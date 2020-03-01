The Regulation and Policy of Latin American Energy Transitions

Part 1: Changing the energy landscape: Policy and economic issues

1. Is there a Latin American electricity transition? A snapshot of intra-regional differences

2. Using market mechanisms for a reliable energy transition in Latin America

3. Assessing the macroeconomic effects of sustainable energy transitions in Costa Rica and Chile: a multi-sectoral balance of payments constrained growth approach

4. Reshaping energy planning to ensure energy transition

5. Prompting an energy transition: how policy entrepreneurs passed Peru’s first renewable energy legislation for the grid

6. The challenges and contradictions of Peru’s Proyecto Masivo de Energía Solar

Part 2: Energy transition taking shape: Regulatory issues

7. The energy prosumer in Latin America: actual developments

8. Energy transition in South America: regulatory schemes for distributed generation and national trajectories

9. Urban microgrids: benefits, challenges and innovative business models

10. Regulatory aspects of energy efficiency in Uruguay

11. The Ecuadorian energy matrix: from a fossil dependency to a renewable production

12. Environmental impact assessment and public participation of geothermal energy projects: the cases of Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia and Mexico

13. RenovaBio: the Brazilian biofuel regulation

14. Biogas transition in Brazil and its intricate systemic problems

Part 3: Boosting energy transition: Socio-technical issues

15. Unleashing broad-based societal transformations: imagining the future energy transition of Chile

16. Integrating social and justice dimensions to the energy transition in Mexico

17. The role of social resistance in shaping energy transition policy in Mexico: the case of wind power in Oaxaca

18. The missing link between sustainable energy and poverty reduction: a case study from the Brazilian Amazon

19. Chilean community energy: an inclusive and participative model for energy transition in Latin America