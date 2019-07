The Release of Catecholamines from Adrenergic Neurons

Dedication

A: Mechanism and Regulation of Nerve Stimulation

Chapter 1: BIOCHEMICAL STUDIES OF THE MECHANISM OF RELEASE

I HISTORICAL INTRODUCTION

II CONSTITUENTS OF NORADRENERGIC VESICLES

III RELEASE OF CONSTITUENTS OF NORADRENERGIC VESICLES UPON NERVE STIMULATION

IV IMPLICATIONS OF THE BIOCHEMICAL STUDIES

Chapter 2: ULTRASTRUCTURAL STUDIES OF THE MECHANISM OF RELEASE

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II STORAGE

III SITE OF RELEASE

IV MECHANISM OF RELEASE

V SOURCE OF RELEASED NORADRENALINE

VI FATE OF VESICLES AFTER RELEASE

VII ORIGIN OF VESICLES

VIII CONCLUSION

Chapter 3: THE ROLE OF CALCIUM IN CATECHOLAMINE RELEASE FROM ADRENERGIC NERVE TERMINALS

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II REVIEW OF THE EVIDENCE THAT CALCIUM PLAYS A ROLE IN EXOCYTOSIS

III CALCIUM-DEPENDENT VERSUS CALCIUM-INDEPENDENT NORADRENALINE RELEASE

IV HOW DOES Ca ENTER THE TERMINALS?

V WHAT IS THE ROLE OF CALCIUM IN VESICULAR EXOCYTOSIS?

VI CALCIUM BUFFERING IN NERVE TERMINALS

VII EXTRUSION OF CALCIUM FROM NERVE TERMINALS

VIII SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION

Chapter 4: PRESYNAPTIC ADRENOCEPTORS AND REGULATION OF RELEASE

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II PRESYNAPTIC ALPHA-ADRENOCEPTORS

III DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE PRESYNAPTIC AND THE POSTSYNAPTIC ALPHA-ADRENOCEPTORS

IV EVIDENCE FOR THE PRESYNAPTIC LOCATION OF THE ALPHA-ADRENOCEPTOR INVOLVED IN THE NEGATIVE FEEDBACK MECHANISM THAT REGULATES NORADRENALINE RELEASE DURING NERVE STIMULATION.

V PHYSIOLOGICAL AND PHARMACOLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF THE NEGATIVE FEEDBACK MECHANISM MEDIATED BY PRESYNAPTIC ALPHA-ADRENOCEPTORS

VI INFLUENCE OF NEURONAL UPTAKE OF NORADRENALINE ON THE NEGATIVE FEEDBACK MECHANISM MEDIATED BY PRESYNAPTIC ALPHA-ADRENOCEPTORS

VII EVIDENCE FOR THE PRESENCE OF PRESYNAPTIC BETA-ADRENOCEPTORS IN NORADRENERGIC NERVE ENDINGS

VIII WORKING HYPOTHESIS FOR THE PARTICIPATION OF THE PRESYNAPTIC ALPHA AND BETA-ADRENOCEPTORS IN THE REGULATION OF NORADRENALINE RELEASE DURING NERVE STIMULATION

IX INHIBITION OF STIMULATION-EVOKED RELEASE OF NORADRENALINE MEDIATED BY PRESYNAPTIC DOPAMINE RECEPTORS

Chapter 5: PRESYNAPTIC MUSCARINE RECEPTORS AND INHIBITION OF RELEASE

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II MUSCARINIC INHIBITION OF NORADRENALINE RELEASE EVOKED BY ELECTRICAL STIMULATION OF SYMPATHETIC NERVES

III MUSCARINIC INHIBITION OF NORADRENALINE RELEASE EVOKED BY NICOTINIC DRUGS

IV MUSCARINIC INHIBITION OF NORADRENALINE RELEASE EVOKED BY A HIGH POTASSIUM ION CONCENTRATION

V EFFECT OF MUSCARINIC AGONISTS ON NORADRENALINE RELEASING PROCEDURES INDEPENDENT OF CALCIUM IONS

VI EFFECT OF METHACHOLINE ON THE RELEASE OF AN ADRENERGIC FALSE TRANSMITTER

VII INDIRECT EVIDENCE FOR MUSCARINIC MODULATION OF TRANSMITTER RELEASE

VIII THE TYPE OF MUSCARINE RECEPTOR INVOLVED IN THE INHIBITORY EFFECT

IX THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN MUSCARINIC INHIBITION AND DEPENDENCE ON CALCIUM FOR RELEASE

X POSSIBLE PHYSIOLOGICAL AND PHARMACOLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE OF THE MUSCARINIC INHIBITORY MECHANISM

Chapter 6: ROLE OF PROSTAGLANDINS AND CYCLIC ADENOSINE MONOPHATE IN RELEASE

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II PROSTAGLANDINS AND RELEASE OF NORADRENALINE

III CYCLIC ADENOSINE MONOPHATE AND NORADRENALINE SECRETION

IV SUMMARY AND CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 7: PRESYNAPTIC REGULATION OF RELEASE IN THE CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION, DEFINITIONS AND SCOPE

