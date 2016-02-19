The Radiation Chemistry of Water
1st Edition
Description
The Radiation Chemistry of Water tackles radiation-induced changes in water and explains the behavior of irradiated water, with some changes in aqueous solutions. This book deals primarily with short-lived species like the hydroxyl radical, hydrated electron, and hydrogen atom, which cause the chemical changes in irradiated water and aqueous solutions. These species and their origin, properties, and dependence of their yields on various factors are discussed in several chapters. Other topics also covered are the diffusion-kinetic model of water radiolysis and some general cases, radiation sources, and dosimetry. This book is most useful to students in the fields of radiation chemistry, physical chemistry, radiobiology, and nuclear technology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter One. Historical Survey of the Radiation Chemistry of Water
I. Present Status
II. Literature
III. Early Period: Changes are Observed in Solutions in Which the Radiations from Radioactive Substances are Absorbed
IV. "Photochemical" Reactions Induced by X Rays
V. Free Radicals as Carriers of Changes in Irradiated Water
VI. Pulse Radiolysis
References
Chapter Two. Interaction of Ionizing Radiation with Water and the Origin of Short-Lived Species That Cause Chemical Changes in Irradiated Water
I. Absorption of Radiation in Water
II. Excited and Ionized Water Molecules
III. Fate of Electrons Produced in the Ionization of Water
IV. Spatial Distribution of Active Species
V. Brief Survey of Important Events Leading to the Formation of Primary Free-Radical Products in Water Radiolysis
References
Chapter Three. Primary Products of Water Radiolysis: Short-Lived Reducing Species—the Hydrated Electron, the Hydrogen Atom, and Molecular Hydrogen
I. Properties of the Hydrated Electron
II. The Kinetic Salt Effect as Evidence for the Negative Charge on the Hydrated Electron
III. Evidence for Two Kinds of Reducing Species from Competition-Kinetic Experiments
IV. Atomic Hydrogen
V. Primary Molecular Hydrogen
References
Chapter Four. Primary Products of Water Radiolysis: Oxidizing Species—the Hydroxyl Radical and Hydrogen Peroxide
I. Properties of the Hydroxyl Radical
II. Forms of the Hydroxyl Radical in Irradiated Water at Various pH's
III. Relative Rate Constants of Hydroxyl Radical Reactions; Competition Kinetics
IV. The Hydroperoxyl Radical
V. Primary Hydrogen Peroxide
References
Chapter Five. Radiation-Chemical Yields of the Primary Products of Water Radiolysis and Their Dependence on Various Factors
I. Remarks Concerning the Radiation-Chemical Yields of Primary Species
II. Effect of Scavenger Reactivity
III. GR and GM Values for ?-Irradiated Water at Neutral pH
IV. Effect of pH
V. Primary Yields in D2O
VI. Effect of Linear Energy Transfer
VII. Effect of Dose Rate
VIII. Effect of Temperature
IX. Effect of Pressure
References
Chapter Six. Diffusion-Kinetic Model
I. Basic Assumptions
II. Some General Cases of the Diffusion-Kinetic Model
III. Theoretical Predictions and Experimental Observations
References
Chapter Seven. Radiation Sources and Irradiation Techniques
I. Radiation Units with 60CO
II. Pulsed Electron Beams
III. Positively Charged Particles
IV. Some Other Irradiation Techniques
V. Preparation of Samples for Irradiation
References
Chapter Eight. Aqueous Chemical Dosimeters
I. Chemical Change as a Measure of Absorbed Dose
II. Ferrous Sulfate Dosimeter (The Fricke Dosimeter)
III. Ceric Sulfate Dosimeter
IV. Oxalic Acid Dosimeter
V. Some Other Systems Used in the Radiation Dosimetry of Water and Aqueous Solutions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 28th January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323158787