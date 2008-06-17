The Real MCTS/MCITP Exam 70-646 Prep Kit
1st Edition
Independent and Complete Self-Paced Solutions
Description
This exam is designed to validate skills as a Windows Server 2008 Server Administrator. This exam will fulfill the Windows Server 2008 IT Professional requirements of Exam 70-646.
The Microsoft Certified IT Professional(MCITP) on Windows Server 2008 credential is intended for information technology (IT) professionals who work in the complex computing environment of medium to large companies. The MCITP candidate should have at least one year of experience implementing and administering a network operating system in an environment that has the following characteristics: 250 to 5,000 or more users; three or more physical locations; and three or more domain controllers.
A MCITP Server Administrator is responsible for the operations and day-to-day management of an infrastructure of servers for an enterprise organization. Server administrators manage the infrastructure, web, and IT application servers, and use scripts to accomplish tasks on a regular basis. They conduct most server management tasks remotely by using Terminal Server or administration tools installed on their local workstation. MCITP Server Administrators also support engineering projects, and are responsible for server builds and configuration.
Key Features
- Targeted at MCSE/MCSA upgraders, AND new MCITP certification seekers.
- Interactive FastTrack e-learning modules help simplify difficult exam topics
- Two full-function ExamDay practice exams guarantee double coverage of all exam objectives
- Free download of audio FastTracks for use with iPods or other MP3 players
- Comprehensive study guide guarantees 100% coverage of all Microsoft's exam objectives
Readership
This book is intended for IT professionals seeking to become certified as MCITPs, or the 400,000 current Microsoft Certified System Engineers and Administrators wishing to upgrade their certification from Windows Server 2003 to Windows Server 2008. These candidates work in multi-site environments at medium to large companies (250-5000 employees). According to MCP Magazine, the average Microsoft Certified IT Professional earns $71,000 per year, is 41 years old, and has 12 years experience. Their incentives to keep their certifications current include increased pay and improved employment opportunities.
Table of Contents
Planning for Server Deployment; Planning for Server Management; Monitoring and Maintaining Servers; Security and Policies; Planning for Server Virtualization; Application and Data Provisioning; Planning for Business Continuity and High Availability
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 17th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080879147
About the Author
Anthony Piltzecker
Tony Piltzecker (CISSP, MCSE, CCNA, CCVP, Check Point CCSA, Citrix CCA), is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA. Tony's specialties include network security design, Microsoft operating system and applications architecture, as well as Cisco IP Telephony implementations. Tony’s background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc, Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc, and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Along with his various certifications, Tony holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tony Piltzecker is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA, and author of a number of books published by Syngress. Tony's background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc., Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc., and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Tony has also been published in over 20 magazines, and has spoken at various events on topics ranging from IT security to unified communications.