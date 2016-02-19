The Role of Engine Oil Viscosity in Low Temperature Cranking and Starting
1st Edition
Prepared Under the Auspices of the SAE Fuels and Lubricants Activity
The Role of Engine Oil Viscosity in Low Temperature Cranking and Starting, Volume 10 presents the methods for measuring the low temperature viscosity of engine oils that would correlate with the Coordinating Research Council (CRC) engine test results. This book discusses the historical background, technical progress, and the role of engine oil viscosity in low temperature cranking and starting of engines.
Organized into 18 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the importance of oil viscosity in cold starting. This text then discusses the major effects and other factors that play a part in cold starting, including oil viscosity, oil pumpability, battery condition, fuel volatility, ignition efficiency, engine clearances, and starter motor characteristics. Other chapters consider the progress in motor oil whereby multiple viscosity graded oils are capable of meeting two of more SAE viscosity grades that introduced some technical problems. The final chapter deals with the development of a reciprocating viscometer. Automotive engineers will find this book useful.
Introduction
Nature of the Problem
Motor Oil Viscosity and Cold Starting
A Few Technical Problems Introduced by the New Trend in Motor Oils
A Comparison of the Effects of Cranking Speed and Oil Viscosity on Low-Temperature Engine Starting
Cold Facts on Cold Starting
Cold Cranking Team: Battery, Cables, Cranking Motor, Engine Oil
Background of the SAE Classification System
Winter Oils for Automobile Engines
Subzero Automotive Crankcase Oils
Crankcase Oil Viscosity Classification
Engine Cranking Techniques
A Study of Engine Oils at Low Temperatures in an Improved Cranking Apparatus
Laboratory Techniques for Determining Engine Cranking Characteristics
Development of Research Technique for Determining the Low-Temperature
Cranking Characteristics of Engine Oils
Relationship between Engine Cranking and Oil Viscosity
Engine Cranking at Arctic Temperatures
Cold Starting with V.I. Improved Multigrade Oils
Low Temperature Behavior of Motor Oils-A Study of the Dependence of Cranking Speed on Motor Oil Viscosity
Low Temperature Cranking and Flow Properties of Waxy, Polymer-Thickened Motor Oils
The Role of the Engine Oil in Cold Weather Starting
Laboratory Viscometric Techniques
Prediction of the Low-Temperature Cranking Characteristics of Engine
Oils by Use of Laboratory Viscometers
The Development of ASTM Low-Temperature Viscometric Techniques
A Reciprocating Viscometer for Predicting the Low Temperature
Cranking Characteristics of Engine Oils
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153438