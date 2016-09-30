The Science of Armour Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081007044, 9780081007112

The Science of Armour Materials

1st Edition

Editors: Ian Crouch
eBook ISBN: 9780081007112
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081010020
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 30th September 2016
Page Count: 754
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
252.68
214.78
265.00
225.25
209.00
177.65
194.00
164.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
235.00
199.75
165.00
140.25
329.04
279.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Armour steels

3 Light alloys

4 Laminated structures

5 Polymers and FRPs

6 Fibres, Textiles and Apparel

7 Glasses and Ceramics

8 Analytical techniques

9 Numerical modelling

10 HSR testing

11 Ballistic testing

12 Conclusions

Description

The Science of Armour Materials comprehensively covers the range of armor materials from steels and light alloys, through glasses and ceramics, to fibers, textiles, and protective apparel. The book also discusses aspects of analytical and numerical modeling, as well as laboratory-based high-strain rate testing and ballistic testing methodologies. Each chapter is written from an international perspective, including reviews of the current global literature, and incorporates case studies that focus upon real life applications, research outcomes, and lessons learned. The threat spectrum is restricted to small arms ammunition, high velocity fragments, and stab and spike attacks, as well as blast loadings.

Key Features

  • Features input from an editor who is an expert in his field: Dr. Ian Crouch, the author of over 80 publications in his field, with three patents to his name
  • Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage of armor materials, modeling, and testing
  • Offers a cross-disciplinary approach that brings together expertise in materials science and defense engineering
  • Discusses aspects of analytical and numerical modeling, as well as laboratory-based high-strain rate testing and ballistic testing methodologies

Readership

Final-year undergraduates, post-graduates, post-doctorates, research scientists, defence engineers, R&D managers, and senior defence personnel.

Details

No. of pages:
754
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081007112
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081010020

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Ian Crouch Editor

Dr Ian G Crouch is an armour consultant and currently holds the position of Adjunct Professor at RMIT University in Melbourne. From 2008, until 2013, he headed the Armour Technologies division at Australian Defence Apparel (ADA) responsible for design, development and production of body armour components, especially those for the Australian Defence Force and various Police Services around the world. He is the author of over 80 publications in his field and has three patents to his name.

Affiliations and Expertise

Armour Solutions Pty Ltd, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.