The Role of Genetic Testing in Surgical Oncology, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-4
1st Edition
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Thomas Weber, MD, is devoted to Genetic Testing in Surgical Oncology. Articles in this issue include: The Critical Importance of Timely Genetic Testing; Securing and Documenting Cancer Family History in the Age of the Electronic Medical Record; Cancer Family Registries: Vital Tools for Patient Management and Cancer Genetics Translational Research; The Genetics of Breast Cancer; The Genetics of Colorectal Cancer: HNPCC, FAP MYH, and Hamartomatous Syndromes Including Peutz-Jeghers and Jevenile Polyposis; Hereditary Gastric Cancer Syndromes; Hereditary Pancreatic Cancer Syndromes; Hereditary Melanoma: Genetics and Multidisciplinary Management; Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia: Genetics and Clinical Management; Sequence Variants of Uncertain Significance (VUS): What To Do When Genetic Testing Results Are Not Definitive; Confidentiality and the Risk of Genetic Discrimination: What Surgeons Need to Know; and A Certified Genetic Counselor: A Crucial Clinical Resource in the Management of Patients with Suspected Hereditary Solid Tumor Syndromes.
- English
- © Elsevier 2015
- 17th September 2015
- Elsevier
- 9780323401098
- 9780323401081
About the Authors
Thomas Weber Author
Professor of Surgery at the State University of New York at Downstate; Chief of Surgery at the Department of Veterans Affairs New York Harbor Healthcare System, Brooklyn Campus