The Security Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
The Security Handbook, Second Edition is a user-friendly guide for security officers and guards, covering everything from introductory information to advanced topics. Whether looking for entry into the profession or development within the security industry, this book offers the practical information, training, and need-to-know techniques for the realization of professional goals.
The Second Edition emphasizes the proper skills required to improve job performance -- customer service, security methods, patrolling, communicating, and report writing. Chapters cover such important topics as arrest law and procedure (including legal liability), self-defense and weapons, a new section on career planning, violence in the workplace, internal theft, burglary, robbery, terrorism, cybercrime, and first response during emergencies. Countermeasures to a variety of threats are explained throughout the book.
Experienced security officers, supervisors, and managers will also find the book useful in outlining the changing roles and responsibilities of the protection officer and for helping train their front line staff.
Key Features
- Covers every important aspect of the security officer's job, with several new updates and access to online sources
- Defines key terms and outlines basic information before moving on to more advanced topics
- Each chapter includes an outline, chapter objectives, and follows with review questions to aid in the learning process
- Features numerous examples, illustrations, Web sites, case studies, and new "What if?" scenarios to relate theory to practice
- Serves as a comprehensive study guide for state mandated training and certification exams such as the Certified Protection Officer (CPO) program sponsored by the IFPO
Readership
Written for security and law enforcement students at colleges, universities, and career institutes. An excellent reference for security officers and guards and professionals studying for the C.P.O. and C.P.P. certification exams.
Table of Contents
Introduction Ch. 1 Historical Development of Security Ch. 2 The Business and Functions of Security Ch. 3 Public Relations Ch. 4 Crime Prevention Ch. 5 Post Assignments and Security Patrols Ch. 6 Report Writing Ch. 7 Criminal and Civil Law Ch. 8 Arrest Law and Procedures Ch. 9 Self-Defense and Weapons Ch. 10 Combatting Retail Crime Ch. 11 Safety and Fire Protection Ch. 12 Medical Emergencies Ch. 13 Special Problems Ch. 14 Career Planning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2002
- Published:
- 28th November 2002
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080574783
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750674386
About the Author
Philip Purpura
Philip P. Purpura has been a criminal justice educator for more than 20 years. He has directed criminal justice, security, and paralegal programs, and has practical experience as a security consultant, expert witness, security manager, corporate investigator, and police officer. Mr. Purpura is the author of several other textbooks and numerous articles published in newsletters, magazines, and journals.
Reviews
This book addresses the issue of providing professional training to security officers and supervisor who seek a career in security. A user-friendly text, it is fuller with checklists covering topics such as how to improve job performance and prepare for a job interview. The book is ideally suited to serve as a supplemental reference for in-house training programs. – Security Management