II DETERMINATION OF CATECHOLAMINE RELEASE

III REGULATION OF NORADRENALINE RELEASE

IV REGULATION OF DOPAMINE RELEASE

V CONCLUDING REMARKS

B: Drugs Modifying Release During Nerve Stimulation

Chapter 8: MODIFICATION OF RELEASE BY ADRENERGIC NEURON BLOCKING AGENTS AND AGENTS THAT ALTER THE ACTION POTENTIAL

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II CLASSICAL ADRENERGIC NEURON BLOCKING AGENTS

III MISCELLANEOUS AGENTS WITH ADRENERGIC NEURON BLOCKING PROPERTIES

IV AGENTS AND IONS AFFECTING THE ACTION POTENTIAL

V SUMMARY

Chapter 9: MODIFICATION OF CATECHOLAMINE RELEASE BY NARCOTIC ANALGESICS AND OPIOID PEPTIDES

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II NORADRENALINE RELEASE

III NORADRENALINE UPTAKE

IV OPIOID PEPTIDES

V MULTIPLE OPIATE RECEPTORS

VI MECHANISM OF ACTION

Chapter 10: MODIFICATION OF RELEASE BY LYSERGIC ACID DIETHYLAMIDE

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II CONTRACTILE EFFECTS OF LSD

III INHIBITION OF NERVE-INDUCED CONTRACTION BY LSD

IV COMPARISON OF THE EFFECTS OF LSD ON THE NERVE-INDUCED OVERFLOW OF [3H]NORADRENALINE AND ON THE ACCOMPANYING CONTRACTILE RESPONSES

Chapter 11: MODIFICATION OF CATECHOLAMINE RELEASE BY ANAESTHETICS AND ALCOHOLS

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II EFFECTS OF ALCOHOLS

III EFFECTS OF INHALATION ANAESTHETICS

IV EFFECTS OF INTRAVENOUS ANAESTHETICS

V POSSIBLE SITE AND MECHANISM OF ACTION UNDERLYING THE INHIBITION OF STIMULATED RELEASE

Chapter 12: MODIFICATION OF RELEASE BY ADENOSINE AND ADENINE NUCLEOTIDES

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II EFFECTS OF ADENINE NUCLEOTIDES AND ADENOSINE ON NORADRENALINE RELEASE

III SITE OF ACTION

IV MECHANISM OF ACTION

V SIGNIFICANCE OF PRESYNAPTIC ‘PURINERGIC’ RECEPTORS

VI CONCLUSION

C: Release Induced by Cations and Drugs

Chapter 13: RELEASE INDUCED BY NICOTONIC AGONISTS

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II BASIC EVIDENCE

III MECHANISM OF RELEASE

IV EFFECTS OF DRUGS AND IONS ON NICOTINIC RELEASE

V BIOLOGICAL OCCURRENCE AND DISTRIBUTION OF NICOTINE RECEPTORS

VI SPECULATIONS ON A PHYSIOLOGICAL SIGNIFICANCE

VII TOXICOLOGICAL ASPECTS

Chapter 14: RELEASE INDUCED BY CALCIUM IONOPHORES

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II CALCIUM IONOPHORES

III CATECHOLAMINE RELEASE BY THE CALCIUM IONOPHORES

Chapter 15: RELEASE INDUCED BY ALTERATIONS IN EXTRACELLULAR POTASSIUM AND SODIUM AND BY VERATRIDINE AND SCORPION VENOM

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II RELEASE INDUCED BY POTASSIUM

III RELEASE INDUCED BY VERATRIDINE AND BY SCORPION VENOM

IV RELEASE PRODUCED BY PROCEDURES THAT INHIBIT SODIUM PUMPING

V RELEASE PRODUCED BY LOWERING THE EXTERNAL SODIUM CONCENTRATION

Chapter 16: RELEASE INDUCED BY PHENETHYLAMINES

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II IS AMINE EFFLUX CARRIER-MEDIATED?

III ARE THERE EXTRAVESICULAR BINDING SITES FOR NORADRENALINE?

IV UPTAKE AND RETENTION OF TYRAMINE BY AND IN ISOLATED STORAGE VESICLES

V METABOLISM OF THE NORADRENALINE RELEASED BY INDIRECTLY ACTING SYMPATHOMIMETIC AMINES

VI CONCLUSIONS

D: Clinical Physiology and Pharmacology

Chapter 17: BIOCHEMICAL ASSESSMENT OF PERIPHERAL ADRENERGIC ACTIVITY

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II URINARY EXCRETION OF CATECHOLAMINES

III EXCRETION OF URINARY METABOLITES

IV MEASUREMENT OF PLASMA LEVELS OF ADRENALINE AND NORADRENALINE

V SIGNIFICANCE OF PLASMA CATECHOLAMINE LEVELS

VI SERUM DOPAMINE-β-HYDROXYLASE

VII CONCLUSION

Chapter 18: THE CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY OF ADRENERGIC NEURON BLOCKING AGENTS

Publisher Summary

I INTRODUCTION

II MECHANISM OF ACTION

III HEMODYNAMIC EFFECTS

IV DRUG INTERACTIONS

V PHARMACOKINETICS

VI RELATIONSHIP OF PLASMA CONCENTRATION TO ADRENERGIC NEURON BLOCKADE

VII RESISTANCE TO TREATMENT WITH ADRENERGIC NEURON BLOCKING AGENTS

VIII CONCLUSIONS

