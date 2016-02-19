The Quaternary of Israel presents the ensuing synthesis of the development of Israel during the Quaternary, with its implication with human life and paleoenvironments. This book discusses Israel as the key area for the connection of the African and European Quaternary sequences, which bear prime significance for the problems of human evolution, settlement, and migration.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the environments, the pre-Quaternary geology, and the structural evolution of the region. This text then examines the sedimentary sequence and erosional processes that influenced Israel during the Quaternary. Other chapters consider the pollen spectra of Israel as representative of vegetation, climatic conditions, and processes of transport and deposition. This book discusses as well the major descriptive reports to anthropological material uncovered in Israel and explores the significance of these discoveries. The final chapter deals with the paleoclimatic, paleogeographic, and environmental development of Israel in connection with human settlement.

This book is a valuable resource for anthropologists and geologists.