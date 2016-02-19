The Reminiscences of a Civil Engineering Contractor provides an account of the various engineering works of Robert Brodie, a civil engineer. This book covers several engineering projects, including Tay Bridge Railways, Montrose and Arbroath Railway, Scarborough and Whitby Railway, Mersey Railway, Loch Katrine aqueduct, Peterhead Harbor improvement, and Fraserburgh Harbor improvement.

Organized into two parts encompassing 16 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the Tay Bridge work. This text then discusses the construction of the missing link of the East Coast route between Arbrouth and Kinaber junction, including rock cuttings and extensive viaducts. Other chapters consider the various contracts at Swansea. This book discusses as well the establishment of the Federation of Civil Engineering Contractors in 1919. The final chapter deals with other contracts, including railways, docks, roads, reservoirs, pipe tracks, and catchment board improvements all over Wales and England.

This book is a valuable resource for civil engineers.