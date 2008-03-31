The Real MCTS/MCITP Exam 70-642 Prep Kit
1st Edition
Independent and Complete Self-Paced Solutions
Description
This exam is designed to validate Windows Server 2008 network infrastructure configuration skills. This exam will fulfill the Windows Server 2008 Technology Specialist requirements of Exam 70-642. This is a test for new certification seekers, not for those who are upgrading from Windows 2000/2003 MCSE/MCSA certification.
The Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) on Windows Server 2008 credential is intended for information technology (IT) professionals who work in the complex computing environment of medium to large companies. The MCTS candidate should have at least one year of experience implementing and administering a network operating system in an environment that has the following characteristics: 250 to 5,000 or more users; three or more physical locations; and three or more domain controllers.
MCTS candidates will manage network services and resources such as messaging, a database, file and print, a proxy server, a firewall, the Internet, an intranet, remote access, and client computer management.
In addition MCTS candidates must understand connectivity requirements such as connecting branch offices and individual users in remote locations to the corporate network and connecting corporate networks to the Internet.
Key Features
- Study resource for those taking MCTS/MCITP exam 70-642, which is for NEW certification seekers, not for upgraders.
- Two full-function ExamDay practice exams guarantee double coverage of all exam objectives
- Free download of audio FastTracks for use with iPods or other MP3 players
- THE independent source of exam-day tips, techniques, and warnings not available from Microsoft
- Comprehensive study guide guarantees 100% coverage of all Microsoft's exam objectives
- Interactive FastTrack e-learning modules help simplify difficult exam topics
Readership
This book is intended for those seeking Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) certification for Windows Server 2008 Network Infrastructure, or for those on their way to Microsoft Certified Information Technology Professional (MCITP) certification for Windows Server 2008.
Table of Contents
IP Addressing and Services; Configuring DNS; Configuring Network Access; Configuring File and Print Services; Monitoring and Managing a Network Infrastructure; Network Access Protection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 31st March 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570365
About the Author
Brien Posey
Brien Posey is a freelance technical writer who has received Microsoft's MVP award four times. Over the last 12 years, Brien has published over 4,000 articles and whitepapers, and has written or contributed to over 30 books. In addition to his technical writing, Brien is the cofounder of Relevant Technologies and also serves the IT community through his own Web site.
Prior to becoming a freelance author, Brien served as CIO for a nationwide chain of hospitals and healthcare facilities and as a network administrator for the Department of Defense at Fort Knox. He has also worked as a network administrator for some of the nation's largest insurance companies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance technical writer, formerly Network Administrator, Department of Defense, Fort Knox