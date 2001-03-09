The Role of DNA Damage and Repair in Cell Aging, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Aging in mitotic and post-mitotic cells (J. Campisi, H.R. Warner). Age-associated changes in DNA repair and mutation rates (L. Grossman, S.-I. Moriwaki, S. Ray, R.E. Tarone, Qingyi Wei, K.H. Kraemer). Relationship of DNA repair capacity to species lifespan (R.W. Hart, A. Turturro, S.Y. Li). DNA base modifications in aging (J.W. Gaubatz). Models for studying genomic instability during aging (J. Vijg, H. Giese, M.E.T. Dollé). Effects of aging on gene specific repair (A. Richardson, ZhongMao Guo). Poly (ADP-RIBOSE) Polymerase and aging (D.S. Rosenthal, C.M. Simbulan-Rosenthal, Wen Fang Liu, M.E. Smulson). DNA instability, telomere dynamics, and cell transformation (R.J. Shmookler Reis, M.A. Shammas). Commitment signalling for apoptosis, or DNA repair and its relevance to aging and age-dependent diseases (E. Wang, R. Marcotte, H.T. Papaconstantinou, J. Papaconstantinou). DNA damage and its processing with aging: human premature aging syndromes as model systems (V.A. Bohr). Gene action at the Werner helicase locus: its role in the pathobiology of aging (J. Oshima, G.M. Martin, M.D. Gray, M. Poot, P.S. Rabinovitch). Inducible photoprotection in skin: evidence for a eukaryotic SOS response (M.S. Eller, B.A. Gilchrest). List of Contributors.
Description
Aging occurs at the level of individual cells, a complex interplay between intrinsic "programming" and exogenous "wear and tear", with genetically-determined cellular capacity to repair environmentally-induced DNA damage playing a central role in the rate of aging and its specific manifestations. In 12 chapters, "The Role of DNA Damage and Repair in Cell Aging" provides an intellectual framework for aging of mitotic and post-mitotic cells, describes a variety of model systems for further studies, and reviews current concepts of DNA responses and their relationship to the phenomenon of aging.
As part of a series entitled "Advances in Cell Aging and Gerontology," this volume also summarizes seminal recent discoveries such as the molecular basis for Werner syndrome (a mutant DNA helicase), the complementary roles of telomere shortening and telomerase activity in cell senescence versus immortalization, the role of apoptosis in the homeostasis of aging tissue, and the existence of an inducible SOS-like response in mammalian cells that minimizes DNA damage from repeatedly encountered injurious environmental agents. Insights into the relationship between cellular aging and age-associated diseases, particularly malignancies, are also provided in several chapters.
This book is an excellent single source of information for anyone interested in DNA repair, mechanisms of aging, or certainly their intersection. Students will gain a general appreciation of these fields, but even the most senior investigators will benefit from the detailed coverage of rapidly advancing areas.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 9th March 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080929415
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444504944
Reviews
@from:G. Barja @qu:...This is a valuable book for specialists as well for those entering the field of DNA repair, who need a comprehensive understanding of its relationship to aging. @source:Aging Clinical and Experimental Research @from:S.I.S. Rattan @qu:...each chapter is well written and is highly informative. @source:Biogerontology @from:C.R. Malz @qu:...makes an important contribution to aging occurring at the level of individual cells and is useful for scientists trying desperately to keep-up with the larger field of research from which their own specializations derive. @source:Journal of Chemical Neuroanatomy
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
B.A. Gilchrest Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston University, School of Medicine, Department of Dermatology, 609 Albany Street, J-507, Boston, MA 02118 USA
V.A. Bohr Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Molecular Genetics, National Institute on Aging, NIH, 5600 Nathan Shock Drive, Baltimore, MD 21224-6823, USA