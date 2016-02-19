The Scientific Basis of Drug Therapy in Psychiatry
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Held at St. Bartholomew's Hospital, London
Description
The Scientific Basis of Drug Therapy in Psychiatry is a collection of papers that covers the therapeutic effects and the mode of action of the various psychotropic drugs. The materials in the title are organized thematically based on the topic they tackle. The text first covers the articles on the basic concepts, such as anatomy and physiology of the emotions and their relation to psychoactive drugs, as well as the methods of assessment of psychological effects of drugs. The next three chapters cover the concerns with the psychotropic drugs that include clinical use, mode of actions, and pharmacology. The remaining paper talks about some of the considerations that need to be taken when administering psychotropic drugs. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in behavioral science related disciplines, such as psychology, psychiatry, and neurology. Pharmacologists and medicinal chemists will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Introduction
Session I Basic Concepts
Anatomy And Physiology of the Emotions and Their Relation to Psychoactive Drugs
Methods of Assessment of Psychological Effects of Drugs in Animals
Methods of Assessment of Psychological Effects of Drugs in Man
Invited Discussants
General Discussion
Session II Major Tranquillizers
Clinical Use of the Phenothiazines
Mode of Action of the Phenothiazines
Structure Functional Relationships Within the Phenothiazine Class—
Use of Other Drugs in the Treatment of the Schizophreni
Invited Discussants
General Discussion
Session III Antidepressants
Some Clinical Aspects of Antidepressant Drugs
Pharmacology of Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors
Some Ideas on the Mode of Action of Imipramine-Type Antidepressants
Invited Discussants
General Discussion
Session IV Anti-Anxiety Compounds
Use of Drugs in Anxiety States
Mode of Action of Anti-Anxiety Compounds
Invited Discussants
General Discussion
Session V General Considerations
Interactions Involving Drugs Used in Psychiatry
General Discussion
Drug Therapy in Perspective
Designation of Compounds and Their Chemical and Trade Names
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1965
- Published:
- 1st January 1965
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185545