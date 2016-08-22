The Safety Critical Systems Handbook
4th Edition
A Straightforward Guide to Functional Safety: IEC 61508 (2010 Edition), IEC 61511 (2015 Edition) and Related Guidance
Description
The Safety Critical Systems Handbook: A Straightforward Guide to Functional Safety: IEC 61508 (2010 Edition), IEC 61511 (2016 Edition) & Related Guidance, Fourth Edition, presents the latest on the electrical, electronic, and programmable electronic systems that provide safety functions that guard workers and the public against injury or death, and the environment against pollution.
The international functional safety standard IEC 61508 was revised in 2010, and authors David Smith and Kenneth Simpson provide a comprehensive guide to the revised standard, as well as the revised IEC 61511 (2016). The book enables engineers to determine if a proposed or existing piece of equipment meets the safety integrity levels (SIL) required by the various standards and guidance, and also describes the requirements for the new alternative route (route 2H), introduced in 2010.
A number of other areas have been updated by Smith and Simpson in this new edition, including the estimation of common cause failure, calculation of PFDs and failure rates for redundant configurations, societal risk, and additional second tier guidance documents.
As functional safety is applicable to many industries, this book will have a wide readership beyond the chemical and process sector, including oil and gas, machinery, power generation, nuclear, aircraft, and automotive industries, plus project, instrumentation, design, and control engineers.
Key Features
- Provides the only comprehensive guide to IEC 61508, updated to cover the 2010 amendments, that will ensure engineers are compliant with the latest process safety systems design and operation standards
- Addresses the 2016 updates to IEC 61511 to helps readers understand the processes required to apply safety critical systems standards and guidance
- Presents a real-world approach that helps users interpret new standards, with case studies and best practice design examples throughout
Readership
Chemical, Process, Plant, Oil & Gas and related systems safety engineers
Table of Contents
- The relationship of the documents to IEC 61508
- A Quick Overview
- The 2010 Version of IEC 61508
- The 2016 Version of IEC 61511
- Acknowledgments
- Part A. The Concept of Safety Integrity
- Chapter 1. The Meaning and Context of Safety Integrity Targets
- 1.1. Risk and the Need for Safety Targets
- 1.2. Quantitative and Qualitative Safety Target
- 1.3. The Life-Cycle Approach
- 1.4. Steps in the Assessment Process
- 1.5. Costs
- 1.6. The Seven Parts of IEC 61508
- 1.7. HAZOP (Hazard and Operability Study)
- Chapter 2. Meeting IEC 61508 Part 1
- 2.1. Establishing Integrity Targets
- 2.2. “As Low as Reasonably Practicable”
- 2.3. Functional Safety Management and Competence
- IEC 61508 Part 1
- 2.4. Societal Risk
- 2.5. Example Involving Both Individual and Societal Risk
- Chapter 3. Meeting IEC 61508 Part 2
- 3.1. Organizing and Managing the Life Cycle
- 3.2. Requirements Involving the Specification
- 3.3. Requirements for Design and Development
- 3.4. Integration and Test (Referred to as Verification)
- 3.5. Operations and Maintenance
- 3.6. Validation (Meaning Overall Acceptance Test and the Close Out of Actions)
- 3.7. Safety Manuals
- 3.8. Modifications
- 3.9. Acquired Subsystems
- 3.10. “Proven in Use” (Referred to as Route 2s in the Standard)
- 3.11. ASICs and CPU Chips
- 3.12. Conformance Demonstration Template
- IEC 61508 Part 2
- Chapter 4. Meeting IEC 61508 Part 3
- 4.1. Organizing and Managing the Software Engineering
- 4.2. Requirements Involving the Specification
- 4.3. Requirements for Design and Development
- 4.4. Integration and Test (Referred to as Verification)
- 4.5. Validation (Meaning Overall Acceptance Test and Close Out of Actions)
- 4.6. Safety Manuals
- 4.7. Modifications
- 4.8. Alternative Techniques and Procedures
- 4.9. Data-Driven Systems
- 4.10. Some Technical Comments
- 4.11. Conformance Demonstration Template
- IEC 61508 Part 3
- Chapter 5. Reliability Modeling Techniques
- 5.1. Failure Rate and Unavailability
- 5.2. Creating a Reliability Model
- 5.3. Taking Account of Auto Test
- 5.4. Human Factors
- Chapter 6. Failure Rate and Mode Data
- 6.1. Data Accuracy
- 6.2. Sources of Data
- 6.3. Data Ranges and Confidence Levels
- 6.4. Conclusions
- Chapter 7. Demonstrating and Certifying Conformance
- 7.1. Demonstrating Conformance
- 7.2. The Current Framework for Certification
- 7.3. Self-Certification (Including Some Independent Assessment)
- 7.4. Preparing for Assessment
- 7.5. Summary
- Chapter 1. The Meaning and Context of Safety Integrity Targets
- Part B. Specific Industry Sectors
- Chapter 8. Second Tier Documents—Process, Oil and Gas Industries
