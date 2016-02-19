The Role of Water in Agriculture
1st Edition
Based on Papers and Discussions at a Symposium Held at the Welsh Plant Breeding Station Near Aberystwyth on March 19th, 1969
Description
The Role of Water in Agriculture focuses on the role of water in British agriculture. This book discusses the growing importance of hydrological science and agricultural hydrology. Organized into 14 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the problems of accurate rainfall measurement and its importance to agriculture. This text then presents a comprehensive study of the sources of error in agricultural water budgets. Other chapters consider the progress reports on two catchment studies and a report on the effect of agricultural treatments on water availability in the soil. This book discusses as well the sediment yields from forested and agricultural lands on an international basis. The final chapter deals with a summary of the discussions with conclusions and implications. This book is a valuable resource for hydrologists, geographers, meteorologists, agricultural scientists, applied biologists, plant physiologists, and pedologists. Engineers, administrators, and advisers will also find this book useful.
Ch. I Definite Rainfall Measurements and Their Significance for Agriculture
Ch. II Sources of Error in Agricultural Water Budgets
Ch. III Evapotranspiration and the Water Balance in a Small Clay Catchment
Ch. IV Variations in Sediment Production from Three East Yorkshire Catchments
Ch. V Sediment Yields from Forested and Agricultural Lands
Ch. VI The Effect of Agricultural Treatment on the Quantity of Water Available in the Soil
Ch. VII The Current Trends in the Use of Water For Agriculture
Ch. VII The Water Requirements of Particular Stock Producing Systems
Ch. IX Water Resource Management and the Needs of Agriculture
Ch. X Limited Irrigation in Crop Production
Ch. XI The Cumulative Effects of Irrigation on Fruit Crops
Ch. XII Estimates of Long-Term Irrigation -Needs
Ch. XIII The Flexibility of Land-Use in Relation to the Water Balance
Ch. XIV Edited Summary of the Discussions: Conclusions and Implications
