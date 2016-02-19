The Quaternary of Israel
1st Edition
Description
The Quaternary of Israel presents the ensuing synthesis of the development of Israel during the Quaternary, with its implication with human life and paleoenvironments. This book discusses Israel as the key area for the connection of the African and European Quaternary sequences, which bear prime significance for the problems of human evolution, settlement, and migration.
Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the environments, the pre-Quaternary geology, and the structural evolution of the region. This text then examines the sedimentary sequence and erosional processes that influenced Israel during the Quaternary. Other chapters consider the pollen spectra of Israel as representative of vegetation, climatic conditions, and processes of transport and deposition. This book discusses as well the major descriptive reports to anthropological material uncovered in Israel and explores the significance of these discoveries. The final chapter deals with the paleoclimatic, paleogeographic, and environmental development of Israel in connection with human settlement.
This book is a valuable resource for anthropologists and geologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgment
1 Introduction
Quaternary Studies in Israel
Concepts and Aims of the Present Synthesis
Terminology
2 Present-Day Configuration
Morphology
Drainage Pattern
Climate
Soils
Environments, Fauna, and Flora
Recent Erosional and Depositional Processes
Seismicity and Recent Tectonic Activity
3 Structure and Tectonic Development of Israel
Structure
Volcanic Activity
Structural Evolution of the Levant
4 Pre-Quaternary Geology of Israel
Precambrian Basement Complex
Lower Clastic Division
Middle Calcareous Division
Upper Clastic Division
5 Quaternary Stratigraphy
Marine Sediments
Littoral Sediments
Beaches and Shorelines
Coastal Plain Terrestrial Sediments
Rivers and Fluviatile Sediments
Aeolian Sediments
Lacustrine Sediments
Volcanic Rocks
Karst, Caves, and Travertines
Paleosols
Absolute Datings
Conclusion: Stratigraphic Correlations
6 Palynology
Recent Pollen Spectra
Quaternary Pollen Spectra
Pollen Analyses of Archaeologic and Prehistoric Sites
7 Quaternary Fauna
Vertebrate and MoUusk Bearing Deposits
Origins of the Fauna of Israel
Origins of Fauna: A General Consideration
8 Anthropology
The Search for Early Man in Israel
Paleolithic Industries
Epipaleolithic and Neolithic Industries
Origins of Agriculture in Israel
Post-Neolithic Settlement Patterns
9 Conclusions
Quaternary Morphotectonic Evolution of Israel
Quaternary Paleoenvironments and Human Settlement
Climate
Chronology
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483267234