- 8.1. IEC International Standard 61511: Functional Safety—Safety Instrumented Systems for the Process Industry Sector (Second Edition to be Published in 2016)
- 8.2. Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers IGEM/SR/15: Programmable Equipment in Safety-Related Applications—5th Edition 2010
- 8.3. Guide to the Application of IEC 61511 to Safety Instrumented Systems in the UK Process Industries
- 8.4. ANSI/ISA-84.00.01 (2004)—Functional Safety, Instrumented Systems for the Process Sector
- 8.5. Recommended Guidelines for the Application of IEC 61508 and IEC 61511 in the Petroleum Activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf OLF-070—Rev 2, 2004
- 8.6. Energy Institute: Guidance on Safety Integrity Level (SIL) Determination, Expected to be Published 2016
- Chapter 9. Machinery Sector
- 9.1. EN ISO 12100:2010
- 9.2. EN ISO 13849
- 9.3. BS EN 62061
- 9.4. BS EN ISO 13850: 2015 Safety of Machinery—Emergency Stop—Principles for Design
- Chapter 10. Other Industry Sectors
- 10.1. Rail
- 10.2. UK MOD Documents
- 10.3. Earth Moving Machinery
- 10.4. Coding Standard
- 10.5. Automotive
- 10.6. Nuclear
- 10.7. Avionics
- 10.8. Medical—IEC 60601 Medical Electrical Equipment, General Requirements for Basic Safety and Essential Performance 2014
- 10.9. Stage and Theatrical Equipment
- 10.10. Electrical Power Drives
- 10.11. Energy Institute (See also Section 8.6)
- Chapter 8. Second Tier Documents—Process, Oil and Gas Industries
- Part C. Case Studies in the Form of Exercises and Examples
- Chapter 11. Pressure Control System (Exercise)
- 11.1. The Unprotected System
- 11.2. Protection System
- 11.3. Assumptions
- 11.4. Reliability Block Diagram
- 11.5. Failure Rate Data
- 11.6. Quantifying the Model
- 11.7. Proposed Design and Maintenance Modifications
- 11.8. Modeling CCF (Pressure Transmitters)
- 11.9. Quantifying the Revised Model
- 11.10. ALARP
- 11.11. Architectural Constraints
- Chapter 12. Burner Control Assessment (Example)
- Safety Integrity Study of a Proposed Replacement Boiler Controller
- 12.1. Objectives
- 12.2. Integrity Requirements
- 12.3. Assumptions
- 12.4. Results
- 12.5. Failure Rate Data
- 12.6. References
- Chapter 13. SIL Targeting—Some Practical Examples
- 13.1. A Problem Involving EUC/SRS Independence
- 13.2. A Hand-held Alarm Intercom, Involving Human Error in the Mitigation
- 13.3. Maximum Tolerable Failure Rate Involving Alternative Propagations to Fatality
- 13.4. Hot/cold Water Mixer Integrity
- 13.5. Scenario Involving High Temperature Gas to a Vessel
- 13.6. LOPA Examples
- Chapter 14. Hypothetical Rail Train Braking System (Example)
- 14.1. The Systems
- 14.2. The SIL Targets
- 14.3. Assumptions
- 14.4. Failure Rate Data
- 14.5. Reliability Models
- 14.6. Overall Safety-Integrity
- Chapter 15. Rotorcraft Accidents and Risk Assessment
- 15.1. Helicopter Incidents
- 15.2. Floatation Equipment Risk Assessment
- Chapter 16. Hydroelectric Dam and Tidal Gates
- 16.1. Flood Gate Control System
- 16.2. Spurious Opening of Either of Two Tidal Lock Gates Involving a Trapped Vessel
- Chapter 11. Pressure Control System (Exercise)
- Appendix 1. Functional Safety Management
- Appendix 2. Assessment Schedule
- Appendix 3. BETAPLUS CCF Model, Scoring Criteria
- Appendix 4. Assessing Safe Failure Fraction and Diagnostic Coverage
- Appendix 5. Answers to Examples
- Appendix 6. References
- Appendix 7. Quality and Safety Plan
- Appendix 8. Some Terms and Jargon of IEC 61508
- Advertisement
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 22nd August 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081008973
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128051214
About the Author
David Smith
Dr David J Smith is the Proprietor of Technis Consultancy. He has written numerous books on Reliability and Safety over the last 35 years. His FARADIP database has become widely used, and his other software packages are also used throughout the profession. His PhD thesis was on the subject of reliability prediction and common cause failure. He contributed to the first drafting of IEC 61508 and chairs the IGEM panel which produces SR/15 (the gas industry safety related guidance). David is past President of the Safety and Reliability Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, Technis, Tonbridge, UK
Kenneth Simpson
Kenneth G. L. Simpson is Managing Director of Engineering Safety Consultants Ltd and has been associated with safety related systems design and also with their assessment for over 40 years. He is a member of both the IEC61508 and IEC61511 drafting committees and the IGEM (SR15) panel, which writes the gas industry guidance. Following a career in aerospace, Ken has spent over 35 years in the control and safety system industry, has written a number of papers on the topic and gives frequent lectures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, ESC, UK