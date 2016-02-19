The Scientific Basis of Drug Therapy in Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080111957, 9781483185545

The Scientific Basis of Drug Therapy in Psychiatry

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Held at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London

Editors: John Marks C. M. B. Pare
eBook ISBN: 9781483185545
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 232
Description

The Scientific Basis of Drug Therapy in Psychiatry is a collection of papers that covers the therapeutic effects and the mode of action of the various psychotropic drugs. The materials in the title are organized thematically based on the topic they tackle. The text first covers the articles on the basic concepts, such as anatomy and physiology of the emotions and their relation to psychoactive drugs, as well as the methods of assessment of psychological effects of drugs. The next three chapters cover the concerns with the psychotropic drugs that include clinical use, mode of actions, and pharmacology. The remaining paper talks about some of the considerations that need to be taken when administering psychotropic drugs. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in behavioral science related disciplines, such as psychology, psychiatry, and neurology. Pharmacologists and medicinal chemists will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


List of Participants

Introduction

Session I Basic Concepts

Anatomy And Physiology of the Emotions and Their Relation to Psychoactive Drugs

Methods of Assessment of Psychological Effects of Drugs in Animals

Methods of Assessment of Psychological Effects of Drugs in Man

Invited Discussants

General Discussion

Session II Major Tranquillizers

Clinical Use of the Phenothiazines

Mode of Action of the Phenothiazines

Structure Functional Relationships Within the Phenothiazine Class—

Use of Other Drugs in the Treatment of the Schizophreni

Invited Discussants

General Discussion

Session III Antidepressants

Some Clinical Aspects of Antidepressant Drugs

Pharmacology of Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Some Ideas on the Mode of Action of Imipramine-Type Antidepressants

Invited Discussants

General Discussion

Session IV Anti-Anxiety Compounds

Use of Drugs in Anxiety States

Mode of Action of Anti-Anxiety Compounds

Invited Discussants

General Discussion

Session V General Considerations

Interactions Involving Drugs Used in Psychiatry

General Discussion

Drug Therapy in Perspective

Designation of Compounds and Their Chemical and Trade Names

Index


Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483185545

About the Editor

John Marks

C. M. B. Pare

