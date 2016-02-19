The Release of Catecholamines from Adrenergic Neurons
The Release of Catecholamines from Adrenergic Neurons focuses on the processes involved in determining the release of catecholamines from neurons, noting the influence of alcohols, analgesics, and acids in the release. The selection first discusses biochemical and ultrastructural studies of the mechanism of release, as well as release of constituents of noradrenergic vesicles upon nerve stimulation; constituents of noradrenergic vesicles; and mechanism of release. The book then takes a look at the role of calcium in catecholamine release from adrenergic nerve terminals and presynaptic adrenoceptors and regulation of release. Topics include calcium-dependent versus calcium-independent noradrenaline release; differences between the presynaptic and postsynaptic alpha-adrenoceptors; and influence of neuronal uptake of noradrenaline on the negative feedback mechanism mediated by presynaptic alpha-adrenoceptors. The publication reviews presynaptic muscarine receptors and inhibition of release, including muscarinic inhibition of noradrenaline release evoked by electrical stimulation of sympathetic nerves; effect of muscarinic agonists on noradrenaline releasing procedures independent of calcium ions; and possible physiological and pharmacological significance of the muscarinic inhibitory mechanism. The text also ponders on the role of prostaglandins, cyclic adenosine monophate, analgesics, peptides, acids, anesthetics, and alcohols in the release. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the study of the release of catecholamines from adrenergic neurons.
A. Mechanism and Regulation of Nerve Stimulation
Biochemical Studies of the Mechanism of Release
Ultrastructural Studies of the Mechanism of Release
The Role of Calcium in Catecholamine Release from Adrenergic Nerve Terminals
Presynaptic Adrenoceptors and Regulation of Release
Presynaptic Muscarine Receptors and Inhibition of Release
Role of Prostaglandins and Cyclic Adenosine Monophate in Release
Presynaptic Regulation of Release in the Central Nervous System
B. Drugs Modifying Release During Nerve Stimulation
Modification of Release by Adrenergic Neuron Blocking Agents and Agents That Alter the Action Potential
Modification of Catecholamine Release by Narcotic Analgesics and Opioid Peptides
Modification of Release by Lysergic Acid Diethylamide
Modification of Catecholamine Release by Anaesthetics And Alcohols
Modification of Release by Adenosine and Adenine Nucleotides
C. Release Induced by Cations and Drugs
Release Induced by Nicotinic Agonists
Release Induced by Calcium Ionophores
Release Induced by Alterations In Extracellular Potassium and Sodium and by Veratridine and Scorpion Venom
Release Induced by Phenethylamines
D. Clinical Physiology and Pharmacology
Biochemical Assessment of Peripheral Adrenergic Activity
The Clinical Pharmacology of Adrenergic Neuron Blocking Agents
Index
