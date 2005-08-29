The Science and Technology of Materials in Automotive Engines
1st Edition
Description
The science and technology of materials in automotive engines provides an introductory text on the nature of the materials used in automotive engines. It focuses on reciprocating engines, both four and two stroke, with particular emphasis on their characteristics and the types of materials used in their construction. The book considers the engine in terms of each specific part: the cylinder, piston, camshaft, valves, crankshaft, connecting rod and catalytic converter. The materials used in automotive engines are required to fulfil a multitude of functions. It is a subtle balance between material properties, essential design and high performance characteristics. The science and technology of materials in automotive engines describes the metallurgy, chemical composition, manufacturing, heat treatment and surface modification of these materials. It also includes supplementary notes that support the core text.
The book is essential reading for engineers and designers of engines, as well as lecturers and graduate students in the fields of automotive engineering, machine design and materials science looking for a concise, expert analysis of automotive materials.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed introduction to the nature of materials used in automotive engines
- Essential reading for engineers, designers, lecturers and students in automotive engineering
- Written by a renowned expert in the field
Readership
Engineers and designers of engines and graduate students in the fields of combustion engineering, machine design and materials science
Table of Contents
Preface; Engines; The piston; The piston ring; The cylinder; The camshaft; The valve and valve seat; The valve spring; The crankshaft; Connecting rod; The catalyst; Appendix 1; Appendix 2; Glossary of technical terms.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2005
- Published:
- 29th August 2005
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690854
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855737426
About the Author
Hiroshi Yamagata
Professor H. Yamagata joined Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd, Japan, after obtaining his engineering doctorate from Tohoku University. He has received numerous awards for outstanding engineering and scientific achievements.
Affiliations and Expertise
Yamaha Motor Co Ltd, Japan