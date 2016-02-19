The Role of Engine Oil Viscosity in Low Temperature Cranking and Starting, Volume 10 presents the methods for measuring the low temperature viscosity of engine oils that would correlate with the Coordinating Research Council (CRC) engine test results. This book discusses the historical background, technical progress, and the role of engine oil viscosity in low temperature cranking and starting of engines.

Organized into 18 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the importance of oil viscosity in cold starting. This text then discusses the major effects and other factors that play a part in cold starting, including oil viscosity, oil pumpability, battery condition, fuel volatility, ignition efficiency, engine clearances, and starter motor characteristics. Other chapters consider the progress in motor oil whereby multiple viscosity graded oils are capable of meeting two of more SAE viscosity grades that introduced some technical problems. The final chapter deals with the development of a reciprocating viscometer. Automotive engineers will find this book useful.