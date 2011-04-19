The Retina and its Disorders
1st Edition
This selection of articles from the Encyclopedia of the Eye covering retina, optics/optic nerve and comparative topics constitutes the first reference for scientists, post docs, and graduate students with an interest beyond standard textbook materials. It covers the full spectrum of research on the retina - from the basic biochemistry of how nerve cells are created to information on neurotransmitters, comparisons of the structure and neuroscience of peripheral vision systems in different species, and all the way through to injury repair and other clinical applications.
- The first single volume to integrate comparative studies into a comprehensive resource on the neuroscience of the retina
- Chapters are carefully selected from the Encyclopedia of the Eye by one of the world's leading vision researchers
- The best researchers in the field provide their conclusions in the context of the latest experimental results
Students, researchers and practitioners in ophthalmology and optometry, neuroscience, immunology, physiology, cell biology, pharmacology, and related disciplines
Animal Models of Glaucoma S I Tomarev
Chick Metabolism in the Chick Retina P M Iuvone
Central Retinal Vein Occlusion S S Hayreh
Choroidal Neovascularization M R Kesen and S W Cousins
Chromatic Function of the Cones D H Foster
Color Blindness: Inherited J Carroll and D M Tait
Cone Photoreceptor Cells: Soma and Synapse R G Smith
Contrast Sensitivity P Bex
Development of the Retinal Vasculature T Chan-Ling
Embryology and Early Patterning P Bovolenta, R Marco-Ferreres, and I Conte
Fish Retinomotor Movements B Burnside and C King-Smith
Hereditary Vitreoretinopathies S Meredith and M Snead
Histogenesis, Cell Fate, and Signaling Factors M Cwinn, B McNeill, A Ha, and V A Wallace
Immunobiology of Age-Related Macular Degeneration R L Ufret-Vincenty
Information Processing in the Retina F S Werblin
Inherited Optic Neuropathies A A Sadun and C F Chicani
Injury and Repair: Stem Cells and Transplantation B A Tucker, M J Young, and H J Klassen
Innate Immune System and the Eye M S Gregory
Neuropeptides: Localization N C Brecha, A A Hirano, and I D Raymond
The Photoreceptor Outer Segment as a Sensory Cilium J C Besharse and C Insinna
Photoresponse in Squid J Mitchell and W Swardfager
Retinal Histogenesis J A Brzezinski, IV and T A Reh
Retinal Pigment Epithelial–Choroid Interactions K Ford and P A D’Amore
Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment S C Wong, Y D Ramkissoon, and D G Charteris
And many more!
- No. of pages:
- 910
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 19th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123821997
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123821980
Joseph Besharse
Dr. Besharse is currently The Marvin Wagner Professor and Chair of the Department of Cell Biology, Neurobiology and Anatomy at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He received his BA degree from Hendrix College (Conway, Arkansas) and MA and PhD degrees from Southern Illinois University. After a brief period on the faculty at Old Dominion University in Virginia, he moved to Columbia University as a post-doctoral fellow in retinal research. He was appointed to the faculty of Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy at Emory University School of Medicine in 1977, becoming full professor in 1984. He assumed the position of Professor and Chair of Anatomy and Cell Biology at the University Kansas School of Medicine (Kansas City) in 1989 and moved on to his present position at Medical College of Wisconsin in 1997. Dr. Besharse’s research has focused on membrane turnover, circadian clocks, and microtubule-based transport in photoreceptors with special attention to fundamental pathways that are disrupted in photoreceptor degenerative diseases. His research has been continuously funded by the National Institutes of Health since 1978. In addition to his roles as Department Chair and a principal investigator, he directs an NIH funded training program in Vision Science. Dr. Besharse is a past member of the editorial boards of Investigative Ophthalmology and Vision Science and Vision Neuroscience and served as the Retina Section Editor of Experimental Eye Research. He has served as a Trustee of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology, and has served two full terms as a member of two different NIH study sections. Among his awards are the Alcon Research Award for outstanding research in Vision Science (1993), the Alumni Achievement Award from Southern Illinois University (1998) and the Distinguished Service Award from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (2005). He is a Gold Fellow of ARVO.
Dept of Cell Biology, Neurobiology and Anatomy, Medical College of Wisconsin
Dean Bok
Jules Stein Eye Institute, Devid Geffin School of Medicine at UCLA