The Role of Patent Information in the Transfer of Technology is a compendium of papers presented at the International Symposium on The Role of Patent Information in the Transfer of Technology. The symposium is organized by the State Committee for Science and Technological Progress of the People's Republic of Bulgaria, in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organization. The collection is composed of papers written by the delegates of the symposium that seek to highlight the usefulness of patent information in the transfer of technology. The focus is to find ways and means to facilitate the transfer of technology, primarily from the industrialized countries to the developing countries. The text emphasized that such an undertaking has the potential for global industrial, technological, scientific, and economic development. The book is essentially devoted to the exposition of two main points; the role and importance of patent information and technology transfer in industrialized nations; socialist states and developing countries and patent documentation and information dissemination. Inventors, scientists, economists, industrialists, engineers, market analysts, and students will find this text interesting.

Part I: Welcoming Addresses

Opening Address

Opening Address

Opening Address

Opening Address

Part II: First Session: Role of Patent Information in the Transfer of Technology

Patent Information - An Important Factor for the Industrial Development of the Market Economy Countries

Dissemination of Patent Information in Algeria, and its Role in the Transfer of Technologies

Part III: Second Session: Patent Information in Socialist Countries

Importance of Patent Information to the National Economy of the USSR

Patent Studies - An Aid for Developing the Scientific and Technical Strategy in the German Democratic Republic

Contribution of the Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Inventions and Discoveries in Czechoslovakia

Patent Information - The Management of Scientific and Technological Advances

Patent Information - Raising the Standard of Scientific and Technical Development Projects in Bulgaria

Part IV: Third Session: Patent Information in Market Economy Countries

The Swedish Patent Office: Meeting Industry's Information Needs

Use of Patent Information for Technology Assessment and Forecasting in the USA

Role of the Patent Office in Australian Government, Industry, and Research Institutions; Patent Information Services Provided

Information Made Available to Industry Through the National Industrial Property Institute (INPI)

Patent Information Services for Public and Industry in the UK

Part V: Fourth Session: Role of Patent Information in the Economic Development of Countries in the Third World

Researches for the State-of-the-Art and Training of Specialists in Patent Documentation, Organize by the Austrian Patent Office as a Base for the Transfer of Technology

Role of Patents as a Source of Information for the Transfer of Technology

Technological Information Background and Services

Activities of the African Intellectual Property Organization in the Field of Patent Information

Patent Information and Transfer of Technology: The Patent Document

Part VI: Fifth Session: Systems and Services of Patent Information

International Patent Information System of the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance Countries

INPADOC Patent Rights Services

Derwent Activities in the Field of Patent Information and Retrieval - Present and Future

Patent Information Services by the Japan Patent Information Center (JAPATIC)

Part VII: Sixth Session: Users of Patent Information

The Needs of Patent Information in Swiss Industry

Industry Needs for Patent Information in the Netherlands

Industry Needs for Patent Information in the Institute of Tobacco and Tobacco Products

Part VIII: Seventh Session: International Cooperation in the Field of Patent Information

WIPO Activities in the Field of Patent Information

WIPO: An International Register for Computer Programs?

The Japanese Patent Office: Using Patent Information in Examination Under the PCT

Patent Information Services of the European Patent Organization

Closing Address

List of Participants

List of Contributors