The Role of Patent Information in the Transfer of Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Conference held at Varna, Bulgaria, May 27-30, 1980
Description
The Role of Patent Information in the Transfer of Technology is a compendium of papers presented at the International Symposium on The Role of Patent Information in the Transfer of Technology. The symposium is organized by the State Committee for Science and Technological Progress of the People's Republic of Bulgaria, in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization. The collection is composed of papers written by the delegates of the symposium that seek to highlight the usefulness of patent information in the transfer of technology. The focus is to find ways and means to facilitate the transfer of technology, primarily from the industrialized countries to the developing countries. The text emphasized that such an undertaking has the potential for global industrial, technological, scientific, and economic development. The book is essentially devoted to the exposition of two main points; the role and importance of patent information and technology transfer in industrialized nations; socialist states and developing countries and patent documentation and information dissemination. Inventors, scientists, economists, industrialists, engineers, market analysts, and students will find this text interesting.
Table of Contents
Part I: Welcoming Addresses
Opening Address
Opening Address
Opening Address
Opening Address
Part II: First Session: Role of Patent Information in the Transfer of Technology
Patent Information - An Important Factor for the Industrial Development of the Market Economy Countries
Dissemination of Patent Information in Algeria, and its Role in the Transfer of Technologies
Part III: Second Session: Patent Information in Socialist Countries
Importance of Patent Information to the National Economy of the USSR
Patent Studies - An Aid for Developing the Scientific and Technical Strategy in the German Democratic Republic
Contribution of the Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Inventions and Discoveries in Czechoslovakia
Patent Information - The Management of Scientific and Technological Advances
Patent Information - Raising the Standard of Scientific and Technical Development Projects in Bulgaria
Part IV: Third Session: Patent Information in Market Economy Countries
The Swedish Patent Office: Meeting Industry's Information Needs
Use of Patent Information for Technology Assessment and Forecasting in the USA
Role of the Patent Office in Australian Government, Industry, and Research Institutions; Patent Information Services Provided
Information Made Available to Industry Through the National Industrial Property Institute (INPI)
Patent Information Services for Public and Industry in the UK
Part V: Fourth Session: Role of Patent Information in the Economic Development of Countries in the Third World
Researches for the State-of-the-Art and Training of Specialists in Patent Documentation, Organize by the Austrian Patent Office as a Base for the Transfer of Technology
Role of Patents as a Source of Information for the Transfer of Technology
Technological Information Background and Services
Activities of the African Intellectual Property Organization in the Field of Patent Information
Patent Information and Transfer of Technology: The Patent Document
Part VI: Fifth Session: Systems and Services of Patent Information
International Patent Information System of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Countries
INPADOC Patent Rights Services
Derwent Activities in the Field of Patent Information and Retrieval - Present and Future
Patent Information Services by the Japan Patent Information Center (JAPATIC)
Part VII: Sixth Session: Users of Patent Information
The Needs of Patent Information in Swiss Industry
Industry Needs for Patent Information in the Netherlands
Industry Needs for Patent Information in the Institute of Tobacco and Tobacco Products
Part VIII: Seventh Session: International Cooperation in the Field of Patent Information
WIPO Activities in the Field of Patent Information
WIPO: An International Register for Computer Programs?
The Japanese Patent Office: Using Patent Information in Examination Under the PCT
Patent Information Services of the European Patent Organization
Closing Address
List of Participants
List of Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136851