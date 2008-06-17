The Real MCTS/MCITP Exam 70-646 Prep Kit

This exam is designed to validate skills as a Windows Server 2008 Server Administrator. This exam will fulfill the Windows Server 2008 IT Professional requirements of Exam 70-646.

The Microsoft Certified IT Professional(MCITP) on Windows Server 2008 credential is intended for information technology (IT) professionals who work in the complex computing environment of medium to large companies. The MCITP candidate should have at least one year of experience implementing and administering a network operating system in an environment that has the following characteristics: 250 to 5,000 or more users; three or more physical locations; and three or more domain controllers.

A MCITP Server Administrator is responsible for the operations and day-to-day management of an infrastructure of servers for an enterprise organization. Server administrators manage the infrastructure, web, and IT application servers, and use scripts to accomplish tasks on a regular basis. They conduct most server management tasks remotely by using Terminal Server or administration tools installed on their local workstation. MCITP Server Administrators also support engineering projects, and are responsible for server builds and configuration.