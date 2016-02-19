The Role of Engine Oil Viscosity in Low Temperature Cranking and Starting - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080125022, 9781483153438

The Role of Engine Oil Viscosity in Low Temperature Cranking and Starting

1st Edition

Prepared Under the Auspices of the SAE Fuels and Lubricants Activity

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483153438
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 232
Description

The Role of Engine Oil Viscosity in Low Temperature Cranking and Starting, Volume 10 presents the methods for measuring the low temperature viscosity of engine oils that would correlate with the Coordinating Research Council (CRC) engine test results. This book discusses the historical background, technical progress, and the role of engine oil viscosity in low temperature cranking and starting of engines.
Organized into 18 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the importance of oil viscosity in cold starting. This text then discusses the major effects and other factors that play a part in cold starting, including oil viscosity, oil pumpability, battery condition, fuel volatility, ignition efficiency, engine clearances, and starter motor characteristics. Other chapters consider the progress in motor oil whereby multiple viscosity graded oils are capable of meeting two of more SAE viscosity grades that introduced some technical problems. The final chapter deals with the development of a reciprocating viscometer. Automotive engineers will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Nature of the Problem

Motor Oil Viscosity and Cold Starting

A Few Technical Problems Introduced by the New Trend in Motor Oils

A Comparison of the Effects of Cranking Speed and Oil Viscosity on Low-Temperature Engine Starting

Cold Facts on Cold Starting

Cold Cranking Team: Battery, Cables, Cranking Motor, Engine Oil

Background of the SAE Classification System

Winter Oils for Automobile Engines

Subzero Automotive Crankcase Oils

Crankcase Oil Viscosity Classification

Engine Cranking Techniques

A Study of Engine Oils at Low Temperatures in an Improved Cranking Apparatus

Laboratory Techniques for Determining Engine Cranking Characteristics

Development of Research Technique for Determining the Low-Temperature

Cranking Characteristics of Engine Oils

Relationship between Engine Cranking and Oil Viscosity

Engine Cranking at Arctic Temperatures

Cold Starting with V.I. Improved Multigrade Oils

Low Temperature Behavior of Motor Oils-A Study of the Dependence of Cranking Speed on Motor Oil Viscosity

Low Temperature Cranking and Flow Properties of Waxy, Polymer-Thickened Motor Oils

The Role of the Engine Oil in Cold Weather Starting

Laboratory Viscometric Techniques

Prediction of the Low-Temperature Cranking Characteristics of Engine

Oils by Use of Laboratory Viscometers

The Development of ASTM Low-Temperature Viscometric Techniques

A Reciprocating Viscometer for Predicting the Low Temperature

Cranking Characteristics of Engine Oils

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153438

