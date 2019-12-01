The Science of Grapevines
3rd Edition
Description
This completely revised and updated textbook is an introduction to the physical structure of the grapevine, its organs, their functions, and their interactions with the environment. Scientifically grounded and integrating discoveries in other plant species, it explores the physiological processes underlying grapevine form and function, their developmental and environmental control, and their implications for practical vineyard management. The book begins with a brief overview of the botanical classification, plant morphology and anatomy, and growth cycles of grapevines. It then covers the basic concepts in growth and development, water relations, photosynthesis and respiration, mineral uptake and utilization, and carbon partitioning. Then these concepts are put to use to understand plant-environment interactions including canopy dynamics, yield formation, and fruit composition. The book concludes with an introduction to stress physiology, including water and nutrient stresses, extreme temperatures, and the interaction with other organisms.
This third edition reflects the latest insights into cultivar relationships, vascular transport, hormone action, and stress responses of grapevines. Based on the author’s many years of teaching, research, and practical experience with grapevines and grape production, this book provides an important guide to understanding the entire plant.
While many of the concepts discussed throughout the text are broadly applicable to plants in general and perennial plants more specifically, the focus is on grapevines, especially cultivated grapevines. This book enables readers to use these concepts in their own scientific research or practical production systems.
Key Features
- Improve understanding of the impact of their management decisions and cultural practices
- Enables prediction of the consequences of actions in the vineyard and the diagnosis and mitigation of potential problems before they threaten the sustainability of grape production
- Includes specific insights on canopy-environment interactions, yield formation, sources of variation in fruit composition, and environmental constraints will be particularly useful in this respect
Readership
Vineyard and/or winery owners, growers, vineyard managers, technical viticulturists, winemakers, students, consultants, and wine journalists
Table of Contents
- Botany and Anatomy
2. Phenology and Growth Cycle
3. Water Relations and Nutrient Uptake
4. Photosynthesis and Respiration
5. Partitioning of Assimilates
6. Developmental Physiology
7. Environmental Constraints and Stress Physiology
8. Living with Other Organisms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163658
About the Author
Markus Keller
Dr. Keller received his master's degree in agronomy (plant science) and doctorate in natural sciences from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. He has taught and conducted research in viticulture and grapevine physiology in three continents and is the author of numerous scientific and technical papers and industry articles in addition to being a frequent speaker at scientific conferences and industry meetings and workshops. He also has extensive practical experience in both the vineyard and winery as a result of work in the family enterprise and was awarded the Swiss AgroPrize for innovative contributions to Switzerland's agricultural industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Irrigated Agriculture Research and Extension Center, Washington State University, Prosser, WA, USA