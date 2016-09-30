The Science of Armour Materials
1 Introduction
2 Armour steels
3 Light alloys
4 Laminated structures
5 Polymers and FRPs
6 Fibres, Textiles and Apparel
7 Glasses and Ceramics
8 Analytical techniques
9 Numerical modelling
10 HSR testing
11 Ballistic testing
12 Conclusions
The Science of Armour Materials comprehensively covers the range of armor materials from steels and light alloys, through glasses and ceramics, to fibers, textiles, and protective apparel. The book also discusses aspects of analytical and numerical modeling, as well as laboratory-based high-strain rate testing and ballistic testing methodologies. Each chapter is written from an international perspective, including reviews of the current global literature, and incorporates case studies that focus upon real life applications, research outcomes, and lessons learned. The threat spectrum is restricted to small arms ammunition, high velocity fragments, and stab and spike attacks, as well as blast loadings.
- Features input from an editor who is an expert in his field: Dr. Ian Crouch, the author of over 80 publications in his field, with three patents to his name
- Provides systematic and comprehensive coverage of armor materials, modeling, and testing
- Offers a cross-disciplinary approach that brings together expertise in materials science and defense engineering
- Discusses aspects of analytical and numerical modeling, as well as laboratory-based high-strain rate testing and ballistic testing methodologies
Final-year undergraduates, post-graduates, post-doctorates, research scientists, defence engineers, R&D managers, and senior defence personnel.
- 754
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 2017
- 30th September 2016
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780081007112
- 9780081010020
Ian Crouch Editor
Dr Ian G Crouch is an armour consultant and currently holds the position of Adjunct Professor at RMIT University in Melbourne. From 2008, until 2013, he headed the Armour Technologies division at Australian Defence Apparel (ADA) responsible for design, development and production of body armour components, especially those for the Australian Defence Force and various Police Services around the world. He is the author of over 80 publications in his field and has three patents to his name.
Armour Solutions Pty Ltd, Australia