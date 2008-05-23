The Real MCTS/MCITP Exam 70-620 Prep Kit
1st Edition
Independent and Complete Self-Paced Solutions
Description
This exam is designed to validate proficieny supporting Windows Vista client. This exam will fulfill the Windows Vista Technology Specialist requirements of Exam 70-620.
The Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) on Windows Vista credential is intended for information technology (IT) professionals who work in the complex computing environment of medium to large companies. The MCTS candidate should have at least one year of experience in Tier 1 or Tier 2 phone support in an upper midsize organization or enterprise environment.
MCTS candidates should have experience resolving issues concerning network connectivity, desktop operating systems, security, and applications. Their experience should also include addressing logon problems, performing password resets, and resolving most issues with desktop applications.
Key Features
- Designed to help study for and pass this important MCTS exam on the Vista operating system on the way to MCITP status
- Targeted to newcomers to Microsoft certification AND people who wish to upgrade their Windows 2003 MCSE/MCSA
- THE independent source of exam day tips, techniques, and warnings not available from Microsoft
- Comprehensive study guide guarantees 100% coverage of all Microsoft's exam objectives
- Interactive FastTrack e-learning modules help simplify difficult exam topics
- Two full-function ExamDay practice exams guarantee double coverage of all exam objectives
- Free download of audio FastTracks for use with iPods or other MP3 players
- 1000 page "DRILL DOWN" reference for comprehensive topic review
Readership
This book is intended for IT professionals seeking certification on the Windows Vista desktop operating system.
Table of Contents
Microsoft Vista: An Overview; Installing Windows Vista; Configuring Windows Vista; Configuring the Vista Security Features; Configuring Windows Mail; Configuring Windows Vista Applications; Windows Vista Mobility; Troubleshooting Windows Vista
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 23rd May 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949093
About the Author
Anthony Piltzecker
Tony Piltzecker (CISSP, MCSE, CCNA, CCVP, Check Point CCSA, Citrix CCA), is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA. Tony's specialties include network security design, Microsoft operating system and applications architecture, as well as Cisco IP Telephony implementations. Tony’s background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc, Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc, and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Along with his various certifications, Tony holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tony Piltzecker is an independent consultant based in Boston, MA, and author of a number of books published by Syngress. Tony's background includes positions as Systems Practice Manager for Presidio Networked Solutions, IT Manager for SynQor Inc., Network Architect for Planning Systems, Inc., and Senior Networking Consultant with Integrated Information Systems. Tony has also been published in over 20 magazines, and has spoken at various events on topics ranging from IT security to unified communications.