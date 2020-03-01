The Safety Critical Systems Handbook - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128202586

The Safety Critical Systems Handbook

5th Edition

A Straightforward Guide to Functional Safety: IEC 61508 (2010 Edition), IEC 61511 (2016 Edition) and Related Guidance on Cyber Security also Including Machinery and Other Industrial Sections

Authors: David Smith Kenneth Simpson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128207000
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st March 2029
Page Count: 372
Description

The Safety Critical Systems Handbook: A Straightforward Guide to Functional Safety: IEC 61508 (2010 Edition), IEC 61511 (2016 Edition) and Related Guidance Including Machinery and Other Industrial Sectors, fifth edition, presents the latest on the electrical, electronic, and programmable electronic systems that provide safety functions that guard workers and the public against injury or death, and the environment against pollution.

Key Features

  • Provides the only comprehensive guide to IEC 61508 and 61511 (updated for 2016), that ensures engineers are compliant with the latest process safety systems design and operation standards
  • Presents a real-world approach that helps users interpret the standard, with new case studies and best practice design examples using the revised standards throughout
  • Covers applications of the standard to device design

Readership

Oil and gas, power generation, nuclear, aircraft, and automotive industries, plus project, instrumentation, design, and control engineers

Table of Contents

Part A. The Concept of Safety Integrity
1. The Meaning and Context of Safety Integrity Targets
2. Meeting IEC 61508 Part 1
3. Meeting IEC 61508 Part 2
4. Meeting IEC 61508 Part 3
5. Reliability Modeling Techniques
6. Failure Rate and Mode Data
7. Demonstrating and Certifying Conformance

Part B. Specific Industry Sectors
8. Second Tier Documents—Process, Oil and Gas Industries
9. Machinery Sector
10. Other Industry Sectors

Part C. Case Studies in the Form of Exercises and Examples
11. Pressure Control System (Exercise)
12. Burner Control Assessment (Example)
13. SIL Targeting—Some Practical Examples
14. Hypothetical Rail Train Braking System (Example)
15. Rotorcraft Accidents and Risk Assessment
16. Hydroelectric Dam and Tidal Gates

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
Published:
1st March 2029
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128207000

About the Author

David Smith

Dr David J Smith is the Proprietor of Technis Consultancy. He has written numerous books on Reliability and Safety over the last 35 years. His FARADIP database has become widely used, and his other software packages are also used throughout the profession. His PhD thesis was on the subject of reliability prediction and common cause failure. He contributed to the first drafting of IEC 61508 and chairs the IGEM panel which produces SR/15 (the gas industry safety related guidance). David is past President of the Safety and Reliability Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant, Technis, Tonbridge, UK

Kenneth Simpson

Kenneth G. L. Simpson is Managing Director of Engineering Safety Consultants Ltd and has been associated with safety related systems design and also with their assessment for over 40 years. He is a member of both the IEC61508 and IEC61511 drafting committees and the IGEM (SR15) panel, which writes the gas industry guidance. Following a career in aerospace, Ken has spent over 35 years in the control and safety system industry, has written a number of papers on the topic and gives frequent lectures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant, ESC, UK

