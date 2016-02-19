The Scientific Basis of Drug Therapy in Psychiatry is a collection of papers that covers the therapeutic effects and the mode of action of the various psychotropic drugs. The materials in the title are organized thematically based on the topic they tackle. The text first covers the articles on the basic concepts, such as anatomy and physiology of the emotions and their relation to psychoactive drugs, as well as the methods of assessment of psychological effects of drugs. The next three chapters cover the concerns with the psychotropic drugs that include clinical use, mode of actions, and pharmacology. The remaining paper talks about some of the considerations that need to be taken when administering psychotropic drugs. The book will be of great use to researchers and practitioners in behavioral science related disciplines, such as psychology, psychiatry, and neurology. Pharmacologists and medicinal chemists will also benefit from the text.