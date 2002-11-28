The Security Handbook, Second Edition is a user-friendly guide for security officers and guards, covering everything from introductory information to advanced topics. Whether looking for entry into the profession or development within the security industry, this book offers the practical information, training, and need-to-know techniques for the realization of professional goals.

The Second Edition emphasizes the proper skills required to improve job performance -- customer service, security methods, patrolling, communicating, and report writing. Chapters cover such important topics as arrest law and procedure (including legal liability), self-defense and weapons, a new section on career planning, violence in the workplace, internal theft, burglary, robbery, terrorism, cybercrime, and first response during emergencies. Countermeasures to a variety of threats are explained throughout the book.

Experienced security officers, supervisors, and managers will also find the book useful in outlining the changing roles and responsibilities of the protection officer and for helping train their front line staff.