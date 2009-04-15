The Real MCTS SQL Server 2008 Exam 70-433 Prep Kit
1st Edition
Database Design
Description
SQL Server 2008 is the latest update to Microsoft's flagship database management system. This is the largest update since SQL Server 2005, and it brings increased ability to deliver data across more platforms, and thus many different types of devices. New functionality also allows for easy storage and retrieval of digitized images and video. These attributes address the recent explosion in the popularity of web-based video and server and desktop virtualization.
The Real MCTS SQL Server 2008 Exam 70-433 Prep Kit prepares readers for the Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist exam: SQL Server 2008, Database Development. This is a new exam in the SQL Server product family, and is comprised of some objectives from exam 70-431 from SQL Server 2005, and covers new, expanded query capabilities in SQL Server 2008. According to Microsoft:
- Exam 70-431 for SQL Server 2005 was passed by over 35,000 people.
- ~ 150,000 people passed a similar exam for SQL Server 2000.
Additionally, this exam is a pre-requisite for those going on to obtain the MCITP: Database Developer 2008:
- Successful candidates for the SQL Server 2005 MCITP ~ 2,500.
Key Features
- This is The 'Real' Microsoft Exam Prep Kit, and provides the reader with independent and unbiased exam tips and warnings everything they need to know to ensure certification success.
- Authored by Mark Horninger, a nationally recognized leader in SQL Server with over 50 Microsoft certifications to his credit; Mark knows what it takes to successfully navigate Microsoft exams.
Readership
Database administrators/developers/programmers seeking to certify in or upgrade their certification to Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: New Features in SQL 2008 Chapter 2: Implementing Objects Chapter 3: Programming Objects Chapter 4: Using the CLR Chapter 5: Implementing Error Handling Chapter 6: Implementing Transactions Chapter 7: Working with DML Queries Chapter 8: Working with DML Functions Chapter 9: Working with Multiple Source Queries Chapter 10: Demystifying Data Types Chapter 11: Explaining Advanced Query Techniques Chapter 12: Other Components in SQL Chapter 13: Explaining XML Chapter 14: Performance Tuning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2009
- Published:
- 15th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080956916
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597494212
About the Series Editor
Mark Horninger
Mark Horninger , A+, Net+, Security+, MCSE+I, MCSD, MCAD,MCDBA, MCTS, MCITP, MCPD is President and founder of Haverford Consultants Inc.( http://www.haverford-consultants.com/ ), located in the suburbs of Philadelphia, PA. He develops custom applications and system engineering solutions, specializing primarily in Microsoft operating systems and Microsoft BackOffice products. He is also an adjunct professor at Kaplan University in the Web department. He has over 15 years of computer consulting experience and has passed 50+ Microsoft Certified Exams. During his career Mark has worked on many extensive and diverse projects including database development, application development, training, embedded systems development and Windows NT and 200x project rollout planning and implementations. Mark lives with his wife Debbie and two children in Havertown, PA. He is the author of Configuring and Troubleshooting Windows XP Professional MCSE Windows 2000 Professional Study Guide and Designing SQL Server 2000 Databases for .NET Enterprise Servers.
Affiliations and Expertise
A+, Net+, Security+, MCSE+I, MCSD, MCAD, MCDBA, MCTS, MCITP, MCPD, President of Haverford Consultants, Adjunct Professor, Kaplan University, Havertown, PA, USA