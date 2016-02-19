The Second Try: Labor and the EEC presents the constant interaction between external and domestic foreign policy and economic factors. This book serves as a specimen case-history to understand the relevant affairs in general. Organized into three parts, this book begins with an overview of the Labor Party's attitude towards problems of European unity, which is determined by the principles of democratic socialism. This text then discusses the policy of the six members of the European Economic Community to stress that in spite of all the well-known difficulties, they wanted to see Great Britain become a full member of the organization. Other chapters consider the implications for the laws and the legal systems of Great Britain. This book discusses as well the aspects of the European Treaties, which depend on the powers conferred on the Community institutions. The final chapter deals with the reestablishment of Great Britain's economic and monetary situation. This book is a valuable resource for students and teachers.

Table of Contents



Cartoons

Preface

Acknowledgements

Introduction

Chronology

Select Documents—Initial Positions

A. Labor Stands Aloof

Document 1. European Unity—A Statement by the National Executive Committee of the British Labor Party, May 1950

Document 2. Extract from Mr. Attlee's Statement on the Schuman Plan in the House of Commons, 13 June 1950

B. An Intentionally Open Door

Document 3. Extracts from the "Spaak Report" drawn up preparatory to the negotiation of the EEC Treaty, 21 April 1956

Document 4. Extracts from the Rome Treaty, 25 March 1957

C. A No with Nuances

Document 5. Mr. Wilson's speech in the House of Commons, 7 June 1962

Select Documents—The Domestic Debate

A. An Imputed Invitation

Document 6. Report in The Financial Times, 17 March 1966

Document 7. Reports in The Guardian, 17 March 1966

B. A Yes on Conditions

Document 8. The Prime Minister's Election Speech at Bristol, 18 March 1966

C. The Common Market and the British Constitution

Document 9. The White Paper on Legal and Constitutional Implications of United Kingdom Membership of the European Communities (Cmnd. 3301)

D. Opposition within the Party

Document 10. Mr. Shinwell's Letter to The Times, 18 January 1967

Document 11. Statement signed by seventy-four Labour MPs and published in Tribune, 5 May 1967

Document 12. Articles by Mr. Douglas Jay in The Guardian, 20 and 21 September 1967

E. Her Majesty's Opposition

Document 13. The Nuclear Issue: An exchange between Mr. Heath and Mr. Wilson in the House of Commons, 9 May 1967

Document 14. "A Time to be Up": Press Release on a speech by Mr. Enoch Powell, 24 June 1967

F. A North Atlantic Alternative?

Document 15. The "Javits Letter" to The Times, 21 February 1967

Document 16. Extracts from Sir Robert Menzies' Ditchley Foundation Lecture, 28 July 1967

Document 17. The Free Trade Area Option: Report in The Financial Times, 9 November 1967

G. The Interest Groups

Document 18. The National Farmers' Union: Conclusion of British Agriculture and the Common Market, November 1966

Document 19. Press Release on the Confederation of British Industry's Europe Study: Consultation with Companies, March 1967

Document 20. Conclusions of the Report by the General Council of the Trades Union Congress: Britain and the EEC—A Review of the Principal Economic and Social Issues, August 1967

H. British Public Opinion

Document 21. Results published by the Gallup Poll

Document 22. Results published by National Opinion Polls

Select Documents—The Diplomatic Plane

A. The Formal Application

Document 23. The Prime Minister's Letter

B. No Veto but...

Document 24. Extract from President de Gaulle's Press Conference, 16 May 1967

C. The British Case

Document 25. Statement by Mr. George Brown at The Hague Meeting of the Council of Western European Union, 4 July 1967

Document 26. Extract from an article by Mr. Callaghan in Le Monde, 26 September 1967

D. The EEC Commission's Appraisal

Document 27. Opinion on the Applications for Membership received from the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark and Norway for Submission to the Council under Articles 237 of the EEC Treaty, 205 of the Euratom Treaty, and 98 of the ECSC Treaty

A. The Chalfont Affair

Document 28. Extract from the Daily Mirror, 28 October 1967

Document 29. Editorial in the Daily Express, 28 October 1967

Document 30. Article by David Steed in Tribune, 3 November 1967

F. Towards a Technological Community

Document 31. Extract from Mr. Wilson's Speech at the Guildhall, 13 November 1967

G. The Veto

Document 32. Extract from President de Gaulle's Press Conference, 27 November 1967

Document 33. Text of the Communiqué issued by the Council of Ministers, 19 December 1967

Statistical Tables

Brief Bibliography

Suggested Exercises

Index

