The science and technology of materials in automotive engines provides an introductory text on the nature of the materials used in automotive engines. It focuses on reciprocating engines, both four and two stroke, with particular emphasis on their characteristics and the types of materials used in their construction. The book considers the engine in terms of each specific part: the cylinder, piston, camshaft, valves, crankshaft, connecting rod and catalytic converter. The materials used in automotive engines are required to fulfil a multitude of functions. It is a subtle balance between material properties, essential design and high performance characteristics. The science and technology of materials in automotive engines describes the metallurgy, chemical composition, manufacturing, heat treatment and surface modification of these materials. It also includes supplementary notes that support the core text.



The book is essential reading for engineers and designers of engines, as well as lecturers and graduate students in the fields of automotive engineering, machine design and materials science looking for a concise, expert analysis of automotive materials.