spinal Cord Physiology of Nociception<BR id=""CRLF"">A.R. Light University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">25 What is a Wide-Dynamic-Range Cell<BR id=""CRLF"">D. Le Bars INSERM U-713, Paris, France<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">26 Spinal Cord Mechanisms of Hyperalgesia and Allodynia<BR id=""CRLF"">T.J. Coderre McGill University, Montreal, QC, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">27 Glycine Receptors<BR id=""CRLF"">H.U. Zeilhofer University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">28 Pain Following Spinal Cord Injury <BR id=""CRLF"">R.P. Yezierski Comprehensive Center for Pain Research and The McKnight Brain Institute, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">29 Long-Term Potentiation in Pain Pathways<BR id=""CRLF"">J. Sandkühler Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">30 Immune System, Pain and Analgesia<BR id=""CRLF"">H.L. Rittner Charité ? Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Campus Benjamin Franklin, Berlin, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">31 Mechanisms of Glial Activation after Nerve Injury<BR id=""CRLF"">L.R. Watkins University of Colorado at Boulder, Boulder, CO, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">32 Trigeminal Mechanisms of Nociception: Peripheral and Brainstem Organization<BR id=""CRLF"">D.A. Bereiter University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">33 Migraine ? A Disorder Involving Trigeminal Brainstem Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">P.J. Goadsby University of California, San Francisco, CA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">34 Tooth Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">M.R. Byers University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">35 Ascending Pathways: Anatomy and Physiology<BR id=""CRLF"">D. Lima Universidade do Porto, Porto, Portugal <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">36 Dorsal Columns and Visceral Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">W.D. Willis Jr. University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">37 Visceral Pain <BR id=""CRLF"">G.F. Gebhart University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">38 Irritable Bowel Syndrome<BR id=""CRLF"">S. Bradesi University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">39 Pain in Childbirth<BR id=""CRLF"">U. Wesselmann The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">40 Urothelium as a Pain Organ<BR id=""CRLF"">L.A. Birder University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">41 The Brainstem and Nociceptive Modulation<BR id=""CRLF"">M.M. Heinricher Oregon Health science University, Portland, OR, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">42 Emotional and Behavioral Significance of the Pain Signal and the Role of the Midbrain Periaqueductal Gray (PAG)<BR id=""CRLF"">K. Keay University of Sydney, Sydney, NSW, Australia <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">43 The Thalamus and Nociceptive Processing<BR id=""CRLF"">J.O. Dostrovsky University of Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">44 Psychophysics of Sensations Evoked by Stimulation of the Human Central Nervous System<BR id=""CRLF"">S. Ohara Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">45 Nociceptive Processing in the Cerebral Cortex<BR id=""CRLF"">R.D. Treede Ruprecht-Karls-University Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">46 Phantom Limb Pai<BR id=""CRLF"">H. Flor Central Institute of Mental Health, Mannheim, Germany <BR id=""CRLF"">47 Human Insular Recording and Stimulation<BR id=""CRLF"">F. Mauguière Lyon I University and INSERM U879, Bron, France<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">48 The Rostral Agranular Insular Cortex<BR id=""CRLF"">L. Jasmin Neurosurgery and Gene Therapeutics Research Institute, Los Angeles, CA, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">49 Descending Control Mechanisms<BR id=""CRLF"">K. Ren University of Maryland, Baltimore, MD, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">50 Diffuse Noxious Inhibitory Controls (DNIC)<BR id=""CRLF"">D. Le Bars INSERM U-713, Paris, France<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">51 Fibromyalgia <BR id=""CRLF"">R. Staud University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">52 Pain Perception ? Nociception during Sleep<BR id=""CRLF"">G.J. Lavigne Université de Montréal, Montreal, QC, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">53 Pharmacological Modulation of Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">A. Dray AstraZeneca Research and Development, Montreal, PQ, Canada <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">54 Forebrain Opiates<BR id=""CRLF"">J.-K. Zubieta University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">55 Neuropathic Pain: Basic Mechanisms (Animal)<BR id=""CRLF"">M.H. Ossipov University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">56 Animal Models and Neuropathic Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">I. Decosterd University of Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">57 Neuropathic Pain: Clinical<BR id=""CRLF"">R. Baron Christian-Albrechts-Universität Kiel, Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">58 Neurogenic Inflammation in Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)<BR id=""CRLF"">F. Birklein University of Mainz, Mainz, Germany<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">59 Complex Regional Pain Syndromes<BR id=""CRLF"">R. Baron Christian-Albrechts-Universität Kiel, Kiel, Germany <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">60 Poststroke Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">T.S. Jensen Aarhus University Hospital, Aarhus, Denmark <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">61 Psychophysics of Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">R.H. Gracely University of Michigan Health System, VAMC, Ann Arbor, MI, USA<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">62 Consciousness and Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">M. Devor Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Jerusalem, Israel <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">63 Assessing Pain in Animals<BR id=""CRLF"">S.W.G. Derbyshire University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">64 Psychological Modulation of Pain<BR id=""CRLF"">D.D. Price University of Florida, Gainesville, FL, USA <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">65 The Placebo Effect <BR id=""CRLF"">F. Benedetti University of Turin Medical School, Turin, Italy <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">66 Hypnotic Analgesia <BR id=""CRLF"">P. Rainville Université de Montréal, Montreal, QC, Canada<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">INDEX