The Regulation and Policy of Latin American Energy Transitions

Regulation and Policy of Latin American Energy Transitions examines the ongoing revolution within the energy landscape of Latin America. Avoiding a country-by-country approach, this book selects and analyses illustrative examples as the distinctive features of the transition(s) take shape within the continent. The work focuses on distributed energy resources, including distributed generation, demand response management, behind-the-meter batteries, electric vehicles. It also discusses the changing role of energy actors, where consumers become prosumers or prosumagers, and utilities become service providers. The work also considers questions regarding load management, tariffs and revenue impacts. It explores which legal frameworks are making room for those changes, what is still hampering progress in this direction and how future policies may drive a complete transition in a renewable-rich Latin America. The social aspects of energy transitions are analysed, to verify if and how inequalities are being affected by energy transitions.
- Reviews key legal and policy features defining success and failure within the diverse Latin American energy transitions
- Provides clear descriptions and comparisons of current and potential future policy frameworks in Latin America across differing social, economic, geo-political and policy contexts
- Analyses the potential role of new technologies and practices in developing the region’s energy economy
- Poses key regulatory challenges and possible means to finance the envisioned transitions
Policy makers and regulators. Early career researchers investigating the field of energy transitions. Lawyers and economists in the field of energy law and policy. Energy practitioners, especially solar panel manufacturers, wind farms, battery producers, smart meter producers. Companies interested in investing in the energy economy of Latin America. Members of the automobile industry, relating to electric vehicles and charging stations. Think-tanks specialized in Energy Policy and energy regulation. Multilateral organizations and institutions, such as IADB, IMF, World Bank, IEA and other development agencies, in their respective energy departments. NGOs interested in the energy-environment nexus.
Part 1: Changing the energy landscape: Policy and economic issues
1. Is there a Latin American electricity transition? A snapshot of intra-regional differences
2. Using market mechanisms for a reliable energy transition in Latin America
3. Assessing the macroeconomic effects of sustainable energy transitions in Costa Rica and Chile: a multi-sectoral balance of payments constrained growth approach
4. Reshaping energy planning to ensure energy transition
5. Prompting an energy transition: how policy entrepreneurs passed Peru’s first renewable energy legislation for the grid
6. The challenges and contradictions of Peru’s Proyecto Masivo de Energía Solar
Part 2: Energy transition taking shape: Regulatory issues
7. The energy prosumer in Latin America: actual developments
8. Energy transition in South America: regulatory schemes for distributed generation and national trajectories
9. Urban microgrids: benefits, challenges and innovative business models
10. Regulatory aspects of energy efficiency in Uruguay
11. The Ecuadorian energy matrix: from a fossil dependency to a renewable production
12. Environmental impact assessment and public participation of geothermal energy projects: the cases of Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia and Mexico
13. RenovaBio: the Brazilian biofuel regulation
14. Biogas transition in Brazil and its intricate systemic problems
Part 3: Boosting energy transition: Socio-technical issues
15. Unleashing broad-based societal transformations: imagining the future energy transition of Chile
16. Integrating social and justice dimensions to the energy transition in Mexico
17. The role of social resistance in shaping energy transition policy in Mexico: the case of wind power in Oaxaca
18. The missing link between sustainable energy and poverty reduction: a case study from the Brazilian Amazon
19. Chilean community energy: an inclusive and participative model for energy transition in Latin America
Lucas Guimaraes
Lucas Guimarães is a consultant in Energy law with more than a decades’ experience in the private and public sectors, working in the power generation, transmission, distribution and trade segments on tariff revisions, environmental assessment, generation and transmission concessions, R&D, power trade, taxes in the power sector, among others. He has written articles, studies and book chapters on energy law and policy.
Energy Associate Lawyer, Energy Department, EDP Brasil, Sao Paulo, Brazil