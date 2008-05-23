The Real MCTS/MCITP Exam 70-620 Prep Kit

This exam is designed to validate proficieny supporting Windows Vista client. This exam will fulfill the Windows Vista Technology Specialist requirements of Exam 70-620.

The Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) on Windows Vista credential is intended for information technology (IT) professionals who work in the complex computing environment of medium to large companies. The MCTS candidate should have at least one year of experience in Tier 1 or Tier 2 phone support in an upper midsize organization or enterprise environment.

MCTS candidates should have experience resolving issues concerning network connectivity, desktop operating systems, security, and applications. Their experience should also include addressing logon problems, performing password resets, and resolving most issues with desktop applications.