The Reminiscences of a Civil Engineering Contractor

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Brodie
eBook ISBN: 9781483195100
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1942
Page Count: 106
Description

The Reminiscences of a Civil Engineering Contractor provides an account of the various engineering works of Robert Brodie, a civil engineer. This book covers several engineering projects, including Tay Bridge Railways, Montrose and Arbroath Railway, Scarborough and Whitby Railway, Mersey Railway, Loch Katrine aqueduct, Peterhead Harbor improvement, and Fraserburgh Harbor improvement.

Organized into two parts encompassing 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the Tay Bridge work. This text then discusses the construction of the missing link of the East Coast route between Arbrouth and Kinaber junction, including rock cuttings and extensive viaducts. Other chapters consider the various contracts at Swansea. This book discusses as well the establishment of the Federation of Civil Engineering Contractors in 1919. The final chapter deals with other contracts, including railways, docks, roads, reservoirs, pipe tracks, and catchment board improvements all over Wales and England.

This book is a valuable resource for civil engineers.

Table of Contents


Part I. For the Prospective Civil Engineer

1. Introductory. 1861-1877

2. Tay Bridge Railways. 1877-1879

3. Montrose and Arbroath Railway. 1879-1881

4. Whitby and Loftus Railway. 1881-1882

5. Scarborough and Whitby Railway. 1882-1885

6. Mersey Railway. 1885-1887

7. Burntisland and Inverkeithing Railway. 1887-1890

8. Loch Katrine Aqueduct. 1891-1895

9. Fraserburgh Harbour Improvements. 1895-1896

10. Peterhead Harbour Improvements. 1896-1897

Part II. For the Qualified C.E. and the General Public

11. Swansea and Llanelly. 1897-1900

12. The Mersey. 1900-1908

13. Institution of Civil Engineers

14. Federation of Civil Engineering Contractors

15. Westminster. 1908-1914

16. Bristol. 1914-1942

Appendix A—Paper on Specifications

B—Address to Pupils of Secondary Schools

C—A Geometrical Solution of the Labour Problem

