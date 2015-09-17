The Role of Genetic Testing in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323401081, 9780323401098

The Role of Genetic Testing in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-4

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Weber
eBook ISBN: 9780323401098
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323401081
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th September 2015
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Thomas Weber, MD, is devoted to Genetic Testing in Surgical Oncology.  Articles in this issue include: The Critical Importance of Timely Genetic Testing; Securing and Documenting Cancer Family History in the Age of the Electronic Medical Record; Cancer Family Registries: Vital Tools for Patient Management and Cancer Genetics Translational Research; The Genetics of Breast Cancer; The Genetics of Colorectal Cancer: HNPCC, FAP MYH, and Hamartomatous Syndromes Including Peutz-Jeghers and Jevenile Polyposis; Hereditary Gastric Cancer Syndromes; Hereditary Pancreatic Cancer Syndromes; Hereditary Melanoma: Genetics and Multidisciplinary Management; Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia: Genetics and Clinical Management; Sequence Variants of Uncertain Significance (VUS): What To Do When Genetic Testing Results Are Not Definitive; Confidentiality and the Risk of Genetic Discrimination: What Surgeons Need to Know; and A Certified Genetic Counselor: A Crucial Clinical Resource in the Management of Patients with Suspected Hereditary Solid Tumor Syndromes.

About the Authors

Thomas Weber Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery at the State University of New York at Downstate; Chief of Surgery at the Department of Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System, Brooklyn Campus

