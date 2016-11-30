The Retinal Atlas - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323287920, 9780323414807

The Retinal Atlas

2nd Edition

Authors: K. Bailey Freund David Sarraf William F. Mieler Lawrence Yannuzzi
eBook ISBN: 9780323414807
eBook ISBN: 9780323287937
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287920
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2016
Page Count: 1200
Description

With more than 5,000 images, a unique page layout, and comprehensive illustrations of the entire spectrum of vitreous, retina, and macula disorders, The Retinal Atlas, 2nd Edition, is an indispensable reference for retina specialists and comprehensive ophthalmologists as well as residents and fellows in training. For this edition, an expanded author team made up of Drs. K. Bailey Freund, David Sarraf, William F. Mieler, and Lawrence A. Yannuzzi, each an expert in retinal research and imaging, provide definitive up-to-date perspectives in this rapidly advancing field. This award-winning title has been thoroughly updated with new images with multimodal illustrations, new coverage and insight into key topics, and new disorders and classifications, while retaining the innovative page layout that has made it the most useful and most complete atlas of its kind.

Key Features

  • Provides a complete visual guide to advanced retinal imaging and diagnosis of the full spectrum of retinal diseases, including early and later stages of disease.

  • Enhances understanding by presenting comparison imaging modalities, composite layouts, high-power views, panoramic disease visuals, and selected magnified areas to hone in on key findings and disease patterns.

  • Features color coding for different imaging techniques, as well as user-friendly arrows, labels, and magnified images that point to key lesions and intricacies.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Normal

Chapter 2: Hereditary chorioretinal dystrophies

Chapter 3: Pediatric retina

Chapter 4: Inflammation

Chapter 5: Infection

Chapter 6: Retinal vascular disease

Chapter 7: Degeneration

Chapter 8: Oncology

Chapter 9: Macular fibrosis, pucker, cysts, holes, folds, and edema

Chapter 10: Non-rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

Chapter 11: Peripheral retinal degenerations and rhegmatogenous retinal detachment

Chapter 12: Traumatic chorioretinopathy

Chapter 13: Complications of ocular surgery

Chapter 14: Chorioretinal toxicities

Chapter 15: Congenital anomalies of the optic nerve

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323414807
eBook ISBN:
9780323287937
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323287920

About the Author

K. Bailey Freund

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, New York University School of Medicine; Vitreous Retina Macula Consultatns of New York, New York City, NY

David Sarraf

Affiliations and Expertise

Jules Stein Eye Institute - UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA

William F. Mieler

Affiliations and Expertise

Cless Family Professor and Vice-Chairman, Director Residency and Vitreoretinal Fellowship Training, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

Lawrence Yannuzzi

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice-Chairman and Director of Retinal Services, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital; Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY

