The Science and Technology of Unconventional Oils

Dr. Magdalena Ramirez-Corredores is a Distinguished Scientific Researcher at Idaho National Laboratory in the Chemistry and Radiation Measurements Department, working on Biomass Science. She gained her previous industrial research experience at KiOR LLC, BP International Ltd and PDVSA. She is a fellow researcher with a successful record of producing innovative solutions and breakthrough technologies in hydrocarbon and alternative feeds processing and in catalysis: biomass conversion to fuels and chemicals, unconventional oils processing, fossil and bio‐oil hydrotreatment, light ends, and pretreatment, separation and purification processes. She has 60 inventions described in 48 US patents (12 cases still pending in the United States) and more than 150 worldwide awarded patents. She has authored 115 publications (1 book, 7 monographs, 62 articles and 45 conference papers). Her total number of citations (excluding all authors’ self‐citations) is 1,105, for an h-index of 18. She earned her doctorate in chemistry at England’s University of Bath: "The formation of solid solutions of CaO-SrO and investigation on their surface properties" in 1980. She received her BSc in Chemistry at Universidad Central de Venezuela, Caracas: "Isotopic effect in the catalytic cracking of alkylbenzenes" in 1974. She is also a recipient of the highest industrial research awards form her country of origin, Venezuela, the Exceptional Contributions Award, PDVSA 2001 and National Award on Technological Research, CONICIT 1991.