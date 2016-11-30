With more than 5,000 images, a unique page layout, and comprehensive illustrations of the entire spectrum of vitreous, retina, and macula disorders, The Retinal Atlas, 2nd Edition, is an indispensable reference for retina specialists and comprehensive ophthalmologists as well as residents and fellows in training. For this edition, an expanded author team made up of Drs. K. Bailey Freund, David Sarraf, William F. Mieler, and Lawrence A. Yannuzzi, each an expert in retinal research and imaging, provide definitive up-to-date perspectives in this rapidly advancing field. This award-winning title has been thoroughly updated with new images with multimodal illustrations, new coverage and insight into key topics, and new disorders and classifications, while retaining the innovative page layout that has made it the most useful and most complete atlas of its kind.