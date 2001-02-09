The School of Niklaus Wirth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558607231, 9780080574189

The School of Niklaus Wirth

1st Edition

The Art of Simplicity

Editors: Laszlo Boszormenyi Jurg Gutknecht Gustav Pomberger
eBook ISBN: 9780080574189
Hardcover ISBN: 9781558607231
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 9th February 2001
Page Count: 260
Description

Niklaus Wirth is one of the great pioneers of computer technology and winner of the ACM's A.M. Turing Award, the most prestigious award in computer science. he has made substantial contributions to the development of programming languages, compiler construction, programming methodology, and hardware design. While working at ERH Zurich, he developed the languages Pascal and Modula-2. He also designed an early high performance workstation, the Personal Computer Lilith, and most recently the language and operating system Oberon.
While Wirth has often been praised for his excellent work as a language designer and engineer, he is also an outstanding educator—something for which he is not as well known. This book brings together prominent computer scientists to describe Wirth's contributions to education. With the exception of some of his colleagues such as Professors Dijkstra, Hoare, and Rechenberg, all of the contributors to this book are students of Wirth. The essays provide a wide range of contemporary views on modern programming practice and also illuminate the one persistent and pervasive quality found in all his work: his unequivocal demand for simple solutions. The authors and editors hope to pass on their enthusiasm for simple engineering solutions along with their feeling for a man to whom they are all so indebted.

Readership

Software Engineers, programmers interested in language design, Operating System Designers

Table of Contents

Part 1: Niklaus Wirth - a Pioneer of Computer Science Niklaus Wirth - a Pioneer of Computer Science Gustav Pomberger, Hanspeter Mossenbock, Peter Rechenberg Part 2: Niklaus Wirth and Edsger W. Dijkstra From Programming Language Design to Computer Construction Niklaus Wirth On the transitive closure of a wellfounded relation Edsger W. Dijkstra

Part 3: The Teachings of a Scholar as Told by his Pupils - Common Work in Retrospect Oberon - the Overlooked Jewel Michael Franz Compiler Construction - The Art of Niklaus Wirth Hanspeter Mossenbock

Medos in Retrospect Svend Erik Knudsen

Lean Systems in an Intrinsically Complex World Peter Schulthess

Learning the Value of Simplicity Stephen W. Gehring

Part 4: New Ways in Education and Research Compiler Construction versus Lotus Notes: A Strange Battle Jurg Gutknecht Modules and Components - Rivals or Partners Clemens Szyperski

A Compiler for the Java HotSpot Virtual Machine Robert Griesemer, Srdjan Mitrovic

Designing a Cluster Network Hans Eberle

Programming With Functional Nets Martin Odersky

Part 5: Mastering Simplicity - in the Industry Lilith meets the World of Business Bernhard Wagner the Chip Company that made $100M with MODULA-2 Robert Burton, Farrell Ostler, Thom Boyer, Fon Brown, Matt Morrise

FFF97 - Oberon in the Real World Dr. Josef Templ

Part 6: The World According to Wirth - Personal, Anecdotal Reviews Serendipity Kathleen Jensen Daily Life with N. Wirth Jirka Hoppe

Third Millennium Culture Ann Dunki

Authors and Editors

Details

No. of pages: 260
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080574189
Hardcover ISBN:
9781558607231

About the Editor

Laszlo Boszormenyi

László Böszörményi is a full professor of computer science at the University of Klagenfurt, Austria. His current main research area is distributed systems with emphasis on multi-media infrastructures. László was born in Budapest, Hungary and studied at the Technical University of Budapest. He became acquainted with Niklaus Wirth in 1977, when he spent an academic year at the ETH in Zürich. Since then László has returned as a visitor for longer stays at the ETH. He is the author of a textbook on introductory programming with Modula-3, the high-end successor of Modula-2.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Klagenfurt, Austria

Jurg Gutknecht

Jurg Gutknecht is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at ETH. He first met Niklaus Wirth in 1981 and joined his research team shortly thereafter. He helped Wirth with the Modula-2 compiler and later went on to develop the Oberon operating system with Wirth from 1986-1989.

Affiliations and Expertise

ETH, Zurich, Switzerland

Gustav Pomberger

Gustav Pomberger is a Professor at the University of Linz, Austria. He studied Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and received his Ph.D. in Technical Sciences in 1980. From 1992-1999 he was head of the C. Doppler Laboratory for Software Engineering. He has been a friend of Niklaus Wirth for over 15 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Linz, Austria

