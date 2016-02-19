The Quaternary of Israel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123561701, 9781483267234

The Quaternary of Israel

1st Edition

Authors: Aharon Horowitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483267234
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 410
Description

The Quaternary of Israel presents the ensuing synthesis of the development of Israel during the Quaternary, with its implication with human life and paleoenvironments. This book discusses Israel as the key area for the connection of the African and European Quaternary sequences, which bear prime significance for the problems of human evolution, settlement, and migration.

Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the environments, the pre-Quaternary geology, and the structural evolution of the region. This text then examines the sedimentary sequence and erosional processes that influenced Israel during the Quaternary. Other chapters consider the pollen spectra of Israel as representative of vegetation, climatic conditions, and processes of transport and deposition. This book discusses as well the major descriptive reports to anthropological material uncovered in Israel and explores the significance of these discoveries. The final chapter deals with the paleoclimatic, paleogeographic, and environmental development of Israel in connection with human settlement.

This book is a valuable resource for anthropologists and geologists.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgment

1 Introduction

Quaternary Studies in Israel

Concepts and Aims of the Present Synthesis

Terminology

2 Present-Day Configuration

Morphology

Drainage Pattern

Climate

Soils

Environments, Fauna, and Flora

Recent Erosional and Depositional Processes

Seismicity and Recent Tectonic Activity

3 Structure and Tectonic Development of Israel

Structure

Volcanic Activity

Structural Evolution of the Levant

4 Pre-Quaternary Geology of Israel

Precambrian Basement Complex

Lower Clastic Division

Middle Calcareous Division

Upper Clastic Division

5 Quaternary Stratigraphy

Marine Sediments

Littoral Sediments

Beaches and Shorelines

Coastal Plain Terrestrial Sediments

Rivers and Fluviatile Sediments

Aeolian Sediments

Lacustrine Sediments

Volcanic Rocks

Karst, Caves, and Travertines

Paleosols

Absolute Datings

Conclusion: Stratigraphic Correlations

6 Palynology

Recent Pollen Spectra

Quaternary Pollen Spectra

Pollen Analyses of Archaeologic and Prehistoric Sites

7 Quaternary Fauna

Vertebrate and MoUusk Bearing Deposits

Origins of the Fauna of Israel

Origins of Fauna: A General Consideration

8 Anthropology

The Search for Early Man in Israel

Paleolithic Industries

Epipaleolithic and Neolithic Industries

Origins of Agriculture in Israel

Post-Neolithic Settlement Patterns

9 Conclusions

Quaternary Morphotectonic Evolution of Israel

Quaternary Paleoenvironments and Human Settlement

Climate

Chronology

References

Subject Index

About the Author

Aharon Horowitz

