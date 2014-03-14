The Role of 5-HT Systems on Memory and Dysfunctional Memory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128008362, 9780128010839

The Role of 5-HT Systems on Memory and Dysfunctional Memory

1st Edition

Emergent Targets for Memory Formation and Memory Alterations

Authors: Alfredo Meneses
Description

Drugs acting through 5-HT (5-hydroxytryptamine, or serotonin) systems modulate memory and its alterations, but the mechanisms by which they do so are poorly understood. Agonists and antagonists for 5-HT receptors, as well as serotonin uptake inhibitors, present promnesic (memory-promoting) and/or anti-amnesic effects under different conditions, and 5-HT receptors are also associated with neural changes. The Role of 5-HT Systems on Memory and Dysfunctional Memory: Emergent Targets for Memory Formation and Memory Alterations reviews and summarizes the most recent research related to 5-HT drugs and the mechanisms by which they effect alterations in memory. This latest evidence is reviewed in the context of memory deficits related to brain disorders, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, post-stroke cognitive dysfunctions, Parkinson’s disease, and infection-induced memory impairments. Written by an expert in the field of memory, The Role of 5-HT Systems on Memory and Dysfunctional Memory provides an introduction to the latest research on 5-HT receptors and their contributions to the physiological and pharmacological basis of memory.

Key Features

  • Examines and summarizes the recent advances in drugs that act through the 5-HT systems
  • Reviews findings in the context of brain disorders that involve memory deficits
  • Covers emergent targets for memory formation and memory alterations

Readership

Academics and students studying memory, neuroscience, pharmacology

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter 1. Introduction
  • Chapter 2. 5-HT Systems and Neurobiological Markers Related to Memory Systems
  • Chapter 3. 5-HT Pathways, Receptors and Transporter: Memory Functions and Dysfunctions
    • 3.1 Protocols of Training/Testing, Memory Tasks, and Drugs
    • 3.2 Evidence Relating 5-HT Receptors and SERT to Memory
  • Chapter 4. 5-HT1A Receptor
  • Chapter 5. 5-HT1B Receptor
  • Chapter 6. 5-HT1E/1F Receptor
  • Chapter 7. 5-HT2A/2B/2C Receptor
  • Chapter 8. 5-HT3 Receptor
  • Chapter 9. 5-HT4 Receptor
  • Chapter 10. 5-HT5 Receptor
  • Chapter 11. 5-HT6 Receptor
    • 11.1 Neural Markers and Memory Tasks
  • Chapter 12. 5-HT7 Receptor
    • 12.1 SERT
  • Conclusions
  • References

About the Author

Alfredo Meneses

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacobiology, CINVESTAV (Centro de Investigación y de Estudios Avanzados del Instituto Politécnico Nacional), Mexico

Reviews

"There is an accumulating body of research suggesting that the serotonin system and serotonergic agents are involved in memory modulation. This book is a concise summary of this literature.  2 Stars - Score: 60" --Doody's.com, October 2014

Ratings and Reviews

