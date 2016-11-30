The Retinal Atlas
2nd Edition
Description
With more than 5,000 images, a unique page layout, and comprehensive illustrations of the entire spectrum of vitreous, retina, and macula disorders, The Retinal Atlas, 2nd Edition, is an indispensable reference for retina specialists and comprehensive ophthalmologists as well as residents and fellows in training. For this edition, an expanded author team made up of Drs. K. Bailey Freund, David Sarraf, William F. Mieler, and Lawrence A. Yannuzzi, each an expert in retinal research and imaging, provide definitive up-to-date perspectives in this rapidly advancing field. This award-winning title has been thoroughly updated with new images with multimodal illustrations, new coverage and insight into key topics, and new disorders and classifications, while retaining the innovative page layout that has made it the most useful and most complete atlas of its kind.
Key Features
- Provides a complete visual guide to advanced retinal imaging and diagnosis of the full spectrum of retinal diseases, including early and later stages of disease.
- Enhances understanding by presenting comparison imaging modalities, composite layouts, high-power views, panoramic disease visuals, and selected magnified areas to hone in on key findings and disease patterns.
- Features color coding for different imaging techniques, as well as user-friendly arrows, labels, and magnified images that point to key lesions and intricacies.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Normal
Chapter 2: Hereditary chorioretinal dystrophies
Chapter 3: Pediatric retina
Chapter 4: Inflammation
Chapter 5: Infection
Chapter 6: Retinal vascular disease
Chapter 7: Degeneration
Chapter 8: Oncology
Chapter 9: Macular fibrosis, pucker, cysts, holes, folds, and edema
Chapter 10: Non-rhegmatogenous retinal detachment
Chapter 11: Peripheral retinal degenerations and rhegmatogenous retinal detachment
Chapter 12: Traumatic chorioretinopathy
Chapter 13: Complications of ocular surgery
Chapter 14: Chorioretinal toxicities
Chapter 15: Congenital anomalies of the optic nerve
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 30th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414807
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287937
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323287920
About the Author
K. Bailey Freund
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology, New York University School of Medicine; Vitreous Retina Macula Consultatns of New York, New York City, NY
David Sarraf
Affiliations and Expertise
Jules Stein Eye Institute - UCLA, Los Angeles, CA, USA
William F. Mieler
Affiliations and Expertise
Cless Family Professor and Vice-Chairman, Director Residency and Vitreoretinal Fellowship Training, Department of Ophthalmology & Visual Sciences, University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Lawrence Yannuzzi
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Chairman and Director of Retinal Services, Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital; Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology, Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY