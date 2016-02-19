The Role of Water in Agriculture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080161679, 9781483186696

The Role of Water in Agriculture

1st Edition

Based on Papers and Discussions at a Symposium Held at the Welsh Plant Breeding Station Near Aberystwyth on March 19th, 1969

Editors: James A. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483186696
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 242
Description

The Role of Water in Agriculture focuses on the role of water in British agriculture. This book discusses the growing importance of hydrological science and agricultural hydrology. Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problems of accurate rainfall measurement and its importance to agriculture. This text then presents a comprehensive study of the sources of error in agricultural water budgets. Other chapters consider the progress reports on two catchment studies and a report on the effect of agricultural treatments on water availability in the soil. This book discusses as well the sediment yields from forested and agricultural lands on an international basis. The final chapter deals with a summary of the discussions with conclusions and implications. This book is a valuable resource for hydrologists, geographers, meteorologists, agricultural scientists, applied biologists, plant physiologists, and pedologists. Engineers, administrators, and advisers will also find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Publications

List of Figures

List of Authors

Ch. I Definite Rainfall Measurements and Their Significance for Agriculture

Ch. II Sources of Error in Agricultural Water Budgets

Ch. III Evapotranspiration and the Water Balance in a Small Clay Catchment

Ch. IV Variations in Sediment Production from Three East Yorkshire Catchments

Ch. V Sediment Yields from Forested and Agricultural Lands

Ch. VI The Effect of Agricultural Treatment on the Quantity of Water Available in the Soil

Ch. VII The Current Trends in the Use of Water For Agriculture

Ch. VII The Water Requirements of Particular Stock Producing Systems

Ch. IX Water Resource Management and the Needs of Agriculture

Ch. X Limited Irrigation in Crop Production

Ch. XI The Cumulative Effects of Irrigation on Fruit Crops

Ch. XII Estimates of Long-Term Irrigation -Needs

Ch. XIII The Flexibility of Land-Use in Relation to the Water Balance

Ch. XIV Edited Summary of the Discussions: Conclusions and Implications

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages: 242
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186696

James A. Taylor

