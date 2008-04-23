The Real MCTS/MCITP Exam 70-649 Prep Kit

This exam is designed to validate Windows Server 2003 Microsoft Certified Systems Administrators (MCSEs) AD, Network Infrastructure, and Application Platform Technical Specialists skills. The object of this exam is to validate only the skills that are are different from the existing MCSE skills. This exam will fulfill the Windows Server 2008 Technology Specialist requirements of Exams 70-640, 70-642, and 70-643.

The Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) on Windows Server 2008 credential is intended for information technology (IT) professionals who work in the complex computing environment of medium to large companies. The MCTS candidate should have at least one year of experience implementing and administering a network operating system in an environment that has the following characteristics: 250 to 5,000 or more users; three or more physical locations; and three or more domain controllers.

MCTS candidates will manage network services and resources such as messaging, a database, file and print, a proxy server, a firewall, the Internet, an intranet, remote access, and client computer management.

In addition MCTS candidates must understant connectivity requirements such as connecting branch offices and individual users in remote locations to the corporate network and connecting corporate networks to the Internet.