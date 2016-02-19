The Release of Catecholamines from Adrenergic Neurons - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080237558, 9781483136523

The Release of Catecholamines from Adrenergic Neurons

1st Edition

Editors: David M. Paton
eBook ISBN: 9781483136523
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 406
Description

The Release of Catecholamines from Adrenergic Neurons focuses on the processes involved in determining the release of catecholamines from neurons, noting the influence of alcohols, analgesics, and acids in the release. The selection first discusses biochemical and ultrastructural studies of the mechanism of release, as well as release of constituents of noradrenergic vesicles upon nerve stimulation; constituents of noradrenergic vesicles; and mechanism of release. The book then takes a look at the role of calcium in catecholamine release from adrenergic nerve terminals and presynaptic adrenoceptors and regulation of release. Topics include calcium-dependent versus calcium-independent noradrenaline release; differences between the presynaptic and postsynaptic alpha-adrenoceptors; and influence of neuronal uptake of noradrenaline on the negative feedback mechanism mediated by presynaptic alpha-adrenoceptors. The publication reviews presynaptic muscarine receptors and inhibition of release, including muscarinic inhibition of noradrenaline release evoked by electrical stimulation of sympathetic nerves; effect of muscarinic agonists on noradrenaline releasing procedures independent of calcium ions; and possible physiological and pharmacological significance of the muscarinic inhibitory mechanism. The text also ponders on the role of prostaglandins, cyclic adenosine monophate, analgesics, peptides, acids, anesthetics, and alcohols in the release. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of the release of catecholamines from adrenergic neurons.

Table of Contents


Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

A. Mechanism and Regulation of Nerve Stimulation

Biochemical Studies of the Mechanism of Release

Ultrastructural Studies of the Mechanism of Release

The Role of Calcium in Catecholamine Release from Adrenergic Nerve Terminals

Presynaptic Adrenoceptors and Regulation of Release

Presynaptic Muscarine Receptors and Inhibition of Release

Role of Prostaglandins and Cyclic Adenosine Monophate in Release

Presynaptic Regulation of Release in the Central Nervous System

B. Drugs Modifying Release During Nerve Stimulation

Modification of Release by Adrenergic Neuron Blocking Agents and Agents That Alter the Action Potential

Modification of Catecholamine Release by Narcotic Analgesics and Opioid Peptides

Modification of Release by Lysergic Acid Diethylamide

Modification of Catecholamine Release by Anaesthetics And Alcohols

Modification of Release by Adenosine and Adenine Nucleotides

C. Release Induced by Cations and Drugs

Release Induced by Nicotinic Agonists

Release Induced by Calcium Ionophores

Release Induced by Alterations In Extracellular Potassium and Sodium and by Veratridine and Scorpion Venom

Release Induced by Phenethylamines

D. Clinical Physiology and Pharmacology

Biochemical Assessment of Peripheral Adrenergic Activity

The Clinical Pharmacology of Adrenergic Neuron Blocking Agents

Index


Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136523

About the Editor

David M. Paton

