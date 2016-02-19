The Role of Water in Agriculture focuses on the role of water in British agriculture. This book discusses the growing importance of hydrological science and agricultural hydrology. Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problems of accurate rainfall measurement and its importance to agriculture. This text then presents a comprehensive study of the sources of error in agricultural water budgets. Other chapters consider the progress reports on two catchment studies and a report on the effect of agricultural treatments on water availability in the soil. This book discusses as well the sediment yields from forested and agricultural lands on an international basis. The final chapter deals with a summary of the discussions with conclusions and implications. This book is a valuable resource for hydrologists, geographers, meteorologists, agricultural scientists, applied biologists, plant physiologists, and pedologists. Engineers, administrators, and advisers will also find this book useful.